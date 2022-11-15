ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Hulu with Live TV adds Weather Channel, Hallmark and more new channels

By Tom Bedford
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VcIAd_0jBVCRy300

If you currently subscribe to Hulu with Live TV , Hulu's live TV streaming service which lets you cut the cable and stream all your favorite channels, you're about to get a lot more value for your money.

In a blog post Hulu announced that, through the course of a month, 14 new channels are joining its roster.

One of the highlights of the new slate of channels is The Weather Channel, the popular weather-centric channel that gives you live updates across the country as well as shows on the climate and technology. It's so popular that we've got an entire guide on how to watch The Weather Channel online , since so many people want to check it out.

The Weather Channel is available on Hulu with Live TV as of right now, along with Comedy.TV, a channel dedicated to comedy including live performances, talk shows and movies.

More noteworthy content comes from Hallmark, as all three of its channels are now available on Hulu too. These are the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama — between them, you should get the full ensemble of Hallmark shows and movies, including the lineup of 2022 Hallmark Christmas movies . This might sound familiar to subscribers of Peacock , as Hallmark's channels recently became available through that streaming service too.

On December 1, many more channels join Hulu, most of them Vevo music channels. There's Vevo Pop, Vevo Hip-Hop, Vevo Country, Vevo '80s, Vevo '90s and Vevo Holiday (the latter for festive music). Vevo channels show music videos from various artists, corresponding with the theme of each.

Also joining at the beginning of December are TheGrio Television Network, for shows, movies and documentaries focused on African American experiences, JusticeCentral.TV for legal and courtroom shows and news, and The Weather Channel en Espanol, which, as the name suggests, is the Spanish-language version of The Weather Channel. We'll share a full list below for your reference.

If you already own Hulu with Live TV, the new channels just give you more value for money; if you are considering testing out these live TV streaming services, then Hulu's upgrade could prompt you to pick it over rivals like Sling TV , FuboTV or YouTube TV .

New Hulu with Live TV channels available immediately

  • The Weather Channel
  • Comedy.TV
  • Hallmark Channel
  • Hallmark Movies & Mystery
  • Hallmark Drama (with Entertainment Add-On)

New Hulu with Live TV channels starting December 1

  • Vevo Pop
  • Vevo Hip-Hop
  • Vevo Country
  • Vevo '80s
  • Vevo '90s
  • Vevo Holiday
  • TheGrio Television Network
  • JusticeCentral.TV
  • The Weather Channel en Espanol

Comments / 1

Related
MarketRealist

Hulu Customers Threaten to Cancel Subscriptions Amid Price Increase

The streaming service Hulu is raising its prices, and subscribers aren’t happy about it. The company has been facing backlash since the price increase was announced. Disney, which owns Hulu, announced in August that it was raising prices for Hulu as well as its Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services. On Oct. 10, Hulu subscriptions went from $6.99 to $7.99 for ad-supported subscriptions and from $12.99 to $14.99 for ad-free subscriptions.
AdWeek

Hulu Adds 14 New Channels to Pay-TV Package

Hulu subscribers will have even more channels to stream in their Live TV line-up. The streaming platform announced it has added 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. Currently, Hulu Live TV subscription includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, and national and local news.
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Firestick?

Although Firestick allows streaming from Hulu, Netflix, and other several apps on your TV, sometimes you might want to discover local news and sports. Since there is no local channels menu on your Firestick by default, it can be quite confusing for beginners. Luckily, there are different tips and tricks...
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Herbie J Pilato

"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well

He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Tyla

Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
Android Headlines

People are actually paying for Peacock

According to Comcast’s latest earnings, around 15 million people are actually paying for Peacock. Despite the many, many ways to get it for free. Not to mention its free tier in general. Peacock’s total customers has increased nearly 70% year to date. And have added about 2 million paid...
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
BGR.com

YouTube TV finally adds a feature that it should have had all along

YouTube TV is the most popular live TV streaming service on the market, with 5 million active subscribers as of July. The service offers over 100 live channels, unlimited cloud DVR storage, up to 3 streams, and 6 accounts per household. But until today, it was missing an incredibly basic feature. For nearly six years, YouTube TV didn’t have a clock.
BGR.com

8 useful Netflix settings you probably don’t even know about

You might not like Netflix’s recent price hikes or moves indicating that the password-sharing days will soon be history. That’s why we told you about how you can cancel Netflix and use these free streaming services instead. But the streaming service still has plenty of great content to keep you subscribed. The longer you use Netflix, the more useful tips and tricks you’ll pick up. Here, we’ll show you a few simple Netflix settings and features that can improve your streaming experience.
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy