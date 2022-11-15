Read full article on original website
Red Kettle Kick Off
Please join us this Saturday at Walmart in Mason City for The Salvation Army Red Kettle kick off featuring the Mason City Fire and Police Departments as they partner with us to kick off our kettle season. They will be manning the kettle from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please...
O’Connor files for recount in Cerro Gordo Supervisors election
MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors candidate Don O’Connor is filing for a recount in the Supervisors District 3 race. After provisional ballots were counted on Monday, the Republican O’Connor is three votes behind Democrat Lori Meacham Ginapp. In a written statement, O’Connor says...
Power strip cited as cause for fatal Mason City house fire
MASON CITY — An electrical power strip is being blamed for a house fire on Wednesday that killed four children in Mason City. The Mason City Fire Department says they along with the Mason City Police Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office have completed the investigation of the fire at 509 North Washington that was reported shortly after 5 o’clock on Wednesday morning.
