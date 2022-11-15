Read full article on original website
BizPitch Columbus Competition 2022 Held
Four entrepreneurs won money for their startup businesses after competing for first place. On November 16, the Chamber of Columbus held its big “BizPitch” event where four entrepreneurs presented their business ideas to the judges in a certain, pre-set amount of time. See more,
Chattahoochee Valley Community College Honor Members of the CVCC Family Who Have Earned the Title of “American Veteran”
Chattahoochee Valley Community College honored generations of patriots who have earned the title of “American Veteran,” a badge of courage that bonds the finest group of former service members the world has ever known. CSM (Ret) James P. Daniels, a thirty-two-year veteran, addressed the large group of veterans and veterans’ families and friends and spoke about the selfless sacrifice that members of the Armed Forces forged to defend the very idea of America — “a promise of freedom and equality, democracy and justice, possibility and hope.”
Muscogee County Voters Gets Added Day in US Senate Runoff Race
In Muscogee County, voters will now have an additional to cast their ballot in the US Senate race. Director of Election and Voter Registration Nacey Boren confirmed that voting in Muscogee County would begin on Sunday, Nov. 27. See more.
