A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North CarolinaTravel MavenHickory, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Jimmy Reeves Sipes
Jimmy Reeves Sipes, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022. Born in Iredell County, Jim was the son of the late Ross Andrew Sipes and Essie Burns Sipes. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Nancy Waugh Sipes, and son, Ronnie Eugene Sipes. Jim...
Veronica Latrish Everhart Allison
Veronica Latrish Everhart Allison, 47, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C. She was born May 21, 1975, in Baltimore, Md., to Ada Beaity Everhart and the late WC Everhart. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her grandmothers, Lillian Everhart and Leatha Mae Miller.
Inge Maria Sherrill
Inge Maria Paus Sherrill, 85, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, surrounded by her family at her residence. Inge was born on December 24, 1936, in Wurzburg, Germany, to the late Oscar and Anna Paus. Inge met the love of her life, the late Earl W. Sherrill...
Spencer Dale Brawley
Mr. Spencer Dale Brawley, 62, was born in Rowan County, N.C., on November 17, 1959, to the late Leon Brawley and Bertha Stockton Brawley. He departed this life on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. Spencer graduated from West Rowan High School and was employed...
Statesville historian honored by N.C. Society of Historians
Statesville native Steve Hill was recently recognized by the N.C. Society of Historians at the organization’s annual awards dinner at the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer. Hill’s book, “In the Shadow of the Clock: The History of the Square, Statesville, North Carolina, 1789-1989,” received the 2022 NCSH Award of...
Kimberly Ann Oglietti
Kimberly Ann Scott Oglietti, 56, of Troutman, N.C., passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Kim was born February 27, 1966, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and is the daughter of Wayne and Nila Scott of Burgettstown, Pa.. She was a graduate of University of Pittsburgh and on November 18, 1991, she married Gregory T. Oglietti, who survives. She loved her family and traveling around the U.S. to National Parks.
City of Statesville: Advertisement for Bids
Sealed bid proposals for furnishing Aluminum Poles and Arms, will be sent out on November 22, 2022, and will be received by the City of Statesville at the City Warehouse at 915 Winston Ave, Statesville, NC 28677 at or before 2:00 PM local time on December 5, 2022. Bidder is responsible for timely delivery of their bid. Minimum of two (2) bids must be received in order to open all bids.
‘Changing Landscapes in Iredell County’ exhibit to open Friday at Iredell Museums
Iredell Museums will host an opening its new exhibit, “Changing Landscapes in Iredell County,” on Friday, November 18. This event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 134 Court Street in Downtown Statesville. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free to the public, but...
Amahl and the Night Visitors: Christmas opera showcases talents of local vocalists
The voice students of Melody Beaty will present “Amahl and the Night Visitors” by Gian-Carlo Menotti on November 27 and 29 in Statesville and Taylorsville. This is a beautiful Christmas opera about the journey of the three kings led by a star in search of the Christ child.
Fate of Josh’s Farmer’s Market remains unresolved after marathon Board of Adjustment hearing
After 3.5 hours on Tuesday afternoon, a hearing on the owner of Josh’s Farmer’s Market’s appeal to operate as a seasonal farmer’s market and on the Town of Mooresville’s imposition of fines on landowner YMCA of Greater Charlotte for the market’s operation was continued to December by the Mooresville Board of Adjustment.
Doosan Bobcat, employees donate more than $250K to nonprofits during fall giving campaign
Doosan Bobcat North America employees recently wrapped-up their fall giving campaign, exceeding total donation goals. The company donated more than $250,000 to local organizations in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Georgia focused on education, community prosperity and health resources. Bobcat’s fall charitable giving campaign took place over a...
I-SS recognizes two outgoing board members, auto tech teacher and Lady Raiders volleyball team
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education Chairman Todd Carver presented outgoing board members Martin Page and Sam Kennington in recognition of their decades of service to the district on Monday evening. According to Carver, Page and Kennington have made a “serious investment in education and in the lives of the children...
Iredell commissioners approve rezoning for 50-acre solar farm in Harmony
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning request to clear the way for a 50-acre solar farm along Sheffield Road in Harmony. Dill Holdings, LLC, representing landowner Hunting Creek Solar Farm, LLC, asked commissioners to rezone nearly 108 acres along Sheffield Road from Residential Agricultural (RA) to Residential Agricultural Conditional District (RACD) for a solar energy system.
