Black Panther producer reveals there's a Wakanda Forever director's cut – but it's unlikely to ever be released

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have a runtime of two hours and 40 minutes, but there's an even longer director's cut out there, one of the movie's producers has revealed. However, the team behind the Marvel film isn't keen to ever release it, even though it includes some "really cool" deleted scenes.

"A lot of characters have scenes that are great scenes that the movie just couldn't bear. It's already a relatively long movie, and we wanted to make sure the movie felt as focused as it could, while doing as much as it's doing. But there are some deleted scenes that are really cool," producer Nate Moore told Collider (opens in new tab).

When the subject of releasing the extended cut on Disney Plus was brought up, Moore said: "We've typically resisted that, and I think we'll continue to because we like to think we and the filmmakers landed on what the movie should be. So, I don't know that we'll ever assemble it – I'll never say never. I don't think we'll assemble it into a longer director's cut. But certainly, I think there's ways to get those scenes out there in the world without building an extended edition."

One of those scenes involves Dora Milaje soldiers Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Ayo (Florence Kasumba) after Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) fires Okoye from her position as General. "There's certainly a scene with Okoye and Ayo after Okoye has been fired that's really interesting," Moore said. "That, again, I think is incredibly watchable. It just slowed the pace down of the movie a little bit. But you get to see Okoye react to the new General, and you get to see what she was planning to do before the events of Namor, and the Talokan coming to Wakanda happen. It's actually pretty cool."

