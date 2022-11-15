Read full article on original website
Related
speedonthewater.com
Mercury Marine Launching V-10 Verado Outboards
During a press event yesterday at its Lake X product development and testing facility, Mercury Marine introduced the first-ever V-10 outboard engines in the form of 350- and 400-hp Verado models. According to a press release from the Fond du Lac, Wis., company, the SmartCraft-compatible, 5.7-liter engines are the quietest in their class.
My Fox 8
Best Power Wheels
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Kids love emulating adults, which is why they’re fascinated with ride-on toy cars and the ability to be just like the adults around them. Getting to drive around and explore on their own also offers a little independence and fosters creativity.
Aviation International News
Archer Rolls Out Four-seat Midnight eVTOL
Archer Aviation yesterday publicly revealed at its Palo Alto, California facility a production version of the four-seat eVTOL the company aims to get into service in 2025. Dubbed Midnight, the all-electric aircraft bears similarities to Archer’s subscale Maker technology demonstrator, a two-seat prototype the company has been flight testing over the past year. Both are fixed-wing models with 12 rotors—six stationary propellers on the wing trailing edges provide lift, while the six others on the wing leading edges tilt forward to transition from hover to cruise flight.
Bloodhound LSR Is Going For A Green Land Speed Record
Earlier this year, we reported that the infamous Bloodhound land speed record car's development was back on track, but with a twist. Instead of using fossil fuels, the team now wants to break the land speed record while not emitting a single gram of carbon into the atmosphere. This news came a few months after we asked the question of why anyone would bother getting involved in such an antiquated endeavor.
insideevs.com
Focus Bikes Drops The Fancy JAM² SL Electric Mountain Bike
In contrast to commuter and cargo-focused electric bikes, for-sport electric mountain and road bikes aren’t as powerful and punchy. As opposed to maximum assist, these kinds of bikes focus on a more natural pedal feel, and as such, prioritize lightweight motors and batteries, and sophisticated electronics. One of the best examples of a powertrain geared towards this purpose is the Porsche-owned Fazua system.
US News and World Report
Rimac Nevera Sets Record For Fastest Production Car
Croatian manufacturer Rimac is known for building eccentric hypercars with sleek styling and impressive performance figures. Now, the brand can say its Nevera EV is officially the fastest electric production car on the market, for now. Rimac went to the Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany, which features two four-km...
KEF’s Uni-Core technology wins Innovation of the Year at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022
If you want lots of bass from a small box, KEF’s clever Uni-Core driver arrangement delivers.
RideApart
Ariel Motor Company To Unveil Ace Black Edition At Motorcycle Live 2022
Are you planning to attend Motorcycle Live 2022? It runs from November 19 through 27 at the NEC Birmingham in England, and will feature the latest and greatest new bikes from a wide variety of your favo(u)rite manufacturers. That includes world premieres, such as the extremely limited-edition Ariel Ace Black Edition.
navalnews.com
Damen selects Rheinmetall to supply next-gen MLG27-4.0 gun systems for F126 frigates
The 27mm cal. MLG27 4.0 light naval gun is a member of the new SeaSnake RCWS family of products made by Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH of Unterlüß, Germany, a Group subsidiary with multiple locations. The core element of the remotely controlled MLG27 4.0 is the BK-27M revolver gun. In use throughout the German Navy, the predecessor of the new MLG27 4.0 serves as secondary armament on Germany’s current F125 frigates.
insideevs.com
Giant Introduces The Stormguard E+, A Rugged, Full-Suspension E-Bike
When it comes to bicycles—both electric and otherwise—few brands hold as strong a reputation as Giant bicycles. An industry giant for several decades now, Giant has both economies of scale and impressive quality as credentials that enable it to continuously grow and innovate in the industry. We’ve seen many new e-bikes from Giant lately, however, none of them are like the new Stormguard E+.
aiexpress.io
Hesai Technology announces fully solid-state LiDAR
Hesai Technology formally unveiled the FT120, a totally solid-state, near-range blind spot LiDAR designed for ADAS collection manufacturing autos. FT120 is a totally solid-state LiDAR with no transferring elements inside. It’s designed for near-range blind spots and has a 100° x 75° ultra-wide discipline of view (FOV). FT120 has gained over a million models of anticipated quantity from main OEMs. All of the merchandise are anticipated to be delivered within the second half of 2023.
Flying Magazine
Wheels Up, MAG Aerospace Launch Pilot Recruitment Partnership
Wheels Up said the PDP offers Wheels Up and MAG employees an opportunity to broaden their skill set while still being able to contribute to the aviation industry. [Courtesy: Wheels Up]. Wheels Up (NYSE: UP) is partnering with MAG Aerospace, a Virginia-based military contracting company, as it looks to boost...
insideevs.com
Take A Look At Canadian E-Bike Brand iGo's Aspire Model Range
IGo is a Canadian company that first opened its doors in 2006. Since then, the brand has focused on e-bikes and has become one of Canada's biggest e-bike companies. Now, nearly two decades since it first entered the scene, the company continues to innovate, and has just released the Aspire series of electric bicycles. Designed to blur the line between leisure and utility, the Aspire model range comes in two flavors. Let's take a closer look.
3printr.com
Shell and GE Additive present oxygen-hydrogen micromixers at Formnext 2022
During formnext 2022, the global additive manufacturing event, Shell International B.V. and GE Additive unveiled the results of a joint design and engineering project – an additively manufactured oxygen hydrogen micromixer. This complex, non-functional, demonstration part, was printed in nickel alloy 718 on a GE Additive Concept Laser M Line system, installed at Shell’s 3D Printing CoE and Workshop, part of the company’s Energy Transition Campus Amsterdam (ETCA) in the Netherlands.
bikeexif.com
Twinshock Twins: Two Yamaha flat trackers built to race
Alex Winkler wears many hats. By day he’s an industrial mechanic—but by night, he puts those skills to work in his home garage, restoring and rebuilding vintage bikes. When the weekend rolls around, Alex wheels his creations out of the garage and goes racing. While we can all...
TechCrunch
Elephantech wants to create circuit boards that are kinder to the environment
Still, there are more environmentally friendly ways of producing PCBs, including additive manufacturing processes that use inkjet and laser printing, while fully biodegradable PCBs are also on the horizon. To get its slice of $90 billion PCB manufacturing pie, Tokyo-based startup Elephantech has developed an eco-friendly PCB called P-Flex, using...
insideevs.com
Take A Peek At Yamaha’s New YDX-MORO Electric Mountain Bikes
Yamaha has long been a pioneer in the pedal-assist electric bike segment, and continues to be an innovator, even today, wherein a vast selection of electric bike is already available in the market. Indeed, some of the biggest players in the e-bike game, such as Giant, have turned to Yamaha to supply their electric motors. That said, Yamaha continues catering to the highly competitive eMTB segment with the new YDX-Moro.
globalspec.com
25 hour flight data and cockpit voice recorders introduced by Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions division, a leading supplier of flight data recorder solutions has introduced a 25-hour flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) designed for use on military fixed-wing and rotor aircrafts. The latest additions to Curtiss-Wright’s compact, lightweight Fortress product family, the Fortress FDR-25 and Fortress...
Gooseneck vs 5th Wheel: Which Is the Better Pickup Truck Trailer Hitch?
No, a gooseneck and a 5th wheel are not the same thing. Here are the differences, and how to choose one. The post Gooseneck vs 5th Wheel: Which Is the Better Pickup Truck Trailer Hitch? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
retrofitmagazine.com
Repair Failed Shear Connections in Concrete Parking Structures
V2 Composites, a provider of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) repair solutions in precast concrete, introduces the new and improved T-Biscuit, a go-to solution for the repair of failed shear connections in concrete parking structures. V2’s proprietary carbon fiber T-Biscuit has proven to be the simplest and most economical solution...
Comments / 0