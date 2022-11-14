Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Debra Diann Byant
Debra Diann Green Bryant, 59, of Cleveland, N.C., died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Baptist Wake Forest Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., following a brief illness. She was born in Virginia Beach, Va., on October 1, 1963, to Robert Green and the late Shelby Lane Green. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Michael A. Bryant.
iredellfreenews.com
Veronica Latrish Everhart Allison
Veronica Latrish Everhart Allison, 47, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C. She was born May 21, 1975, in Baltimore, Md., to Ada Beaity Everhart and the late WC Everhart. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her grandmothers, Lillian Everhart and Leatha Mae Miller.
iredellfreenews.com
Anthony Joseph D’Ambra
Anthony “Tony” Joseph D’Ambra, 93, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. He was born on May 1, 1929 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Joseph and Mary Longo D’Ambra. Mr. D’Ambra was a veteran serving...
iredellfreenews.com
Spencer Dale Brawley
Mr. Spencer Dale Brawley, 62, was born in Rowan County, N.C., on November 17, 1959, to the late Leon Brawley and Bertha Stockton Brawley. He departed this life on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. Spencer graduated from West Rowan High School and was employed...
iredellfreenews.com
Sandra Ann Mooe
Sandra Ann Upright Mooe, 62, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away on November 14, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born to Sam and Ann Upright on December 29, 1959. At age 16, she began driving a school bus for her high school. She had a heart for working with people with special needs. Upon graduation, she was hired by Mooresville Graded Schools to serve special needs students as a teacher assistant and bus driver. The students loved her, and they were all her “babies!” She also cared many years for her brother who has mental and physical disabilities.
iredellfreenews.com
Kimberly Ann Oglietti
Kimberly Ann Scott Oglietti, 56, of Troutman, N.C., passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Kim was born February 27, 1966, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and is the daughter of Wayne and Nila Scott of Burgettstown, Pa.. She was a graduate of University of Pittsburgh and on November 18, 1991, she married Gregory T. Oglietti, who survives. She loved her family and traveling around the U.S. to National Parks.
iredellfreenews.com
N.C. House speaker appoints Johnson to N.C. Ports Authority
Raleigh — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has appointed Michael H. Johnson, CEO of The Johnson Group Inc., to the North Carolina Ports Authority. The Ports Authority operates facilities in Wilmington, Morehead City and the Inland Port in Charlotte. Freight movement is an integral part of the North Carolina economy and economic development strategy.
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville historian honored by N.C. Society of Historians
Statesville native Steve Hill was recently recognized by the N.C. Society of Historians at the organization’s annual awards dinner at the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer. Hill’s book, “In the Shadow of the Clock: The History of the Square, Statesville, North Carolina, 1789-1989,” received the 2022 NCSH Award of...
iredellfreenews.com
The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville honors local veterans
The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville held a Veterans Day program on November 10, recognizing Rotary Club veterans and other veterans for their many years of military service. Bill Wilson, U.S. Army veteran, opened the program with an invocation, the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem. Mike Tucker, Senior...
iredellfreenews.com
I-SS recognizes two outgoing board members, auto tech teacher and Lady Raiders volleyball team
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education Chairman Todd Carver presented outgoing board members Martin Page and Sam Kennington in recognition of their decades of service to the district on Monday evening. According to Carver, Page and Kennington have made a “serious investment in education and in the lives of the children...
iredellfreenews.com
Fate of Josh’s Farmer’s Market remains unresolved after marathon Board of Adjustment hearing
After 3.5 hours on Tuesday afternoon, a hearing on the owner of Josh’s Farmer’s Market’s appeal to operate as a seasonal farmer’s market and on the Town of Mooresville’s imposition of fines on landowner YMCA of Greater Charlotte for the market’s operation was continued to December by the Mooresville Board of Adjustment.
iredellfreenews.com
‘Changing Landscapes in Iredell County’ exhibit to open Friday at Iredell Museums
Iredell Museums will host an opening its new exhibit, “Changing Landscapes in Iredell County,” on Friday, November 18. This event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 134 Court Street in Downtown Statesville. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free to the public, but...
iredellfreenews.com
Doosan Bobcat, employees donate more than $250K to nonprofits during fall giving campaign
Doosan Bobcat North America employees recently wrapped-up their fall giving campaign, exceeding total donation goals. The company donated more than $250,000 to local organizations in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Georgia focused on education, community prosperity and health resources. Bobcat’s fall charitable giving campaign took place over a...
iredellfreenews.com
Amahl and the Night Visitors: Christmas opera showcases talents of local vocalists
The voice students of Melody Beaty will present “Amahl and the Night Visitors” by Gian-Carlo Menotti on November 27 and 29 in Statesville and Taylorsville. This is a beautiful Christmas opera about the journey of the three kings led by a star in search of the Christ child.
Comments / 0