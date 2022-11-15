Read full article on original website
WGME
National transformer shortage forces CMP to get creative to keep customers connected
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A shortage of electrical transformers, the devices needed to transfer electricity to homes and businesses, is impacting utility companies in Maine and across the country. "The transformer itself is what converts the higher voltage out on the distribution lines to be used in your home," CMP Vice...
wabi.tv
The closing of a Maine paper mill has been delayed
JAY, Maine (WMTW) - Pixelle Specialty Solutions says it will keep its paper mill in Jay open a little longer than initially announced. Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere confirmed to WMTW on Friday that the company sent the town and county a letter saying it intends to keep one machine up and running through the end of April 2023.
mainebiz.biz
A Portland design-build firm will adapt its branding to reflect rapid expansion
Caleb Johnson Studio|Woodhull of Maine, an architecture, construction and millwork firm headquartered in Portland, rebranded this week to Woodhull as a shift in focus from the founder to the entire team. "It takes dozens of people to shepherd a project from the client’s vision to execution, and Woodhull reflects that,”...
mainebiz.biz
'Vroom' service: First Somali-owned car-detailing business leases space in Lewiston
The first Black-owned, Somali-owned car-detailing company in Lewiston opened this week at 409 Sabattus St. Black Diamond Detailing owners Abdirahman Saeed and Abdinur Mohamed cut the ribbon earlier this week with city officials and others. The two are recent graduates of Top Gun, a 12-week startup accelerator program run by...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
County signs deal with Colby & Gale for emergency assistance
Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Maury Prentiss filled in for Director Casey Stevens Nov. 15 and greeted commissioners with an atypical greeting. “I have one thing, and it won’t cost you a thing,” he said. Prentiss presented commissioners with a proposal for a possible fuel shortage this winter. Prentiss reported the agency had negotiated an agreement with Colby & Gale to keep public safety and other critical infrastructure operational, if a fuel shortage materializes. “Colby & Gale has the largest infrastructure supply in Lincoln County, and is very community oriented,” he said. “We have a fuel supply coordination agreement with them and I am looking to see if you would allow the director to sign on the county’s behalf.”
WMTW
'It's just not acceptable': Portland public school employees being paid late, incorrectly
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Public School employees have experienced late and incorrect payouts as the district deals with payroll staffing shortages. The district's education technicians have not received a contractually agreed-upon pay increase or back pay as a result. Portland School Board Chair Emily Figdor told WMTW that organizing...
Contractor must reopen Free Street by Nov. 23, City of Portland says
PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland told the contractor handling ongoing construction on Free Street that the road must be reopened by close of business on Nov. 23, according to officials. Jessica Grondin is the director of communications for the City of Portland. In an email on Wednesday,...
'We need a word stronger than crisis because that’s where we’re at': Housing leaders, politicians meet to discuss solutions
PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Affordable Housing Coalition held its first in-person Housing Policy Conference since the start of the pandemic in Portland on Thursday. The event drew hundreds of public and private housing experts, as well as Maine lawmakers, as they looked to discuss potential solutions to address the state's housing crisis.
The World’s ‘Fanciest’ Lobster Roll is Served in Portland, Maine
There are people that travel from far and away to visit Maine for one specific food item: the lobster roll. For many outside of the northeast, it's an almost mythical food item. Ask people who consistently return to Maine for a lobster roll, and they'll tell you the same thing: "it just tastes different in Maine". So, it should come as no surprise that one new restaurant in Portland, Maine, has been labeled as serving the "fanciest" lobster roll ever.
themainewire.com
One of Maine’s Biggest School Districts Can’t Pay Janitors, Bus Drivers, and Lunch Ladies On Time; Teachers Unaffected
Gov. Janet Mills and Legislative Democrats met the statewide commitment to fund 55 percent of Maine’s public schools, but that funding isn’t trickling down to hourly employees in the school system of Maine’s biggest city like it should. Janitors, bus drivers, food service providers, and other hourly...
mainebiz.biz
Botto's Bakery, a Portland mainstay, plans move to Westbrook
Botto's Bakery, a family-owned Portland mainstay, will move to 5 Karen Drive in Westbrook after 70 years on Washington Avenue. Botto's will be up and running in Westbrook by April. Craig Young of the Boulos Co. facilitated the lease. Separately, Boulos has listed Botto's 9,045-square-foot location at 550 Washington Ave....
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WMTW
Maine thrift store helps transgender people feel comfortable
PORTLAND, Maine — A new thrift store in Portland is helping customers feel welcomed and comfortable being themselves. Safe Combinations is on Casco Street and is catering to transgender people. “I was like, ‘Ah, there’s a place where I don’t need to get weird looks and I can be...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Woolwich residents want traffic light to stay
Woolwich residents like the idea of making a traffic signal at the Route 1/Nequasset Road intersection permanent but urged Maine Department of Transportation officials to add turning lanes here to improve driver safety. Discussion of the traffic light took center stage at Tuesday’s night’s informational meeting that included an update on the Station 46 bridge replacement project. Also discussed were planned improvements at the intersection of George Wright and Nequasset roads.
There’s a Cozy 4-Lane Candlepin Bowling Alley That Just Opened Up in Maine
Candlepin Bowling was born in New England, but today there are far fewer places to play the variation of bowling that is unique to our area. Luckily though, there's a new place to go candlepin bowling in Maine and it's a place you're probably familiar with. Candlepin Bowling sets itself...
First Country Concert of 2023 at Bangor Waterfront Coming Monday
There's a big show coming to Bangor next summer. Who could it be?. Maine Savings Amphitheater is gearing up for another big summer on the Bangor Waterfront. The first announcement of the 2023 season is coming Monday morning, at 10 A.M. Who's coming to town? We can't say just yet....
'Scuse me while I disappear | Pat Callaghan announces retirement after 43 years
PORTLAND, Maine — When Frank Sinatra retired in 1971, he went out in dramatic style. His closing number was "Angel Eyes," a saloon song written by Matt Dennis and Earl Brent. As Sinatra sang the final line, "'scuse me while I disappear," the spotlight dimmed and went out, and...
WMTW
Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter
FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
mainebiz.biz
Starbucks pushes back on claims of union-busting in Portland
The Maine AFL-CIO and a U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, slammed Starbucks this week for its plans to close its Old Port shop in what they say is a clear union-busting move, but a Starbucks spokesperson is firmly refuting that allegation. Pingree, other congressional leaders and the AFL-CIO on...
