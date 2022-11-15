Pro-Ject launches two compact yet versatile stereo integrated amplifiers

Pro-Ject has unveiled two new stereo integrated amps in time for Christmas.

The MaiA DS3 (above) is the pricier of the two. The sequel to the standard MaiA , it's a petite little device with no fewer than nine inputs – that should handle whatever music source you can throw at it.

The built-in phono preamp can take both MM and MC cartridges, and there are three additional line level inputs on hand for connecting various sources. Digital sources are well catered for, too, with one coaxial input, two optical inputs and a USB input for the onboard DAC. Hi-res audio is well catered for, with the DAC handling up to 32-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD256 files.

Wireless playback is handled by Bluetooth aptX HD streaming, and you can plug in higher-end cans into the 6.3mm headphone socket.

The 140W of power per channel into 4 ohms should drive even demanding speakers, while the subwoofer output means you can add some bass. There are even fixed and variable output RCA jacks for multi-room sound.

The MaiA DS3 is available now in silver or black finishes, and costs £1049 (about $1200, AU$1800).

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

Next up is the Pro-Ject Stereo Box S3 BT, which continues the Stereo Box range. As the 'BT' in the name suggests, this model adds aptX HD Bluetooth for wireless playback from a phone, tablet or computer.

If you don't want to play tunes wirelessly, you can hardwire up to two devices to the two line level inputs on the back panel.

It's the same diminutive size as the S2 , but with more power (two 40W channels at 4 ohms) and less distortion. So much power, that Pro-Ject claims it can compete with amps four times the size. We'll have to test it for ourselves to verify that claim.

Also available in black or silver, look out for the Stereo Box S3 BT this month or next, for £359 (about $420, AU$630).

