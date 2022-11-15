ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Wheeler: Have to 'act at scale' on homelessness

By KOIN 6 News
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JAMCz_0jBV4Sjt00 The Portland mayor's office has started work on six large 'campuses' to end unsanctioned camping.

With a ban on unsanctioned camping approved by the Portland City Council, work has begun on what the six sanctioned camps it authorized around the city will look like — and city officials are getting input from the neighborhood and business associations that could soon be home to them.

"It's important we act at a scale that addresses this issue. Poll after poll after poll has shown this is the Number one issue in the city," Mayor Ted Wheeler said during an online meeting with association members last week. "We have to be aggressive, we have to act at scale, we have to do everything we can connect people to as many people as possible to services, and we need to go about the business of reducing and ultimately eliminating self-directed unsanctioned camps in the city of Portland."

The ban on unsanctioned camping and set-up of the six sanctioned camps will be phased in over the next 18 months as the city now looks for sites with at least three to four acres to place the camps.

"Currently there are about 800 camps spread, scattered throughout the 146 square miles that is the City of Portland," Wheeler's Chief of Staff Sam Adams said during the meeting. He added that while the sanctioned camps will only house a maximum of 1,500 people total at any given time, it's a first step.

"We need more than that, but the goal is also to get, to connect more people with treatment so that we help people get off the street," Adams said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jBV4Sjt00

The sanctioned camps will start off with around 100 to 150 people, eventually maxing out at 250 people, and will include sanitation facilities, security and connections to physical, mental and behavioral health services. Drug and alcohol use won't be allowed in common areas or public spaces. Fires for cooking will not be allowed as the city plans to provide two meals and a "hefty snack" to those in the camps each day.

There will also be weekly trash clean-up and they will have a zero-tolerance policy for weapons, which will be checked at the camps' single entrance and exit.

In a discussion with local neighborhood and business associations, some brought up concerns of criminal screening. Those deemed a danger to themselves or others will not be allowed in, city officials said.

It is unclear how those people will be screened and what options will be given to people who are refused entry. Others want those who are unhoused to be a part of the camps' planning.

Asked by one person if homeless people would have a "word in how they're put together" and have the "same opportunities" as those at the meeting, Adams answered yes.

KOIN 6 News is news partner of the Pamplin Media Group.

Comments / 5

Jim Book
5d ago

High pressure water from the front and rear sprayers on a water truck would work to clean the streets of illegal camps...just a thought...give a 24 hour warning, then spray it away.

Reply
3
Dr. Duck, PNW (Wood Duck)
4d ago

last count. within the city limits. 200,000, that were countable.. probably 60,000 more.. in the city limits.. now, outside of,, probably out number the population of Oregon..

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
opb.org

Outgoing Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty reflects on Portland election results

In a council race was dominated by concerns over homelessness and crime, two issues that polls show were top of mind for Portlanders, voters decided not to reelect Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, instead choosing Rene Gonzalez. Hardesty joined OPB’s “Think Out Loud” on Friday to share her take on the election — and the direction she thinks the city is headed.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Sauvie Island Bridge will be renamed

The Sauvie Island Bridge will get a new name to honor Native American communities whose traditional home includes the island. The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Thursday evening that starts the process of renaming the bridge. Lukas Angus, a member of the Nez Perce Tribe and a...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland City Council delays funding homeless campuses

Commissioner Hardesty opposed $27 million request, forcing postponement of final vote until Nov. 30. The Portland City Council postponed voting on the $27 million "down payment" on six large sanctioned homeless campuses on Thursday, Nov. 17. The request was included in an ordinance sponsored by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan. They said the campuses, which would hold up two 250 people each, are necessary to ban unsanctioned homeless camping. The delay was not a surprise. Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has repeated said she opposes the plan. All five council member were required to approve the spending on Nov....
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Kotek, Wheeler meet on homeless, other crises

The Oregon governor-elect and Portland mayor meet on Wednesday to discuss serious issues.Oregon Gov-elect Tina Kotek discussed crises facing Portland with Mayor Red Wheeler Wednesday afternoon. According to Kotek, the two agreed to meet every two weeks to continue discussing how to address such pressing Portland issues as homelessness, the downtown economic downtown and the shortage of police officers. "I requested that we meet every two weeks going forward to ensure that we are sharing information and working together to take on the biggest issues facing the Portland region," Kotek said in a Nov. 16 press release. Wheeler's office did...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Rob Wagner nominated to be next Oregon Senate president

The Lake Oswego Democrat helped party keep its majority Nov. 8; Kate Lieber of Portland is the new caucus leader.Rob Wagner, who helped keep Democrats in the majority, is their nominee to be the next president of the Oregon Senate. The Lake Oswego Democrat was chosen Friday night, Nov. 18, at a meeting of the 17 incoming Democratic senators at Gleneden Beach. Wagner will have to await a vote of the full Senate on Jan. 9, when the Oregon Legislature opens its 2023 session. But the choice of the majority party usually prevails. The term is for two years. Wagner...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

STREET LIVES: Mark Moseley, water spiller

Homeless Portland man now has an unorthodox way to raise cash, having gone from Intel to tech startup to street Mark Moseley was sitting outside Safeway on Northwest 13th Avenue on a cold November morning, emptying fresh bottles of mineral water onto the sidewalk. He buys 12 packs of bottled water using his SNAP card (aka food stamps), which he gets because he is low-income and lives in the Doreen's Place homeless shelter. He spends $4 a 12-pack, plus $2.40 in bottle deposits. He pours the water out and takes the bottles back to get the $2.40 in cash...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Homeless tent and camp fires increasing in Portland

There have already been more fires this year than in all of 2021, Portland Fire and Rescue said.Dangerous homeless tent and camp fires are increasing year after year in Portland, and are now occurring at a rate of more than one a day. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, so far in 2022, the department said there have already been 444 fires connected to homeless tents or camps. That compares to 443 in all of 2021, PF&R told KOIN 6 News. Fire officials said it's tricky to balance public safety when it comes to fires at homeless camps. While there...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland area modeled homeless plan on LA's; here are 6 takeaways

A new ECONorthwest study says the Los Angeles plan isn't passing muster with residents there. A newly released study questions whether Metro's supportive services measure will significantly reduce the number of homeless people living on the streets and in shelters. The ECONorthwest study examines the effectiveness of an earlier measure in Los Angeles County that served as a model for the Metro measure, which was approved by voters on May 2020. Both measures are raising hundreds of millions of dollars every year that are being spent to prevent homelessness, pay to house the homeless, and provide supportive service to help...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Portland Tribune

Sheriff, others file suit to block new gun restrictions

The Pamplin Media Group has previously reported on the ongoing opposition of many sheriffs to Measure 114.Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of the U.S. District Court for the state of Oregon. It contends the ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms and right to due process. Ballot...
SHERMAN COUNTY, OR
KXL

Oregon Names Next Kid Governor

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Wheeler to reshuffle bureaus to City Council members

Portland mayor says the new groupings will ease the transition to changes approved by voters on Nov. 8.Mayor Ted Wheeler will reassign Portland bureaus to City Council members by "service areas" in January to support the transition to a professional manager approved by voters at the Nov. 8 election. "In January, I will start knocking down the dysfunctional siloed bureaus that are a plague of our outdated commission form of city government," Wheeler said when he announced the pending reshuffling the day after the election. It is just one of several major changes Portland government will undergo over the next...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Some improvements planned, underway ahead of state transfer of SE Powell to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Major improvements are coming to large sections of Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland, just a month after a semi-truck driver hit and killed a biker on the road near Cleveland High School and months before the state’s transportation agency will begin talks with state lawmakers about handing control of portions of the road over to the city of Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy