ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Meet Marie Osmond’s Eldest Daughter Jessica Blosil

American singer Marie Osmond seems to have it all, as she has successfully balanced her stellar musical career with her family life. Few celebrities have achieved as much success in as many different areas as she has. Marie has excelled in singing, acting and writing, and has enjoyed a run in the entertainment industry for over 50 years. On top of that, she is well-known for doting on her family, which is evident in her regular social media posts.
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular,...
E! News

Three Wise Men and a Baby Is the Hallmark Channel Crossover Event of Our Christmas Dreams

Watch: Three Wise Men and a Baby EXCLUSIVE: An Unexpected Baby Arrives. Forget the MCU, the Hallmark Channel Universe is officially here and it's spreading Christmas cheer. Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell, three of the network's most popular leading men, are teaming up for Three Wise Men and a Baby, which premieres Saturday, Nov. 19, and is one of 2022 Countdown to Christmas' most anticipated releases.
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood FaceTimes Sons 'Every Day' While On Tour As Insider Reveals She's 'Struggling With Mom Guilt'

Stuck between a rock and a hard place. While Carrie Underwood was thrilled to kicked off her tour last month, an insider revealed she's simultaneously struggling with "mom guilt" since her and husband Mike Fisher's two sons can't join her on the road.Now that her boys — Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3 — are more aware of how often she's away from the family, she's going the extra mile to be as present as possible."This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before," the blonde beauty, 39, explained in a recent interview. "If there’s a way...
Page Six

Kate Middleton twins with Princess Beatrice in black blazer dress

This is one dress that’s definitely royally approved. Kate Middleton attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance Saturday night in a black Self-Portrait outfit that eagle-eyed royal fans remembered as not only a darker version of a white dress the princess has already worn — but the same style also sported by Princess Beatrice in recent months.
Us Weekly

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Husband Justin Mikita Welcome Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate: ‘Overjoyed’

Growing their modern family! Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, have welcomed their second child. “Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita,” the Emmy nominee, 47, captioned his baby’s Instagram debut on Tuesday, November 15. “A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four.”
MONTANA STATE
NBC News

Andy Cohen shares cute new pic of daughter Lucy during bath time

Andy Cohen has shared a photo that will brighten up your timeline. The 54-year-old Bravo star is no stranger to sharing photos of his two kids, but the photo he posted on Instagram on Nov. 18 takes the cake. In the new pic, Cohen showed off his 6-month-old daughter, Lucy — and it'll be hard not to say "awwww" while looking at it.
Woman and Home

Kate Middleton's green Monica Vinader earrings, a firm favorite of the stylish royal, are 30% off in an early Black Friday sale

Kate Middleton's favorite Monica Vinader earrings are 30% off in an early Black Friday deal that's got fashion fans chomping at the bit. Anybody who admires the carefully chosen jewels that set off Kate Middleton's dresses for formal occasions and those chosen for more casual engagements may be surprised that she often favors reasonably priced pieces. It's not just the accessories that are bargain prices for this Princess - as proven recently by Kate Middleton's £35 Mango dress.
a-z-animals.com

Real Life Ninja Turtles Team Up to Help Their Friend Stuck Upside Down

Real Life Ninja Turtles Team Up to Help Their Friend Stuck Upside Down. Someone call Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael – we’ve got a rogue turtle! A hilariously adorable Youtube short has gone viral showing that even our shelled friends rely on teamwork to get through challenging situations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy