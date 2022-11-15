EastEnders fans emotional as Walford ICON makes an unexpected appearance

EastEnders viewers felt moved after they spotted soap legend Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons) make an unexpected cameo during last night's episode (Monday, November 14) amidst her daughter Amy Mitchell's (Ellie Dadd) self harm storyline.

EastEnders youngster Amy has been struggling to cope over the rumours going around school about her and is being bullied by her classmates.

She was in a less than celebratory mood for her 14th birthday, but dad Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) was determined to celebrate and arranged a family dinner.

Amy is left devastated after confronting her friends Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega), Nugget Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) and Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) and when Denzel tries to make things up with her, she isn't interested and storms off.

Meanwhile, Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) hears about Jack's dinner plans and tries to get an invite in a bid to win her son Ricky round after missing another one of his school events.

Amy Mitchell is struggling to cope with the bullying at school. (Image credit: BBC)

Later on, Sam buys a present for Amy to try and convince her to invite her to the dinner and heads over to the Branning household to give it to her.

Amy ignores Sam's knocks on the door as she prepares to harm herself in her bedroom, until Sam managed to get into the house with an old set of keys.

She let herself into Amy's bedroom and was crushed to see Amy hurting herself and was quick to comfort the teen.

As she cleaned up Amy's cuts, she tried to get to the bottom of Amy's concerns, to which she looked over at a picture of Roxy in Amy's bedroom and asked: "Are you missing your mum, Amy?"

Amy promised Sam that she would stop if she kept it a secret from Jack and step-mum Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and invited Sam to the dinner so that she would keep quiet about what she saw.

Roxy Mitchell made a brief appearance in Amy's photograph. (Image credit: BBC)

Amy's mum, Roxy tragically died on New Year's Day in 2017 alongside her sister Ronnie Mitchell (Samantha Womack) after they both drowned in a swimming pool on Ronnie’s wedding day.

Fans were emotional to see Roxy make an unexpected appearance during the tear-jerking scenes and were reminded about how much they miss her...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.