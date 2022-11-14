ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Debra Diann Byant

Debra Diann Green Bryant, 59, of Cleveland, N.C., died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Baptist Wake Forest Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., following a brief illness. She was born in Virginia Beach, Va., on October 1, 1963, to Robert Green and the late Shelby Lane Green. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Michael A. Bryant.
CLEVELAND, NC
Veronica Latrish Everhart Allison

Veronica Latrish Everhart Allison, 47, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C. She was born May 21, 1975, in Baltimore, Md., to Ada Beaity Everhart and the late WC Everhart. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her grandmothers, Lillian Everhart and Leatha Mae Miller.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Paul Thomas Ingram

Paul Thomas Ingram, 85, of Statesville, N.C., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House. Paul was born on November 29, 1936, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late Sidney G. Ingram Sr. and Georgia Lippard Ingram. He graduated from Statesville High School and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. Paul was a proud Marine and an avid Clemson Tigers Football fan. He spent all his working career in the glass business and was the retired owner and operator of Ingram Glass Works. Paul and his wife Nancy worked together to build a successful family business.
STATESVILLE, NC
Inge Maria Sherrill

Inge Maria Paus Sherrill, 85, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, surrounded by her family at her residence. Inge was born on December 24, 1936, in Wurzburg, Germany, to the late Oscar and Anna Paus. Inge met the love of her life, the late Earl W. Sherrill...
STATESVILLE, NC
Spencer Dale Brawley

Mr. Spencer Dale Brawley, 62, was born in Rowan County, N.C., on November 17, 1959, to the late Leon Brawley and Bertha Stockton Brawley. He departed this life on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. Spencer graduated from West Rowan High School and was employed...
STATESVILLE, NC
Kimberly Ann Oglietti

Kimberly Ann Scott Oglietti, 56, of Troutman, N.C., passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Kim was born February 27, 1966, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and is the daughter of Wayne and Nila Scott of Burgettstown, Pa.. She was a graduate of University of Pittsburgh and on November 18, 1991, she married Gregory T. Oglietti, who survives. She loved her family and traveling around the U.S. to National Parks.
TROUTMAN, NC
Jimmy Reeves Sipes

Jimmy Reeves Sipes, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022. Born in Iredell County, Jim was the son of the late Ross Andrew Sipes and Essie Burns Sipes. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Nancy Waugh Sipes, and son, Ronnie Eugene Sipes. Jim...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Anthony Joseph D’Ambra

Anthony “Tony” Joseph D’Ambra, 93, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. He was born on May 1, 1929 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Joseph and Mary Longo D’Ambra. Mr. D’Ambra was a veteran serving...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville historian honored by N.C. Society of Historians

Statesville native Steve Hill was recently recognized by the N.C. Society of Historians at the organization’s annual awards dinner at the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer. Hill’s book, “In the Shadow of the Clock: The History of the Square, Statesville, North Carolina, 1789-1989,” received the 2022 NCSH Award of...
STATESVILLE, NC
Walnut Cove resident’s hobby leads to noteworthy discovery

Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) 1900 Indian Head penny discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Savannah Hayes’ curio cabinet with all her metal detecting finds. (Submitted Photo) The community of Stokes County...
WALNUT COVE, NC
Police in Salisbury investigating stabbing

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old is fighting for his life after being stabbed, according to Salisbury Police. Investigators say they responded to a call in the 200 block of Gaskey Road just before 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday. There they found Connor Lewis “with injuries consistent of being stabbed.”
SALISBURY, NC
Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman

Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
NEWTON, NC
City of Statesville: Advertisement for Bids

Sealed bid proposals for furnishing Aluminum Poles and Arms, will be sent out on November 22, 2022, and will be received by the City of Statesville at the City Warehouse at 915 Winston Ave, Statesville, NC 28677 at or before 2:00 PM local time on December 5, 2022. Bidder is responsible for timely delivery of their bid. Minimum of two (2) bids must be received in order to open all bids.
STATESVILLE, NC

