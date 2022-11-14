Sandra Ann Upright Mooe, 62, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away on November 14, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born to Sam and Ann Upright on December 29, 1959. At age 16, she began driving a school bus for her high school. She had a heart for working with people with special needs. Upon graduation, she was hired by Mooresville Graded Schools to serve special needs students as a teacher assistant and bus driver. The students loved her, and they were all her “babies!” She also cared many years for her brother who has mental and physical disabilities.

