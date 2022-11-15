ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbrook, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

The closing of a Maine paper mill has been delayed

JAY, Maine (WMTW) - Pixelle Specialty Solutions says it will keep its paper mill in Jay open a little longer than initially announced. Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere confirmed to WMTW on Friday that the company sent the town and county a letter saying it intends to keep one machine up and running through the end of April 2023.
JAY, ME
mainebiz.biz

A Portland design-build firm will adapt its branding to reflect rapid expansion

Caleb Johnson Studio|Woodhull of Maine, an architecture, construction and millwork firm headquartered in Portland, rebranded this week to Woodhull as a shift in focus from the founder to the entire team. "It takes dozens of people to shepherd a project from the client’s vision to execution, and Woodhull reflects that,”...
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

County signs deal with Colby & Gale for emergency assistance

Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Maury Prentiss filled in for Director Casey Stevens Nov. 15 and greeted commissioners with an atypical greeting. “I have one thing, and it won’t cost you a thing,” he said. Prentiss presented commissioners with a proposal for a possible fuel shortage this winter. Prentiss reported the agency had negotiated an agreement with Colby & Gale to keep public safety and other critical infrastructure operational, if a fuel shortage materializes. “Colby & Gale has the largest infrastructure supply in Lincoln County, and is very community oriented,” he said. “We have a fuel supply coordination agreement with them and I am looking to see if you would allow the director to sign on the county’s behalf.”
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

'We need a word stronger than crisis because that’s where we’re at': Housing leaders, politicians meet to discuss solutions

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Affordable Housing Coalition held its first in-person Housing Policy Conference since the start of the pandemic in Portland on Thursday. The event drew hundreds of public and private housing experts, as well as Maine lawmakers, as they looked to discuss potential solutions to address the state's housing crisis.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

The World’s ‘Fanciest’ Lobster Roll is Served in Portland, Maine

There are people that travel from far and away to visit Maine for one specific food item: the lobster roll. For many outside of the northeast, it's an almost mythical food item. Ask people who consistently return to Maine for a lobster roll, and they'll tell you the same thing: "it just tastes different in Maine". So, it should come as no surprise that one new restaurant in Portland, Maine, has been labeled as serving the "fanciest" lobster roll ever.
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Botto's Bakery, a Portland mainstay, plans move to Westbrook

Botto's Bakery, a family-owned Portland mainstay, will move to 5 Karen Drive in Westbrook after 70 years on Washington Avenue. Botto's will be up and running in Westbrook by April. Craig Young of the Boulos Co. facilitated the lease. Separately, Boulos has listed Botto's 9,045-square-foot location at 550 Washington Ave....
PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine thrift store helps transgender people feel comfortable

PORTLAND, Maine — A new thrift store in Portland is helping customers feel welcomed and comfortable being themselves. Safe Combinations is on Casco Street and is catering to transgender people. “I was like, ‘Ah, there’s a place where I don’t need to get weird looks and I can be...
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Woolwich residents want traffic light to stay

Woolwich residents like the idea of making a traffic signal at the Route 1/Nequasset Road intersection permanent but urged Maine Department of Transportation officials to add turning lanes here to improve driver safety. Discussion of the traffic light took center stage at Tuesday’s night’s informational meeting that included an update on the Station 46 bridge replacement project. Also discussed were planned improvements at the intersection of George Wright and Nequasset roads.
WOOLWICH, ME
WMTW

Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter

FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
FALMOUTH, ME
mainebiz.biz

Starbucks pushes back on claims of union-busting in Portland

The Maine AFL-CIO and a U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, slammed Starbucks this week for its plans to close its Old Port shop in what they say is a clear union-busting move, but a Starbucks spokesperson is firmly refuting that allegation. Pingree, other congressional leaders and the AFL-CIO on...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy