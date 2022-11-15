A lot can change in five years. You can earn a college degree, save for a house and your SPOT ratings can drop by 28.6 points. SPOT, or Student Perception of Teaching, are surveys that FAU uses to evaluate professors’ capabilities in the classroom. The UP published an article in Jan. 2018 about the professors with the highest SPOT ratings in each college. It’s been almost five years, so the UP checked to see if they’re still the best.

21 HOURS AGO