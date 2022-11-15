Every new Walking Dead spin-off announced so far

The Walking Dead season 11 is coming to an end, which means the main series is finishing. But don't be too distraught – the franchise is still very much alive and kicking, with a bunch of Walking Dead spin-offs on the way. First, Fear the Walking Dead, the prequel that premiered in 2015, is showing no signs of slowing down, while AMC has confirmed an additional trio of exciting spin-offs are on their way.

Below, we round up everything we know about the upcoming Walking Dead spin-off shows, from Negan and Maggie's Big Apple-based outing to Daryl Dixon's Parisian adventure. So, if you're a lover of all things apocalypse then scroll on, then check out all of the Walking Dead spin-off series in store.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

(Image credit: Peter Kramer/AMC)

Release date: April 2023

Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, the zombie-infested world's most unlikely duo, are set to take Manhattan in the upcoming spin-off series The Walking Dead: Dead City. Described as a miniseries, the show will consist of six episodes, and see the Georgia-based survivors try to navigate the apocalypse in New York. The Walking Dead writer and producer Eli Jorné is on board as showrunner.

While the franchise's chief content officer Scott Gimple is remaining tight-lipped on the project, it doesn't seem too farfetched to suggest that Annie (Medina Senghore), Negan's wife, and Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), Maggie's son, will appear in the spin-off, alongside lead actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan.

(Image credit: Peter Kramer/AMC)

Dead City's supporting cast consists of Gaius Charles, Mahina Napoleon, Željko Ivanek, Jonathan Higginbotham, Caleb Reese Paul, Karina Ortiz, Charlie Solis, Aixa Kendrick, Eleanor Reissa, Michael Anthony, Randy Gonzalez, Mahina Napoleon, David Chen, John Wu, Alex Huynh, Alex Borlo, and Trey Santiago-Hudson.

"The city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror," the spin-off's synopsis reads, while Gimple branded it an "epic hate story" during this year's AMC Networks Summit. He continued: "We have two characters who are incredibly distinct from each other."

We've yet to be told an exact release date, but considering the series kicked off production in New Jersey back in July, we'll likely find out soon enough.

Daryl Dixon series

(Image credit: AMC)

Release date: 2023

While Maggie and Negan are getting up to all sorts on the East Coast, Norman Reedus' Daryl Dixon is set to travel much further afield. In his spin-off series, the former lone wolf will travel to Paris, and encounter a whole bunch of the "smart" zombies that were introduced in the spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond and reappeared in The Walking Dead season 11.

"Daryl is a fish out of water to start with. If Daryl finds himself with new people, he's a fish out of water. In France, in a country that's going through the apocalypse, [it's] an entirely different thing," Gimple said of the upcoming series. "He finds himself having to reinvent himself again, having to find himself again, and also, not being with – probably – the only people in the world he's comfortable with."

Like The Walking Dead: Dead City, Daryl Dixon (the series) will run for six episodes and be overseen by ER's David Zabel. Filming began in Paris in October 2022.

Initially, the show was geared up to follow Daryl and his longtime bestie Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), but writers were forced to rethink its premise after McBride pulled out due to the travel requirements.

"Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human, and popular characters in The Walking Dead Universe," AMC Networks said at the time. "Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spin-off focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year. Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future."

We'll be sure to keep you posted when we learn more about Daryl Dixon, including when it's official release date is confirmed.

Rick and Michonne's spin-off

(Image credit: AMC)

Release date: Unknown

Andrew Lincoln is set to return to the franchise in Rick's own spin-off series – and he won't be alone. Danai Gurira will also return as Michonne, who left her loved ones behind in Alexandria to go search for Rick back in season 10, in the upcoming show.

Rick was initially supposed to front a trilogy of The Walking Dead movies , but they have now been canned, with the creative team's focus shifting towards the untitled limited series. Lincoln and Gurira will both serve as executive producers on the series and are described as being "actively involved" in the creation of this next chapter in their characters' lives. Scott Gimple, who is on board as showrunner, announced the new outing was in development at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Teasing an "epic love story" between its two leads, the yet-to-be-titled drama's logline reads: "Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living.

"Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive – or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

What about Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and Tales of the Walking Dead?

(Image credit: LAUREN 'LO' SMITH/AMC)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond has officially concluded after just two seasons, and AMC haven't announced any plans to do another chapter of anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead yet, either. Fear the Walking Dead, however, The Walking Dead's first ever spin-off, will carry on beyond the main show, and premiere its eighth season in the not-so-distant future.

Season 7 saw the unexpected return of Kim Dickens' Madison Clark , the character that fronted the prequel series before Lennie James' Morgan Jones crossed over from The Walking Dead. She'll likely be a major player in the new chapter, whenever it arrives.

Filming on season 8 began in August 2022, so we're expecting it to start airing sometime in 2023. It's fair to say that the next 12 months are going to be a treat for fans of The Walking Dead...

Want to explore the entire Walking Dead saga, including spin-offs? Check out our guide on how to watch The Walking Dead if you're wanting to watch/rewatch the main series and its spin-offs in order.