Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"
The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths
for a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found at an off-campus home during the weekend, a newspaper reported. The post Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 15, 2022 As classes resumed at the University of Idaho on Tuesday morning, police revealed a few more details into the slayings of four students living off-campus. The students were evidently stabbed “by an edged weapon such as a knife,” the Moscow Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. […] The post A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Investigators believe edged blade was used in death of 4 University of Idaho students
Autopsies to determine the exact cause of death will be conducted later. There is currently no suspect in custody.
Four University of Idaho Students Discovered Dead in Off-Campus Home ‘Believed to Be Victims of Homicide’
Four students at the University of Idaho were found dead Sunday evening inside of a house located just off campus. In an email to students, university officials said that investigators believe that the students were “victims of homicide.”. According to a press release from the City of Moscow Police...
Skagit County man among 4 found dead near University of Idaho
CONWAY, Wash. — A man from Skagit County was among four people who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho over the weekend. The city of Moscow, Idaho identified Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Wash. as one of the victims Monday. Conway is about six miles south of Mount Vernon.
Yakima Herald Republic
Former WA man charged with killing girlfriend 11 years ago
King County prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with killing a Redmond woman he was dating when she was last seen more than a decade ago. Mark Frisby, 44, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who was 49 when she was reported missing in 2011. Prosecutors asked he be held in California on $3 million bail while they seek his extradition to Washington.
KHQ Right Now
Extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Moscow homicide victims
This is an extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near the campus in Moscow. You can find our coverage on the homicide investigation here.
koze.com
Moscow murder victims identified
The Moscow Police Department today released the names of the four University of Idaho students who were found dead at around. noon yesterday after officials received a call regarding an unconscious person. “Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased,” an updated press release says. These individuals have...
Woman stabbed in East Central neighborhood, suspect arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the East Central neighborhood Thursday night. SPD received a call from a neighbor at around 5 p.m. about a domestic violence incident that occurred at E. Pacific Avenue and S. Lacey Street. Police surrounded the house shortly after the call, and the suspect came out shortly...
KXLY
‘This is truly a horrific situation’: Idaho announces plethora of counseling services amidst homicide investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho canceled classes on Monday to honor the students who died over the weekend. Many students packed up and returned home, unwilling to wait until Thanksgiving Break. Events like this are not common in Moscow, and the community is heartbroken after losing four...
Yakima Herald Republic
2 killed in small plane crash northeast of Seattle
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Two people died Friday in the fiery crash of a small plane northeast of Seattle between Snohomish and Monroe. The Federal Aviation Administration said that a single-engine Textron 208B crashed in a field at around 9:30 a.m. Friday. Snohomish Fire District 4 Chief Don Waller confirmed that two people on board died in the crash, The Herald reported.
Local nurse practitioner’s heroic actions save two strangers at WSU
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local nurse practitioner’s quick thinking saved two fellow Cougar fans this year. “It was heartbreaking,” said Andrea Perry, who saved two strangers. It was like another game day. Long-time Cougar fan Andrea Perry and her family left for the football game last Saturday without knowing something unexpected on the way. She went to the game earlier...
KXLY
‘Scary and frustrating’: Questions remain unanswered in U of I homicide investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Memorials, like the one at the entrance for the University of Idaho, are popping up across the school’s campus. Students are leaving flowers, stuffed animals, and more items in remembrance of the four students whose lives were taken too soon. Mad Greek is closed tonight...
'He mostly just acted confused': Bobcat found on the roof of The Coeur d'Alene Resort
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As a security officer at The Coeur d'Alene Resort, Ryan Tyler is used to reports of unusual sightings. Sunday morning's call ranks near the top of them. "There's a bobcat out on the roof," a guest told him. Tyler immediately went to check it out....
KATU.com
Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb
SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
First responders, witnesses react to fatal plane crash in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Four people died in a plane crash in Snohomish off Highway 2 Friday morning, and the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are now leading the investigation. But moments after the crash, Snohomish fire crews and police rushed to the difficult scene. “The terrain...
Family of Moscow homicide victim remembers their loved one
MOSCOW, Idaho — Kaylee Goncalves' oldest sister Alivea said every one of her five siblings have a role to play in their family. As the middle child, Kaylee served as the 'fairness fighter.'. Alivea described her sister as constantly chasing adventure and living her life to the fullest. She...
iheart.com
Man Identified 42 Years After He Was Found Dead Along Washington River
Forensic investigators have identified the remains of a man found along a Washington state river over 40 years ago, according to KIRO 7. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person known for years as "Stilly Doe" as Othanial Philip Ames. A fisherman found Ames' remains along Stillaguamish River in Arlington on July 23, 1980. His death has puzzled investigators for ages, but thanks to modern DNA technology, they were able to identify his remains 42 years later.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Car crashes into Miller’s Country Store
SANDPOINT — It wasn’t the Friday morning at Miller’s Country Store that anyone expected. While the day started off normally, the day took a turn to the unusual about 9 a.m. when a client mistook their brake for the gas pedal and crashed through the east wall of the building.
Comments / 0