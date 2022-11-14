Read full article on original website
NME
Watch Paramore stop a fight at Toronto gig: “Detention for everyone”
Stopped a fight at their gig in Toronto this week (November 7), with Hayley Williams saying, “Detention for everyone”, regarding those involved. The band, who will release new album ‘This Is Why’ in February, are currently midway through an intimate comeback tour of North America and played the city’s History venue on Monday.
Watch Hayley Williams Halt Paramore Show Midsong To Stop A Fight
The band won't stand violence at their shows.
Meet Me @ The Altar share details of debut headline tour
Pop-punk rising-stars Meet Me @ The Altar will hit the road next year for their first-ever headline tour across the US
NME
Lizzo announces second leg of North American tour for 2023
Lizzo has shared details of a new run of 2023 North American tour dates in support of her latest album ‘Special‘. The freshly announced 17-date run will see the pop star visit locations that she didn’t visit on the initial leg, including St. Louis, Memphis, Montreal, Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Phoenix and San Diego.
NME
Morrissey cancels Los Angeles gig midway through: “Very sorry. We’ll see you next time”
Morrissey cancelled his Los Angeles gig after just half an hour this weekend due to “unforeseen circumstances” – see footage of his departure below. The singer was playing the Greek Theatre on Saturday night (November 12) as part of a US headline tour when he departed the stage after nine songs.
CMT
Ingrid Andress Announces New World Tour
Ingrid Andress is taking her boundary-breaking music on tour. Andress revealed plans for her international The Good Person Tour that will launch in Salt Lake City February and wind through New York City, Los Angeles and London before wrapping in Norway on May 24. “WELCOME TO THE GOOD PERSON TOUR!”...
Regina Spektor Reschedules Tour Dates After Recovering From COVID-19
Regina Spektor recently had to call off a number of 2022 tour dates after testing positive for COVID-19. The singer-songwriter has now rescheduled the shows for March 2023. Check out her new itinerary below. Also below, watch Spektor’s new video for the Home, before and after song “SugarMan.”
Shame Announce Tour and New Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Shame have announced their next album, Food for Worms. The follow-up to 2021’s Drunk Tank Pink is out February 24 via Dead Oceans. Today, the band has shared lead single “Fingers of Steel” and announced a string of 2023 tour dates. The new track arrives with a humorous music video directed by James Humby. Watch Shame make fake social media accounts to pump up their online legacy in the clip below, and scroll down for their complete tour schedule.
BLACKPINK’s In Our Arena: Concert Review of the ‘BORN PINK’ First Night in Newark, New Jersey
BLACKPINK is the K-pop group behind 'Pink Venom' and 'Shut Down.' Here's our recap and review of their 'BORN PINK' concert in Newark, New Jersey.
