Business Insider
6 reasons a couple who retired in their 40s were 'relieved' they sold their rental properties right before the pandemic
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Julien and Kiersten Saunders owned two...
Tap Into the Wealth Potential of Commercial Real Estate With These 5 Tips
Investing in real estate can be one of the best ways to make a passive — but sizable — income. Learn how it can make you serious money.
ConsumerAffairs
Because of declining affordability, many people are buying their ‘second home’ first
Rising mortgage rates are making homes much less affordable in the nation’s largest housing markets, prompting first-time buyers to get creative. Buyers in these high-priced markets are expanding their horizons. A study by ConsumerAffairs found that 81% of prospective homebuyers were considering buying a “second home” first, while continuing...
If you can't afford to buy a home right now, a 'renter for life' Yale economist explains why renting forever might be the smarter option anyway
Yale economist James Choi explains why, for some Americans, renting a home and investing money elsewhere might be a better path to wealth than buying.
Business Insider
A couple making $28,000 a year in passive income from real estate used an out-of-the-box approach to buy their first rental
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Marques and Shyra of Black, Married...
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
NASDAQ
Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid
There are quite a few ways to get your money to make more money. Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.
CNBC
Retirement savers seek safe havens within their 401(k) plans. They may regret it later
Eighteen of 21 trading days in October saw 401(k) investors favor fixed income (like stable value, money market and bond funds) versus stock funds, according to Alight Solutions. Investors appear to have been spooked by stock volatility. Selling out of stocks will likely cost them in the long run. Data...
Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map
Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
iheart.com
Elon Musk Sends Workers His “Six Rules For Insane Productivity”
At Twitter, Elon Musk wants his people to be productive. To help them achieve that, he sent out this leaked email to workers. In Musk’s eyes, these are the six rules for “insane productivity.” Check ‘em out – would you sign on?. Reduce the Frequency...
NASDAQ
1 Sensational Stock With Near-930% Upside, According to Ark Investment Management
Electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is known for delivering high-flying returns to investors over the past few years, as it has grown to become the largest player in the industry. But the stock has lost its shine in 2022, shedding 52% of its value year to date. Some of...
Prices Finally Coming Down for Rentals - for Now
U.S. rental consumers have been spinning their wheels over the last two years, waiting for good deals on rental properties only to see monthly rent costs continue to skyrocket. Data from IProperty Management tells the story, with the median U.S. rental cost standing at $1,191 at year-end 2021. Compare that...
TikTok CEO says the company is set up to avoid the kind of job cuts Elon Musk made at Twitter: 'We don't need to lay off half the workforce to achieve the efficiency levels that we want'
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said the company won't need to cut half its staff like Twitter, Bloomberg reports. Chew said that investing in content moderators is critical to keeping the platform safe. His comments come days after Twitter reportedly laid off many of its contracted content moderators amid the...
dallasexpress.com
Used Car Demand Cools, Crashing Carvana
Used car prices are finally starting to retreat after surging over the pandemic, causing significant difficulty for auto dealers like Carvana. Carvana is not an ordinary dealership. The online used car retailer employs 21,000 people and generated nearly $13 billion in revenue last year. The Tempe, Arizona-based company allows customers...
ceoworld.biz
Top Attractive Benefits Every Investor Looks For In a Golden Visa Scheme
As a tourist destination, a country would develop its most popular spots and try to come up with new ones. As an attractive golden visa scheme destination, a country will develop several facilities all over. Yes, the host nation will get a huge amount of money from one individual but it will have to provide facilities in return too.
ceoworld.biz
5 Income Producing Assets You Should Own
When you venture into the world of investment, you might get overwhelmed by the number of options available. The avenues of income generation have evolved, and as we speak, they continue evolving in sync with contemporary necessities. However, this also makes it challenging to determine the best assets for income growth. It is like attending a buffet and deciding which dishes should go on your plate. But, as I said earlier, it isn’t simple.
homesenator.com
Flooring Options that Could Increase the Appraisal Value of Your Home
Nothing impacts the look and feel of your home like your flooring choice. But, even more importantly, upgrading your floors with the right materials can boost the market value of your home – a benefit certainly worth considering in today’s housing market!. Luckily, there are several flooring choices...
ceoworld.biz
Why it pays to listen to B2B customers
Listen to your B2B customers and you’ll hear something amazing: the keys to your true competitive advantages. That’s the power that comes from a type of deep qualitative research called Voice of Customer (VOC). Often used to undercover early warning signs of customer dissatisfaction, we find VOC research...
As Tech Layoffs Hit Silicon Valley, California's Future Gets Called Into Question
"When the news of sweeping layoffs hitting the tech industry started hitting the headlines, Delivering Happiness Jenn Lim CEO felt like she understand what people were going through. A victim of layoffs during the dot-com bubble burst in the late 1990s to early 2000s, she remembers the depression that hit the Bay Area."It's such a drastic change from the high to the low," said Lim, who authored "Beyond Happiness." "I think in some ways, because we've been in a low for a while and we've had already a recession, things have been continuously tenuous."Within the last month, about 38,000 tech...
Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers. Those job cuts would be effective beginning on Jan. 17. Amazon would not specify how many more layoffs may be in the works beyond the ones confirmed through California’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as WARN, which requires companies to provide 60 days’ notice if they have 75 or more full-time or part-time workers. Amazon employs more than 1.5 million workers globally, primarily made up of hourly workers. The online retail giant, like other tech and social media giants, saw sizable profits during the COVID-19 pandemic, as homebound shoppers purchased more items online. But revenue growth slowed as the worst of the pandemic eased and consumers relied less on ecommerce.
