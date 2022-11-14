Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
Debra Diann Byant
Debra Diann Green Bryant, 59, of Cleveland, N.C., died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Baptist Wake Forest Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., following a brief illness. She was born in Virginia Beach, Va., on October 1, 1963, to Robert Green and the late Shelby Lane Green. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Michael A. Bryant.
iredellfreenews.com
Veronica Latrish Everhart Allison
Veronica Latrish Everhart Allison, 47, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C. She was born May 21, 1975, in Baltimore, Md., to Ada Beaity Everhart and the late WC Everhart. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her grandmothers, Lillian Everhart and Leatha Mae Miller.
iredellfreenews.com
Paul Thomas Ingram
Paul Thomas Ingram, 85, of Statesville, N.C., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House. Paul was born on November 29, 1936, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late Sidney G. Ingram Sr. and Georgia Lippard Ingram. He graduated from Statesville High School and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. Paul was a proud Marine and an avid Clemson Tigers Football fan. He spent all his working career in the glass business and was the retired owner and operator of Ingram Glass Works. Paul and his wife Nancy worked together to build a successful family business.
iredellfreenews.com
Inge Maria Sherrill
Inge Maria Paus Sherrill, 85, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, surrounded by her family at her residence. Inge was born on December 24, 1936, in Wurzburg, Germany, to the late Oscar and Anna Paus. Inge met the love of her life, the late Earl W. Sherrill...
iredellfreenews.com
Spencer Dale Brawley
Mr. Spencer Dale Brawley, 62, was born in Rowan County, N.C., on November 17, 1959, to the late Leon Brawley and Bertha Stockton Brawley. He departed this life on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. Spencer graduated from West Rowan High School and was employed...
iredellfreenews.com
Kimberly Ann Oglietti
Kimberly Ann Scott Oglietti, 56, of Troutman, N.C., passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Kim was born February 27, 1966, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and is the daughter of Wayne and Nila Scott of Burgettstown, Pa.. She was a graduate of University of Pittsburgh and on November 18, 1991, she married Gregory T. Oglietti, who survives. She loved her family and traveling around the U.S. to National Parks.
iredellfreenews.com
Jimmy Reeves Sipes
Jimmy Reeves Sipes, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022. Born in Iredell County, Jim was the son of the late Ross Andrew Sipes and Essie Burns Sipes. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Nancy Waugh Sipes, and son, Ronnie Eugene Sipes. Jim...
iredellfreenews.com
Anthony Joseph D’Ambra
Anthony “Tony” Joseph D’Ambra, 93, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. He was born on May 1, 1929 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Joseph and Mary Longo D’Ambra. Mr. D’Ambra was a veteran serving...
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville historian honored by N.C. Society of Historians
Statesville native Steve Hill was recently recognized by the N.C. Society of Historians at the organization’s annual awards dinner at the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer. Hill’s book, “In the Shadow of the Clock: The History of the Square, Statesville, North Carolina, 1789-1989,” received the 2022 NCSH Award of...
thestokesnews.com
Walnut Cove resident’s hobby leads to noteworthy discovery
Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) 1900 Indian Head penny discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Savannah Hayes’ curio cabinet with all her metal detecting finds. (Submitted Photo) The community of Stokes County...
WBTV
Police in Salisbury investigating stabbing
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old is fighting for his life after being stabbed, according to Salisbury Police. Investigators say they responded to a call in the 200 block of Gaskey Road just before 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday. There they found Connor Lewis “with injuries consistent of being stabbed.”
iredellfreenews.com
I-SS recognizes two outgoing board members, auto tech teacher and Lady Raiders volleyball team
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education Chairman Todd Carver presented outgoing board members Martin Page and Sam Kennington in recognition of their decades of service to the district on Monday evening. According to Carver, Page and Kennington have made a “serious investment in education and in the lives of the children...
WXII 12
Former WXII anchor Wanda Starke receives legacy award for women of color
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Legacy Foundation for Women celebrated the accomplishment of women of color in the triad Saturday night. Among the recipients, former WXII anchor Wanda Starke was awarded during the Legacy Award Gala at the Embassy Suites. Each year the foundation recognizes women in various industries that...
Bus with 14 students on board hit in Catawba Co. by tractor-trailer, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A bus full of high school students was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the way to a field trip Wednesday morning. According to Lincoln Charter School, a bus with juniors and seniors on board was rammed on the way to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. It happened on Highway 150 in Catawba County before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
iredellfreenews.com
Amahl and the Night Visitors: Christmas opera showcases talents of local vocalists
The voice students of Melody Beaty will present “Amahl and the Night Visitors” by Gian-Carlo Menotti on November 27 and 29 in Statesville and Taylorsville. This is a beautiful Christmas opera about the journey of the three kings led by a star in search of the Christ child.
Teens’ families fill Orange County courtroom for murder suspect’s brief hearing
The Mebane teen faces life in prison if convicted of the murders of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark.
860wacb.com
Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman
Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
‘Deserved justice’: Sister of 1992 murder victim has new hope after arrests made
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville family finally has some answers 30 years after their loved one was shot and killed. This month, investigators in Iredell County announced murder charges against two men for a deadly shooting and robbery from 1992. Police said two men died and another was hurt.
iredellfreenews.com
Fate of Josh’s Farmer’s Market remains unresolved after marathon Board of Adjustment hearing
After 3.5 hours on Tuesday afternoon, a hearing on the owner of Josh’s Farmer’s Market’s appeal to operate as a seasonal farmer’s market and on the Town of Mooresville’s imposition of fines on landowner YMCA of Greater Charlotte for the market’s operation was continued to December by the Mooresville Board of Adjustment.
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville: Advertisement for Bids
Sealed bid proposals for furnishing Aluminum Poles and Arms, will be sent out on November 22, 2022, and will be received by the City of Statesville at the City Warehouse at 915 Winston Ave, Statesville, NC 28677 at or before 2:00 PM local time on December 5, 2022. Bidder is responsible for timely delivery of their bid. Minimum of two (2) bids must be received in order to open all bids.
