Read full article on original website
Related
Attorney General Garland to appoint special counsel in Trump investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to name a special counsel to determine whether former President Donald Trump should face charges in investigations headed by the Justice Department, according to multiple reports. The Wall Street Journal reported that Garland was expected to make a formal announcement on Friday, days after...
Republican firebrand Boebert wins House re-election after Democrat concedes
Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, a polarizing Republican who gained a national reputation during her first term with her combative brand of politics, will return to the U.S. House after her Democratic opponent conceded on Friday.
U.S. Justice Department appoints special prosecutor for Trump probes
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has named a special prosecutor to handle its investigations into former President Donald Trump, a senior Justice Department official said on Friday.
Comments / 0