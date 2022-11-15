Wheeler: Have to 'act at scale' on homelessness

The Portland mayor's office has started work on six large 'campuses' to end unsanctioned camping.

With a ban on unsanctioned camping approved by the Portland City Council, work has begun on what the six sanctioned camps it authorized around the city will look like — and city officials are getting input from the neighborhood and business associations that could soon be home to them.

"It's important we act at a scale that addresses this issue. Poll after poll after poll has shown this is the Number one issue in the city," Mayor Ted Wheeler said during an online meeting with association members last week. "We have to be aggressive, we have to act at scale, we have to do everything we can connect people to as many people as possible to services, and we need to go about the business of reducing and ultimately eliminating self-directed unsanctioned camps in the city of Portland."

The ban on unsanctioned camping and set-up of the six sanctioned camps will be phased in over the next 18 months as the city now looks for sites with at least three to four acres to place the camps.

"Currently there are about 800 camps spread, scattered throughout the 146 square miles that is the City of Portland," Wheeler's Chief of Staff Sam Adams said during the meeting. He added that while the sanctioned camps will only house a maximum of 1,500 people total at any given time, it's a first step.

"We need more than that, but the goal is also to get, to connect more people with treatment so that we help people get off the street," Adams said.

The sanctioned camps will start off with around 100 to 150 people, eventually maxing out at 250 people, and will include sanitation facilities, security and connections to physical, mental and behavioral health services. Drug and alcohol use won't be allowed in common areas or public spaces. Fires for cooking will not be allowed as the city plans to provide two meals and a "hefty snack" to those in the camps each day.

There will also be weekly trash clean-up and they will have a zero-tolerance policy for weapons, which will be checked at the camps' single entrance and exit.

In a discussion with local neighborhood and business associations, some brought up concerns of criminal screening. Those deemed a danger to themselves or others will not be allowed in, city officials said.

It is unclear how those people will be screened and what options will be given to people who are refused entry. Others want those who are unhoused to be a part of the camps' planning.

Asked by one person if homeless people would have a "word in how they're put together" and have the "same opportunities" as those at the meeting, Adams answered yes.

