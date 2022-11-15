ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa church gives food to families for Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Outreach Ministry of Saint Paul Baptist Church continued a tradition that extends well beyond this holiday season. WBRC was there as it hosted its last drive through food giveaway of 2022. The church works to address food insecurity in West Tuscaloosa by having a food pantry and hosting food giveaways throughout the year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Northport Shoe Store Hosting Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Monday

The Athlete's Foot in Northport will host a turkey giveaway for those in need next week, a few days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to an event post on Facebook, the event will give out turkeys to the first 50 people in line in the store beginning at 5 p.m. The event notice states interested participants will have the opportunity to line up as early as they would like.
NORTHPORT, AL
CBS 42

Food Truck Thursday: Dixieland Funnel Cakes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The truck that houses the “funnel cake of the Crimson Tide” stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News on today’s edition of Food Truck Thursday. Dixieland Funnel Cakes has been up and running since 2018 and is owned and operated by John Miller. The truck is the only funnel cake maker […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Lakeshore offers free membership for military veterans

Lakeshore Foundation announced this week that U.S. military veterans qualify for free membership at its 45-acre campus in Homewood, thanks to new funding from the state. Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, who is chairman of the Military and Stability Commission, said the state legislature provided a grant worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state’s general fund to underwrite military membership at Lakeshore.
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter slammed with injured animals

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter officials say they’re getting slammed with an overwhelming number of injured animals being brought in. The animals are strays, often hit by cars and picked up by strangers who bring them for vet care. Just in the last two weeks, people have brought in ten injured dogs, according to the shelter.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Warming station opens in Birmingham starting Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Very cold temperatures are once again coming to the Birmingham area, and a warming station is set to open. The Jimmie Hale Mission will host the warming station from Wednesday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 20. The station is located at 3420 Second Ave. North in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

Holiday Events in Birmingham Not to Miss!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!! And it’s full of things to do to get you in the mood for the holidays! Check out these special holiday events happening around town to make you feel merry and bright!. Glow Wild at the Birmingham Zoo. The Birmingham...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

10 spectacular events to look forward to this weekend—Nov. 18-20

It’s almost the weekend, y’all. Whether you’re looking to cherish the last moments of fall or counting down the days until Christmas, there is an abundance of fun events in The Magic City, November 18-20. It’s football time. When: Saturday, November 19 | 3PM. Where: Jordan-Hare...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham City Schools mourns another student lost to gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friends and family are hurting after the senseless killing of 14-year-old Moriah Quib-Marquez who was shot and killed on her way to school Wednesday morning at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School. Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Mark Sullivan says this kind of violence happens far too often...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’

A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Catfish 100.1

T-Town Grinch Returns to West Alabama this Holiday Season

Last year, West Alabama was introduced to the T-Town Grinch. During the holiday season, you could witness the unique character “Grinching around” town at random times as reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread. The T-Town Grinch popped up everywhere, including the Tinsel Trail, area businesses, schools and more. Townsquare...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Clinic Forgets Patient In Exam Room Trapped After Hours

Imagine being a nurse and after an exhausting shift, you head to your local clinic to get a test done. Dianne King, 46, is a nurse from Adamsville Alabama. After her shift on November 10th, she went to the American Family Care located at 1664 Forestdale Blvd in Forestdale Alabama. Scroll to the bottom to see her Facebook live video..
FORESTDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Birmingham Holiday Tree lighting set for Nov. 27

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham will once again host a Holiday Tree Lighting Block Party for 2022. According to a news release, the tree-lighting event will happen Sunday, Nov. 27, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The location is on Short 20th Street North, in front of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

‘I BEGAN TO JUST THANK GOD AND PRAISE GOD’

Years after brothers serve 20 years for rape they said they did not commit, judge tosses wrongful conviction. This is an opinion column. Frank Meadows, Jr. may never wear sneakers again. He and his older brother Quinton Cook can laugh about it now. They can laugh about something as inconsequential as footwear and what they’ll wear to church.
LEEDS, AL
Catfish 100.1

Three Things to Know For Your Tuesday in West Alabama

1) With jury selection complete and opening arguments finished, the prosecution is expected to begin laying out their case in the trial of Derick Brown at the Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse this week. Brown is charged with being a co-conspirator in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney in Birmingham in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
