Paul Thomas Ingram, 85, of Statesville, N.C., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House. Paul was born on November 29, 1936, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late Sidney G. Ingram Sr. and Georgia Lippard Ingram. He graduated from Statesville High School and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. Paul was a proud Marine and an avid Clemson Tigers Football fan. He spent all his working career in the glass business and was the retired owner and operator of Ingram Glass Works. Paul and his wife Nancy worked together to build a successful family business.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO