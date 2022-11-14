ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch Paramore stop a fight at Toronto gig: “Detention for everyone”

Stopped a fight at their gig in Toronto this week (November 7), with Hayley Williams saying, “Detention for everyone”, regarding those involved. The band, who will release new album ‘This Is Why’ in February, are currently midway through an intimate comeback tour of North America and played the city’s History venue on Monday.
NME

Lizzo announces second leg of North American tour for 2023

Lizzo has shared details of a new run of 2023 North American tour dates in support of her latest album ‘Special‘. The freshly announced 17-date run will see the pop star visit locations that she didn’t visit on the initial leg, including St. Louis, Memphis, Montreal, Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Phoenix and San Diego.
CMT

Ingrid Andress Announces New World Tour

Ingrid Andress is taking her boundary-breaking music on tour. Andress revealed plans for her international The Good Person Tour that will launch in Salt Lake City February and wind through New York City, Los Angeles and London before wrapping in Norway on May 24. “WELCOME TO THE GOOD PERSON TOUR!”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pitchfork

Shame Announce Tour and New Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Shame have announced their next album, Food for Worms. The follow-up to 2021’s Drunk Tank Pink is out February 24 via Dead Oceans. Today, the band has shared lead single “Fingers of Steel” and announced a string of 2023 tour dates. The new track arrives with a humorous music video directed by James Humby. Watch Shame make fake social media accounts to pump up their online legacy in the clip below, and scroll down for their complete tour schedule.
Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy