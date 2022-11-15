Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid
There are quite a few ways to get your money to make more money. Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.
NASDAQ
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
NASDAQ
3 Elite Dividend Stocks Yielding 3% (or More) That Are Ideal for Passive Income
Investing in dividend stocks is one of the easiest ways to generate passive income. Some companies have such excellent track records of paying sustainable and growing dividends that their investors can buy and hold them for years without paying much attention. Three companies with elite dividend track records are Chevron...
NASDAQ
Bet on China ETFs on a Solid Turnaround
After being the world’s worst performer for much of this year, China’s stocks have staged a solid turnaround this month driven by a series of good news as Chinese President Xi Jinping cemented power for the third term. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index has gained 14% since last Friday, putting it squarely into the bull market territory, or more than 20% above its recent low. Golden Dragon Index has surged 23% so far in November, putting it on track for its best monthly return on record.
NASDAQ
Is This Soaring Growth Stock a Buy?
The stock market has recovered some of its losses over the past month, rising by nearly 11% in this period. Some companies are tagging along, including BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI), a small-cap biotech stock. BioXcel remains deep in the red for the year, but ongoing developments have helped fuel the company's recent run. And at a market capitalization of $430 million, its shares might be worth buying if there is more fuel left in its growth tank. Is this drugmaker worth investing in today?
NASDAQ
Where Will Palo Alto Networks Stock Be in 1 Year?
Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) popped 7% during the after-hours session on Nov. 17 following its latest quarterly report. For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Oct. 31, the cybersecurity company's revenue rose 25% year over year to $1.56 billion, which beat analysts' estimates by $10 million. Its adjusted net income grew 56% to $266 million, or $0.83 in earnings per share (EPS), which also topped expectations by $0.14.
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
NASDAQ
Why This Small-Cap Airline Stock Is on an Upward Trajectory
With demand for leisure travel through the roof, airline stocks are starting to show signs of recovery. Low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: SNCY) just posted third-quarter revenue that exceeded the same period in 2019 by 29%. But the stock is down more than 50% from its highs of April 2021.
NASDAQ
Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is...
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gildan Activewear, Marriott International and Viatris
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/22, Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL), Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gildan Activewear Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.169 on 12/19/22, Marriott International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/30/22, and Viatris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/16/22. As a percentage of GIL's recent stock price of $28.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Gildan Activewear Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when GIL shares open for trading on 11/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for MAR to open 0.25% lower in price and for VTRS to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/19/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields. VERITIV CORP (VRTV) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according...
NASDAQ
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Does putting your money to work in the stock market seem a little frightening right now? Watching the benchmark S&P 500 index lose more than one-fifth of its value in the first 10 months of 2022 wasn't easy for anyone. There are two important things everyday investors need to remember...
NASDAQ
Why Graham Stephan Says You Should Never Bet Against Stocks Long-Term
The stock market as a whole has not been making investors very happy recently, with many stocks seeing sharp declines in share prices. The market downturn may be making you wary about putting your money into it, and that's understandable because no one wants to buy shares of a stock only to lose some of their money right away.
NASDAQ
Here are 2 Stocks to Consider for a Rebound
When a stock is down 60% or more, the sellers will be vocal and the buyers will be lonely. It's not psychologically easy to bet on beaten-down stocks, but they can offer favorable risk-to-reward profiles as there's often more room above than below. After all, a stock that's 60% down...
NASDAQ
What Makes Sprouts Farmers (SFM) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Alibaba (BABA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.82 per ADS (RMB 12.92), which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9%. The figure increased 15% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure in RMB terms. Revenues of RMB 207.2 billion ($29.1 billion) rose 3% from...
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products
In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.8%. Within that group, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.7% on the day, and down 2.14% year-to-date. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.67% year-to-date, and Edison International, is down 6.87% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and EIX make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
NASDAQ
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
NASDAQ
Agilent (A) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Agilent Technologies A is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 21. For the fiscal fourth quarter, A expects revenues of $1.750-$1.775 billion, suggesting growth between 10.3% and 11.8% on a core basis from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.77 billion, implying growth of 6.4% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Invest in Charles River (CRAI) Stock Now
The stock of CRA International, Inc., which conducts business as Charles River Associates CRAI, has gained 49.1% in the past six months, significantly outperforming the 10.5% rise of the industry it belongs to. The company is currently benefiting from a strong global presence, business diversification and an excellent professional team.
Comments / 0