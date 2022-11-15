ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid

There are quite a few ways to get your money to make more money. Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.
Fortune

Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map

Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
iheart.com

Elon Musk Sends Workers His “Six Rules For Insane Productivity”

At Twitter, Elon Musk wants his people to be productive. To help them achieve that, he sent out this leaked email to workers. In Musk’s eyes, these are the six rules for “insane productivity.” Check ‘em out – would you sign on?. Reduce the Frequency...
TheStreet

Prices Finally Coming Down for Rentals - for Now

U.S. rental consumers have been spinning their wheels over the last two years, waiting for good deals on rental properties only to see monthly rent costs continue to skyrocket. Data from IProperty Management tells the story, with the median U.S. rental cost standing at $1,191 at year-end 2021. Compare that...
Business Insider

TikTok CEO says the company is set up to avoid the kind of job cuts Elon Musk made at Twitter: 'We don't need to lay off half the workforce to achieve the efficiency levels that we want'

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said the company won't need to cut half its staff like Twitter, Bloomberg reports. Chew said that investing in content moderators is critical to keeping the platform safe. His comments come days after Twitter reportedly laid off many of its contracted content moderators amid the...
dallasexpress.com

Used Car Demand Cools, Crashing Carvana

Used car prices are finally starting to retreat after surging over the pandemic, causing significant difficulty for auto dealers like Carvana. Carvana is not an ordinary dealership. The online used car retailer employs 21,000 people and generated nearly $13 billion in revenue last year. The Tempe, Arizona-based company allows customers...
ceoworld.biz

Top Attractive Benefits Every Investor Looks For In a Golden Visa Scheme

As a tourist destination, a country would develop its most popular spots and try to come up with new ones. As an attractive golden visa scheme destination, a country will develop several facilities all over. Yes, the host nation will get a huge amount of money from one individual but it will have to provide facilities in return too.
ceoworld.biz

5 Income Producing Assets You Should Own

When you venture into the world of investment, you might get overwhelmed by the number of options available. The avenues of income generation have evolved, and as we speak, they continue evolving in sync with contemporary necessities. However, this also makes it challenging to determine the best assets for income growth. It is like attending a buffet and deciding which dishes should go on your plate. But, as I said earlier, it isn’t simple.
homesenator.com

Flooring Options that Could Increase the Appraisal Value of Your Home

Nothing impacts the look and feel of your home like your flooring choice. But, even more importantly, upgrading your floors with the right materials can boost the market value of your home – a benefit certainly worth considering in today’s housing market!. Luckily, there are several flooring choices...
ceoworld.biz

Why it pays to listen to B2B customers

Listen to your B2B customers and you’ll hear something amazing: the keys to your true competitive advantages. That’s the power that comes from a type of deep qualitative research called Voice of Customer (VOC). Often used to undercover early warning signs of customer dissatisfaction, we find VOC research...
Cheddar News

As Tech Layoffs Hit Silicon Valley, California's Future Gets Called Into Question

"When the news of sweeping layoffs hitting the tech industry started hitting the headlines, Delivering Happiness Jenn Lim CEO felt like she understand what people were going through. A victim of layoffs during the dot-com bubble burst in the late 1990s to early 2000s, she remembers the depression that hit the Bay Area."It's such a drastic change from the high to the low," said Lim, who authored "Beyond Happiness." "I think in some ways, because we've been in a low for a while and we've had already a recession, things have been continuously tenuous."Within the last month, about 38,000 tech...
The Associated Press

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers. Those job cuts would be effective beginning on Jan. 17. Amazon would not specify how many more layoffs may be in the works beyond the ones confirmed through California’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as WARN, which requires companies to provide 60 days’ notice if they have 75 or more full-time or part-time workers. Amazon employs more than 1.5 million workers globally, primarily made up of hourly workers. The online retail giant, like other tech and social media giants, saw sizable profits during the COVID-19 pandemic, as homebound shoppers purchased more items online. But revenue growth slowed as the worst of the pandemic eased and consumers relied less on ecommerce.
