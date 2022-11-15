ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
upressonline.com

FAU professors see rise or decline in SPOT ratings

A lot can change in five years. You can earn a college degree, save for a house and your SPOT ratings can drop by 28.6 points. SPOT, or Student Perception of Teaching, are surveys that FAU uses to evaluate professors’ capabilities in the classroom. The UP published an article in Jan. 2018 about the professors with the highest SPOT ratings in each college. It’s been almost five years, so the UP checked to see if they’re still the best.
upressonline.com

Asian Student Union’s “Maid Cafe” pays off

On Thursday evening, the Asian Student Union (ASU) organized their first Maid Cafe to raise funds – with low expectations on attendance. “We weren’t expecting the event to be as popular as it is,” said Charmae Medina, member of ASU’s multimedia committee. As doors opened at...
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy