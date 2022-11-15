Hulu with Live TV adds Weather Channel, Hallmark and more new channels

If you currently subscribe to Hulu with Live TV , Hulu's live TV streaming service which lets you cut the cable and stream all your favorite channels, you're about to get a lot more value for your money.

In a blog post Hulu announced that, through the course of a month, 14 new channels are joining its roster.

One of the highlights of the new slate of channels is The Weather Channel, the popular weather-centric channel that gives you live updates across the country as well as shows on the climate and technology. It's so popular that we've got an entire guide on how to watch The Weather Channel online , since so many people want to check it out.

The Weather Channel is available on Hulu with Live TV as of right now, along with Comedy.TV, a channel dedicated to comedy including live performances, talk shows and movies.

More noteworthy content comes from Hallmark, as all three of its channels are now available on Hulu too. These are the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama — between them, you should get the full ensemble of Hallmark shows and movies, including the lineup of 2022 Hallmark Christmas movies . This might sound familiar to subscribers of Peacock , as Hallmark's channels recently became available through that streaming service too.

On December 1, many more channels join Hulu, most of them Vevo music channels. There's Vevo Pop, Vevo Hip-Hop, Vevo Country, Vevo '80s, Vevo '90s and Vevo Holiday (the latter for festive music). Vevo channels show music videos from various artists, corresponding with the theme of each.

Also joining at the beginning of December are TheGrio Television Network, for shows, movies and documentaries focused on African American experiences, JusticeCentral.TV for legal and courtroom shows and news, and The Weather Channel en Espanol, which, as the name suggests, is the Spanish-language version of The Weather Channel. We'll share a full list below for your reference.

If you already own Hulu with Live TV, the new channels just give you more value for money; if you are considering testing out these live TV streaming services, then Hulu's upgrade could prompt you to pick it over rivals like Sling TV , FuboTV or YouTube TV .

New Hulu with Live TV channels available immediately

The Weather Channel

Comedy.TV

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Movies & Mystery

Hallmark Drama (with Entertainment Add-On)

New Hulu with Live TV channels starting December 1