Mooresville, NC

iredellfreenews.com

Debra Diann Byant

Debra Diann Green Bryant, 59, of Cleveland, N.C., died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Baptist Wake Forest Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., following a brief illness. She was born in Virginia Beach, Va., on October 1, 1963, to Robert Green and the late Shelby Lane Green. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Michael A. Bryant.
CLEVELAND, NC
Veronica Latrish Everhart Allison

Veronica Latrish Everhart Allison, 47, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C. She was born May 21, 1975, in Baltimore, Md., to Ada Beaity Everhart and the late WC Everhart. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her grandmothers, Lillian Everhart and Leatha Mae Miller.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Anthony Joseph D’Ambra

Anthony “Tony” Joseph D’Ambra, 93, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. He was born on May 1, 1929 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Joseph and Mary Longo D’Ambra. Mr. D’Ambra was a veteran serving...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Spencer Dale Brawley

Mr. Spencer Dale Brawley, 62, was born in Rowan County, N.C., on November 17, 1959, to the late Leon Brawley and Bertha Stockton Brawley. He departed this life on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. Spencer graduated from West Rowan High School and was employed...
STATESVILLE, NC
Sandra Ann Mooe

Sandra Ann Upright Mooe, 62, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away on November 14, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born to Sam and Ann Upright on December 29, 1959. At age 16, she began driving a school bus for her high school. She had a heart for working with people with special needs. Upon graduation, she was hired by Mooresville Graded Schools to serve special needs students as a teacher assistant and bus driver. The students loved her, and they were all her “babies!” She also cared many years for her brother who has mental and physical disabilities.
CLEVELAND, NC
Kimberly Ann Oglietti

Kimberly Ann Scott Oglietti, 56, of Troutman, N.C., passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Kim was born February 27, 1966, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and is the daughter of Wayne and Nila Scott of Burgettstown, Pa.. She was a graduate of University of Pittsburgh and on November 18, 1991, she married Gregory T. Oglietti, who survives. She loved her family and traveling around the U.S. to National Parks.
TROUTMAN, NC
N.C. House speaker appoints Johnson to N.C. Ports Authority

Raleigh — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has appointed Michael H. Johnson, CEO of The Johnson Group Inc., to the North Carolina Ports Authority. The Ports Authority operates facilities in Wilmington, Morehead City and the Inland Port in Charlotte. Freight movement is an integral part of the North Carolina economy and economic development strategy.
WILMINGTON, NC
Statesville historian honored by N.C. Society of Historians

Statesville native Steve Hill was recently recognized by the N.C. Society of Historians at the organization’s annual awards dinner at the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer. Hill’s book, “In the Shadow of the Clock: The History of the Square, Statesville, North Carolina, 1789-1989,” received the 2022 NCSH Award of...
STATESVILLE, NC
The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville honors local veterans

The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville held a Veterans Day program on November 10, recognizing Rotary Club veterans and other veterans for their many years of military service. Bill Wilson, U.S. Army veteran, opened the program with an invocation, the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem. Mike Tucker, Senior...
STATESVILLE, NC
Doosan Bobcat, employees donate more than $250K to nonprofits during fall giving campaign

Doosan Bobcat North America employees recently wrapped-up their fall giving campaign, exceeding total donation goals. The company donated more than $250,000 to local organizations in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Georgia focused on education, community prosperity and health resources. Bobcat’s fall charitable giving campaign took place over a...
STATESVILLE, NC

