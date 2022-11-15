Are Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Dating Now?
Hello, beautiful world! In this week's news, Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski might well be dating, which is what I call a Very Good Match.
Celeb gossip account DeuxMoi fueled the rumor with a post showing messages from an anonymous informant.
These DMs read, "CANT BELIEVE IM SAYING THIS ANON PLS. EMRATA AND PETE DAVIDSON ON A DATE IN BROOKLYN TOGETHER. HOLDING HANDS AND ALLLLL."
They continued, "his hands were allll over her and they're clearly clearly hooking up"See more
The rumored couple immediately sent the internet into a frenzy, which is a buzzy media way to say, "people tweeted hilarious jokes about it and I enjoyed it thoroughly."
Comedy writer Rohita Kadambi said , "If you're in line to date Pete Davidson STAY IN LINE. It's your constitutional right."See more
Living legend Dionne Warwick tweeted , "I will be dating Pete Davidson next."See more
Rideshare company Lyft wrote , "Call her a Lyft or Pete Davidson will"See more
Someone else wrote , "The one that always perplexes me is Pete Davidson's short marriage to Ava Gardner in 1955." (Before you go googling that, this is a joke. Pete Davidson is 28 years old. 29 on Wednesday.)See more
Also, the amazing account @LizaMinnelliOutlives declared, "Liza Minnelli has outlived the mystery of whom Pete Davidson will date next. The serial lothario is dating model/actress Emily Ratajkowski." HAHAHA.See more
Others pointed out that given his dating history ( Kim Kardashian , Phoebe Dynevor, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber), Davidson is clearly a catch.
One person wrote , "Seeing how butthurt men get about Pete Davidson dating beautiful successful women is so silly to me. Like we BEEN telling y’all, make us laugh, be goofy, treat us with kindness, and it could all be so simple"See more
Comedian Hanna Dickinson said , "I was describing a date that I had gone on to my therapist and she asked if it was with Pete Davidson. My point is, my therapist thinks I’m a 10."See more
Another user chimed in , "I find it funny when people act shocked that Pete Davidson dates beautiful women. Women have been telling men for decades that we want kind men who can make us laugh and Pete, by all accounts, is a sweetheart who treats women amazingly well. Learn from him, maybe?"See more
We don't know whether the King of Staten Island star and supermodel are actually dating or not, but they are both single and presumably ready to mingle following their recent breakups.
Davidson and Kardashian split back in August after 10 months of dating, while Ratajkowski reportedly separated from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in July.
