(Seguin) — The Seguin Matador Baseball team is holding a baseball tournament to benefit Blue Santa and the Seguin Food Pantry this weekend. The Seguin Pecan Classic Tournament will be held on Saturday, November 19th at Smokey Joe Williams Field in Seguin starting at 8 a.m. Four teams will participate in the tournament and each player from all four teams is being asked to bring a toy worth $10. Those wanting to attend the tournament are asked to bring a donation of two cans for admission. Individual cans of food can also be purchased for admission at the gate for $5 per can. All the proceeds from the tournament will be given to Blue Santa and the Seguin Food Pantry.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO