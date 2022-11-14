Read full article on original website
Related
Spiritbox announce US headline tour
Spiritbox have shared details of their debut US headline run, featuring support from After The Burial and Intervals
Armored Saint Name Fill-In Tour Singer as John Bush Deals With Illness
For their upcoming shows, have revealed that a fill-in vocalist will temporarily take the place of lead singer John Bush as he recovers from an illness. The veteran Los Angeles metal band are currently touring the U.S. with the fellow '80s metal act W.A.S.P. You can get tickets here. On...
Foreigner farewell tour will include this Pa. concert
Fans of Foreigner in Pennsylvania will have one more chance to see the band perform live - or several, if you’re willing to travel outside of the state to catch their farewell tour. The band behind songs including “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Hot Blooded” and “Cold...
NME
Watch Paramore stop a fight at Toronto gig: “Detention for everyone”
Stopped a fight at their gig in Toronto this week (November 7), with Hayley Williams saying, “Detention for everyone”, regarding those involved. The band, who will release new album ‘This Is Why’ in February, are currently midway through an intimate comeback tour of North America and played the city’s History venue on Monday.
Shinedown's Brent Smith: My Life in 10 Songs
Shinedown singer Brent Smith shares the stories behind his anthems, from leaving behind a troubled childhood to getting clean
Regina Spektor Reschedules Tour Dates After Recovering From COVID-19
Regina Spektor recently had to call off a number of 2022 tour dates after testing positive for COVID-19. The singer-songwriter has now rescheduled the shows for March 2023. Check out her new itinerary below. Also below, watch Spektor’s new video for the Home, before and after song “SugarMan.”
Regina Spektor Announces Rescheduled 2023 Tour Dates, Drops “SugarMan” Video
Regina Spektor has announced the rescheduling of her North American tour dates. Spektor had previously canceled her 2022 scheduled dates because of a COVID-19 diagnosis. Now her tour will take place in 2023 with the addition of two new dates in San Diego, California, and Port Chester, New York. Spektor’s 2023 trek launches on March 1 in Ithaca, New York.
Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Acoustic Tour
Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer will embark on a very special co-headlining tour this May. The two country talents are teaming up for nine acoustic performances, beginning with a stop at Washington D.C.'s Kennedy Center as a part of their ongoing Millennium Stage Series. The pair will stop at cities across the U.S., including Boston, NYC and Philadelphia before wrapping up with a set at Eddie's Attic in Atlanta.
2 pairs of sisters who shared a father just met for the first time. How they united.
Forty-five-year-old twins Shannon Dasch and Shawna Wanner were wary when they received Facebook messages from Samantha Riddle in early 2021. “She asked if our father’s name was Paul Riddle, who passed away in December ‘96,” Dasch said. “She knew we were twins. She said, ‘I think you may be our half-sisters.’” ...
Z94
Lawton, OK
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://z94.com
Comments / 0