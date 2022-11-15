ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

SCAD Atlanta Unveils FORTY FOUR 10-Story Residence Hall on Spring Street

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) announces the unveiling of FORTY FOUR, the university’s new, state-of-the-art 10-story residence hall, welcoming students for the 2022-2023 academic year. Named in honor of the forty-four years since SCAD was founded by President Paula Wallace, FORTY FOUR is the first phase of SCAD Atlanta’stransformational development projects on Spring Street in the upper Midtown corridor.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation Announces Its 2023 List of State's 10 'Places in Peril'

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released today its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state. Sites on the list include: 229 Auburn Avenue in Atlanta; Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville; Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221; Dasher High School in Valdosta; Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin; Lee's Mill Ruins on the Flint River in Forest Park; McConnell-Chadwick House in Milton; Old Campbell County Courthouse in Fairburn; Wilkes County Training School in Washington; and the Yates House in Ringgold.
GEORGIA STATE
Mayor Andre Dickens Appoints Permanent ATLDOT Commissioner

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the appointment of Southwest Atlanta-native Solomon Caviness, IV, to serve as the second permanent Commissioner of the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT). Caviness will lead the department effective Jan. 3, 2023, assuming the role currently held by Interim ATLDOT Commissioner Marsha Anderson-Bomar. “What I envisioned for...
ATLANTA, GA
Jonathan Watkins of CTCA Atlanta on Partnering with City of Hope

President & CEO of Cancer Treatment Centers of America Atlanta Jonathan Watkins talks about partnering with City of Hope and how it will impact the community. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
ATLANTA, GA
Council for Quality Growth Announces Recipients of 13th Annual CID Awards

The Council for Quality Growth announces its 13th Annual Community Improvement District (CID) Recognition Reception on November 15th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. hosted on the rooftop of the Comcast Center at The Battery Atlanta, presented by the Cumberland CID and Georgia Power. The Council’s CID Recognition event annually...
ATLANTA, GA
Blank Family Foundation Continues Investment in Atlanta’s Westside

Eight years after launching the Westside Neighborhood Prosperity Fund and five years following the opening of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is continuing its investment in positive transformational change in Atlanta’s Westside. Today, the foundation is sharing its refreshed strategy for the next decade of grantmaking in service of the Westside, including $2.4 million in new grants designed to increase the economic mobility of legacy residents. These grants, coupled with existing grants commitments this year, bring the foundation’s 2022 Westside grantmaking to $5 million. The foundation’s commitment to the Westside will remain steady at this level for the next decade.
ATLANTA, GA
The Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday Event Series Returns to the Coca-Cola Roxy

The Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday event series returns to the Coca-Cola Roxy on Dec. 12 with respected philanthropist, Doug Hertz, Chairman and CEO of United Distributors. Hertz will share how giving back to your community truly embraces the season of gratitude. Doug Hertz became President and CEO of United...
ATLANTA, GA
200+ Unit Multifamily Project in ATL Breaks Ground; Part of $1B Development Pipeline

Kaplan Residential, a multi-strategy real estate development firm, in partnership with New York City-based real estate investment firm Dune Real Estate Partners, announced today the groundbreaking of Avondale East, the first multifamily project to result from a programmatic joint venture partnership between the entities. An additional partner on Avondale East is an affiliate of Brock Built Homes.
ATLANTA, GA
Ice Skate, Holiday Galore and More at Atlantic Station This Season

The heart of Atlanta and the heart of the holidays, Atlantic Station, welcomes back timeless traditions and family-friendly celebrations to kick off the holiday season this year. Community favorites such as Skate the Station, Light the Station and Celebration at the Station return for a magical holiday experience. Plus, experience the unimaginable world of Cirque du Soleil, unbeatable holiday shopping, picturesque photo opportunities and more at the merry mixed-use destination.
ATLANTA, GA
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Awards More than $9.8 Million for Affordable Housing Development

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta or the Bank) today announced its 2022 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) General Fund awards. In total, 14 affordable housing initiatives in seven states will receive $9,852,108 in AHP direct subsidy. The funding represents over $207 million in total housing development, and will be distributed through FHLBank Atlanta financial institutions to assist in the acquisition, new construction, rehabilitation, or preservation of 984 affordable rental and homeownership units.
ATLANTA, GA
Blue River Development Closes on Two Cobb County Deals

Atlanta-based Blue River Development, LLC recently closed on two new Cobb County land developments – Sophie’s Park in Mableton and Laura’s Walk in the city of Marietta. "We are excited to start land development on both of these Cobb properties," Managing Principal Brad Cooper said. "With a shortage of homes in the metro area, these communities are well-positioned to help meet the need for more attainable homes."
COBB COUNTY, GA
Synovus Announces Promotion of Cory Jackson to Central Atlanta Market President

Synovus Bank today announced the promotion of Cory Jackson to Central Atlanta market president, effective Jan. 1, 2023. In this role, Jackson will continue to lead Synovus’ Central Atlanta commercial banking efforts and assume responsibility for the geographic market’s strategic initiatives and direction. Jackson will succeed Marie Mikle who will retire Dec. 31 after a 21-year career with Synovus.
ATLANTA, GA
Lenox Square Scores Another Record Year with 20 New Store & Restaurant Openings

Lenox Square, a Simon property, reported a banner year with 20 new stores and restaurants joining the iconic Buckhead destination since January. Additions include leasing investments across a broad lineup of luxury brands, leading mass-market options and varied cuisine venues. Lindsey Jones, marketing director for Lenox Square, said, “We’ve seen...
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia State Hosts the University’s First-Ever Postdoctoral Research Symposium

Georgia State University held its inaugural Postdoctoral Research Symposium on Sept. 23, a first-of-its-kind institutional event aimed at recognizing and celebrating the contributions of postdoctoral researchers to the university community. The event offered a mix of traditional poster presentations, speeches and lightning talks, as well as an opportunity for postdocs...
ATLANTA, GA

