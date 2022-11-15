Chattahoochee Valley Community College honored generations of patriots who have earned the title of “American Veteran,” a badge of courage that bonds the finest group of former service members the world has ever known. CSM (Ret) James P. Daniels, a thirty-two-year veteran, addressed the large group of veterans and veterans’ families and friends and spoke about the selfless sacrifice that members of the Armed Forces forged to defend the very idea of America — “a promise of freedom and equality, democracy and justice, possibility and hope.”

PHENIX CITY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO