BBC
Game-changing type 1 diabetes drug approved in US
A "game-changing" immunotherapy drug proven to delay the development of type 1 diabetes has been approved by regulators in the USA. Experts say teplizumab marks a "new era" in treatment, tackling the root cause of the condition for the first time, rather than just the symptoms. It works by reprogramming...
Women are struggling to regain lost ground in the workforce after COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated social and economic inequalities between men and women in Canada. At the start of the pandemic, many women stopped looking for work. Data from Statistics Canada shows that by April 2020, 55 per cent of women remained in the workforce, down from 61 per cent in January 2020. As an RBC report pointed out, women’s workforce participation hadn’t been that low since the 1980s.
Ontario's Bill 23 proposes more homes built faster, but this comes at an environmental cost
The Ontario government recently proposed a new bill, the More Homes Built Faster Act, or Bill 23. This bill contains some positive elements, like the removal of duplicate plan approval requirements and adding measures aimed at increasing urban density and housing mix. However, Bill 23 also proposes weakening or eliminating many housing development regulations, such as site plan controls, that protect us and our natural environment from the negative effects of poorly built development. If implemented as tabled, the bill will severely disrupt the province’s environmental housing regulations. The housing sector is one of the largest contributors to Ontario’s greenhouse gas emissions....
BBC
Strike planned but EIS ready to consider new offer
Andrea Bradley says teachers are hopeful of receiving a "more substantial" pay offer this week. Speaking to the Sunday Show, the EIS (Educational Institute of Scotland) general secretary said teacher strikes were still planned to go ahead, which would see the closure of "almost all schools" in Scotland. Ms Bradley...
BBC
MP says hotel removed homeless for asylum seekers
A Conservative MP says homeless people were removed from a hotel in a town to make way for 34 asylum seekers. The unnamed hotel, in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, is being used as a temporary base while the asylum seekers' claims are processed. But the town's MP Ben Bradley said the hotel...
