Indiana BMV locations closed for a couple hours on Nov. 17
All Indiana BMV locations will be closed for a couple hours on Thursday, Nov. 17. The bureau says they will be close down their branches throughout the state so that they can hold a team development event for their workers. Branches will only be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30...
Michigan Unclaimed Property to hold auction on Saturday
Michigan Unclaimed Property will hold a public auction on Saturday at the Quality Suites of Lansing. Under Michigan’s Uniform Unclaimed Property Act, the Michigan Department of Treasury receives abandoned safe deposit box contents and works to return items to their rightful owners or heirs. Items that are not reunited...
Total snow accumulation could reach 15″ in parts of Berrien County
Northern LaPorte and St. Joseph, Southwest and Central Berrien counties looks to be the bullseye of greatest snow potential. Travel impact could last through the morning drive Thursday. Light lake effect snow showers continue Thursday and Friday, with accumulation near the state line and throughout southwest and western Michigan into...
Lake-effect snow slowing morning travel in St. Joseph, LaPorte, Berrien, Cass Counties
(Maci Tetrick/ABC 57 Meteorologist) A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Michigan portion of our listening area through 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Heavy lake-effect snow was falling in those counties, as well as LaPorte County and the western portion of St. Joseph County early Friday morning, slowing travelers. Roads could be slick, even if they aren’t coated in a lot of snow, so give yourself lots of extra drive time.
Many I&M customers without power
Winter weather has its side effects. Losing power is one of them. Many Indiana Michigan Power customers in southwest Michigan have gone without power due to wet, heavy snowfall weighing down and breaking limbs and branches, which are then hitting power lines. More than 65-hundred in the Buchanan and Benton...
School closings in Michigan due to Wednesday morning’s snow
THE FOLLOWING SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16:. A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. JOSEPH, LAPORTE, BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. SIX INCHES OF SNOW OR MORE POSSIBLE IN THE LAKE EFFECT BANDS. RIGHT NOW, SNOW FALLING, HEAVY IN SPOTS IN BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY, AS WELL AS NORTHERN ST. JOSEPH AND ELKHART COUNTIES. ROADS WERE MAINLY WET, TO SLUSHY IN SPOTS, ON THE INDIANA SIDE OF THE BORDER.
Winter Storm Warning: Heaviest snowfall set for Wednesday night into Thursday morning
(Tom Coomes/ABC 57 Meteorologist) A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for St. Joseph, LaPorte, Berrien and Cass Counties until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The pattern is active, cold and snow weather through the end of this week. The snow impacts vary with the lake effect snow, which ramps up-and-down as temperatures fall overnight and rise into the afternoon. The first bullseye is Berrien county early Wednesday with the potential for more than three inches of snow. Then temps rise just above freezing Wednesday afternoon, followed by the heaviest lake effect snow Wednesday night into Thursday, with upwards of six inches of snow possible, in the snow belt. Temperatures are much colder to end the week, and lake effect snow will persist into Friday.
Preparing your vehicle for winter weather
Winter weather is here, and with it comes snow and ice making driving condition much more dangerous. The best way to avoid an accident is to make sure you’re prepared before you go on the road. Just like the rest of the year, keeping an eye on your vehicle...
Man dead after crash in Constantine Township
One person is dead after a crash in Constantine Township. It happened on Tuesday, November 15, at 7:01 p.m., when the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office was called on reports of a crash on North River Road, near Quaker Road. Officials say that the vehicle was going east on...
