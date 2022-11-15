After a pandemic pause, the historic homes of Newburgh will once again be decked for the holidays with the return of the annual Candlelight Tour. Sponsored by the Historical Society of Newburgh Bay and the Highlands, the self-guided Candlelight Tour of Homes features Newburgh spaces both public and private decorated out for the holidays. In addition to historic homes, this year the tour offers the chance to get inside some recently rehabilitated properties and new construction. The exact locations are kept under wraps until ticket buyers pick up their tour booklets on the day of the tour, December 11.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO