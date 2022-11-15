ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Attorney General Garland to appoint special counsel in Trump investigations

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to name a special counsel to determine whether former President Donald Trump should face charges in investigations headed by the Justice Department, according to multiple reports. The Wall Street Journal reported that Garland was expected to make a formal announcement on Friday, days after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy