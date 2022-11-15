In 2017, Vanuatu launched its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program. The said program was announced under Chapter 112 of the Citizenship Law as well as the Vanuatu Government Order No. 215. However, back then, at the time of its launch, the program did not provide any real estate investment options as are found in several such programs across the globe. It was only in 2021 that initiatives were taken to include such an investment option within the purview of the program.

