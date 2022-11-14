Read full article on original website
Burnt Bean Company shares latest statewide award with city of Seguin
(Seguin) — Being recognized as the Best Downtown Business in the state of Texas feels more like a touchdown at a local high school football game than earning accolades for the food on the menu. That’s according to Ernest Servantes, one of the owners of downtown Seguin’s Burnt Bean,...
Seguin Gets Win in Basketball Opener, Navarro Teams Split and Marion Girls Fall
(San Antonio) — Junior guard John Jackson poured in 21 points as the Seguin Matadors opened their season on the basketball court with a 68-58 win on the road over San Antonio Young Men’s Leadership Academy on Tuesday night. Senior guards Jakyari Matthews and John Jones also reached double figures on the stat sheet with 14 and 11 points respectively. The Mats have the next few days off before they head back down to San Antonio on Monday to take on Lanier.
Community Thanksgiving dinner coming to city of Seguin
(Seguin) — Everyone deserves to have a warm holiday meal, and the city of Seguin is working with community partners to try to make that happen this year. Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen says more details are coming, but the city is planning to host a community dinner at the end of next week.
Seguin Matador Baseball Team Hosting Community Benefit Tournament on Saturday
(Seguin) — The Seguin Matador Baseball team is holding a baseball tournament to benefit Blue Santa and the Seguin Food Pantry this weekend. The Seguin Pecan Classic Tournament will be held on Saturday, November 19th at Smokey Joe Williams Field in Seguin starting at 8 a.m. Four teams will participate in the tournament and each player from all four teams is being asked to bring a toy worth $10. Those wanting to attend the tournament are asked to bring a donation of two cans for admission. Individual cans of food can also be purchased for admission at the gate for $5 per can. All the proceeds from the tournament will be given to Blue Santa and the Seguin Food Pantry.
Navarro Panthers Compete in UIL Area Round Tonight on KWED
(Jourdanton) — The Navarro Panthers are in Jourdanton tonight for a UIL Class 4A Region IV Division 2 playoff match-up with the Bishop Badgers. The Panthers got a 50-8 win over Pearsall in the Bi-District round last Thursday, while Bishop got a 38-8 revenge win last Friday over a Corpus Christi West Oso team who beat the Badgers in the regular season.
City of Seguin to celebrate GIS Day
(Seguin) – The city of Seguin is giving its residents the chance to learn how to personally benefit from one of its newest online tools designed to make living in Seguin that much easier. The city on Wednesday will be celebrating GIS Day. Anyone in the community is invited to stop by the library in the early afternoon to learn more.
Seguin Lady Matador Volleyball Team Earns Top Academic Postseason Hardware
(Seguin) — Thirteen members of the Seguin Lady Matador volleyball team have been named to the 26-5A Academic All District team while all eight senior Lady Mats were recognized on the Texas High School Coaches Association All-State Academic team. Below is the complete list of District 26-5A awards for...
Spouse of Seguin ISD board member applauds the district’s Team of 8.
(Seguin) — In a heartfelt message, Gilbert Moreno, the husband of outgoing Seguin ISD Board Member Glenda Moreno echoed words of thanks and appreciation for the board’s ability to work as a team over the last four years while his wife represented the constituents of District 7. Tuesday...
Listen now to KWED’s Saturday Topic on the city’s new storm water utility fee
(Seguin) — The city of Seguin will soon charge most customers $3 a month to create a new storm water utility. The new corresponding storm water utility fee will help to create a dedicated funding source to address drainage issues inside the city. KWED’s Saturday Topic program recently featured...
Man killed after being hit by vehicle on local highway
(Seguin) — A 22-year-old man was killed Sunday night while walking along State Highway 46 North. Seguin Police say Adam Sanchez Rodriguez, of Seguin, died on the roadway after being struck by a vehicle traveling southbound in the 3500 block of Highway 46. The incident was reported at approximately 10:33 p.m.
