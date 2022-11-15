Read full article on original website
New England has 2 of the most spectacular light displays in the U.S., according to Frommer’s
Two New England destinations are among the nation’s best when it comes to creating holiday magic with lights, according to Frommer’s. The travel publication recently released a list of the USA’s most spectacular winter light displays and included Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield, Mass., and Holidays at the Newport Mansions in Newport, R.I.
Commission works to change Massachusetts state seal shows indigenous man standing underneath a hand holding a sword
The group has already agreed to recommend a complete overhaul of the seal design and state motto.
WBUR
One student dead as bus carrying Brandeis students crashes
A college student died while more than two dozen other passengers and the driver were injured when a bus returning from a hockey game struck a tree in suburban Boston, authorities said. The preliminary investigation suggests that the bus was returning to Brandeis University from a hockey game at Northeastern...
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
This local bakery won a ‘Good Morning America’ Boston pie competition
Petsi Pies will move on to the final round on Friday. Somerville bakery Petsi Pies earned nationwide recognition yesterday, winning a Boston pie challenge on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”. “GMA” is searching for the best pie in America, traveling to four different cities in a week-long series...
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen
The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
WBUR
Boston City Hall Plaza reopens today. Here's what's new — and what's next
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. TGIF! We’re in for our first actual chilly weekend of the season. (But, hey, at least we aren’t getting up to four feet of snow, like Buffalo.) And no matter what happens to Twitter, you’ll still be able to find us back in your inbox on Monday morning with the news, as always.
Dorchester Reporter
Baker signs $3.76b bill that commits millions to Dorchester recipients: Harvard St. health center, field house get big boosts
Gov. Charlie Baker spoke to reporters at a recent event inside the Greater Boston Food Bank. Gov. Baker last week signed a $3.76 billion economic development package that includes millions for a new Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center and the Dorchester Field House planned for Columbia Point. The outlays, funded...
whdh.com
Somerville’s pilot rat control program boasts 1,000 dead vermin
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Somerville are reporting progress when it comes to dealing with the city’s rat problem. In a status update call that recently went out to residents, the city reported that its SMART pilot program has led to some 1,050 rats being captured, thanks to a series of special boxes set up earlier in the year.
Former Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe chairman and architecture firm owner sentenced in bribery case
"It is my hope that today’s sentence brings accountability to the Mashpee Wampanoag community and closes the door on this dark chapter in their rich history." The former Chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and the owner of an architecture and design firm in Providence were sentenced Tuesday for bribery relating to the Tribe’s plans to build a resort and casino in Taunton, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.
WBUR
Food distribution centers kick into high gear in attempts to meet the needs for holiday meals
When Beth Chandler started setting up for Saturday's Thanksgiving dinner distribution, there were already people waiting in the cold to claim their turkeys. "There were people already in line," said Chandler, Vice President of Basic Needs with Catholic Charities. "There were cars double parked and we didn't start until almost 9:00."
Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty
Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season
NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Student in healthcare wins $1 million prize
A Boston-area student who won a $1 million lottery prize earlier this month after purchasing a winning scratch ticket in Hyde Park said he will use the money to help him pursue a career in healthcare, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Jean Roody Chery chose the cash option for his...
Baby found in Boston apartment freezer
Police are investigating the discovery of a baby in a freezer at an apartment building in South Boston.
Massachusetts man charged with OUI after parking in spaces reserved for state police
A Framingham man is being charged with operating under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two parking spots designated for state police.
Massachusetts High School in Turmoil Over ‘Disgusting’ Hazing Video
A group of Massachusetts high school football players and their coaches have been suspended, and the school’s entire football season canned, after a deeply disturbing hazing incident was captured in a viral video.Police now say they anticipate filing criminal charges against some of the Haverhill High School teammates, some of whom are over 18 years old. In the video, obtained by Boston 25 News, three Haverhill students—one of them wearing a Haverhill football shirt—can be seen dragging a reported freshman across the floor and stripping his clothes off. Then, a fourth teammate wearing only underwear straddles his head and commits...
Boston Magazine
Somerville Tenants Offered Lower Rent…in Exchange for Not Talking About Their Rent
It’s a new frontier in one of the country's tightest rental markets. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. With Boston area rents at a near record high and vacancies at a low, landlords are pushing the boundaries as...
