ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"

The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 15, 2022 As classes resumed at the University of Idaho on Tuesday morning, police revealed a few more details into the slayings of four students living off-campus. The students were evidently stabbed “by an edged weapon such as a knife,” the Moscow Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. […] The post A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID
KING 5

Skagit County man among 4 found dead near University of Idaho

CONWAY, Wash. — A man from Skagit County was among four people who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho over the weekend. The city of Moscow, Idaho identified Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Wash. as one of the victims Monday. Conway is about six miles south of Mount Vernon.
MOSCOW, ID
Yakima Herald Republic

Former WA man charged with killing girlfriend 11 years ago

King County prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with killing a Redmond woman he was dating when she was last seen more than a decade ago. Mark Frisby, 44, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who was 49 when she was reported missing in 2011. Prosecutors asked he be held in California on $3 million bail while they seek his extradition to Washington.
REDMOND, WA
koze.com

Moscow murder victims identified

The Moscow Police Department today released the names of the four University of Idaho students who were found dead at around. noon yesterday after officials received a call regarding an unconscious person. “Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased,” an updated press release says. These individuals have...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman stabbed in East Central neighborhood, suspect arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the East Central neighborhood Thursday night. SPD received a call from a neighbor at around 5 p.m. about a domestic violence incident that occurred at E. Pacific Avenue and S. Lacey Street. Police surrounded the house shortly after the call, and the suspect came out shortly...
SPOKANE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

2 killed in small plane crash northeast of Seattle

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Two people died Friday in the fiery crash of a small plane northeast of Seattle between Snohomish and Monroe. The Federal Aviation Administration said that a single-engine Textron 208B crashed in a field at around 9:30 a.m. Friday. Snohomish Fire District 4 Chief Don Waller confirmed that two people on board died in the crash, The Herald reported.
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb

SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
SEATTLE, WA
KREM2

Family of Moscow homicide victim remembers their loved one

MOSCOW, Idaho — Kaylee Goncalves' oldest sister Alivea said every one of her five siblings have a role to play in their family. As the middle child, Kaylee served as the 'fairness fighter.'. Alivea described her sister as constantly chasing adventure and living her life to the fullest. She...
MOSCOW, ID
iheart.com

Man Identified 42 Years After He Was Found Dead Along Washington River

Forensic investigators have identified the remains of a man found along a Washington state river over 40 years ago, according to KIRO 7. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person known for years as "Stilly Doe" as Othanial Philip Ames. A fisherman found Ames' remains along Stillaguamish River in Arlington on July 23, 1980. His death has puzzled investigators for ages, but thanks to modern DNA technology, they were able to identify his remains 42 years later.
ARLINGTON, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Car crashes into Miller’s Country Store

SANDPOINT — It wasn’t the Friday morning at Miller’s Country Store that anyone expected. While the day started off normally, the day took a turn to the unusual about 9 a.m. when a client mistook their brake for the gas pedal and crashed through the east wall of the building.
SANDPOINT, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy