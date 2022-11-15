Read full article on original website
Moving fast into a borderless transport network
The Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) regulation is crucial to the energy transition process in the European Union. Parliament is working on the Commission‘s revised proposal. It is critical to consider its scope and complementarity with other legislative proposals such as Refuel EU, Fuel Maritime, and AFIR, to name just a few.
The best European rail tourism campaigns of 2022
The European Travel Commission (ETC) and Eurail B.V. honoured recipients at the second edition of the Best European Rail Tourism Campaign Awards at an award ceremony hosted in Prague by Czech Tourism on 15 November. During the ceremony, ETC and Eurail B.V. announced that the awards will run again in 2023 after witnessing their growing success over the past two years.
British Airways to implement new policy allowing male staff to wear makeup and piercings
British Airways has announced plans to relax its rules on crew attire to make them more inclusive. All crew members will now be able to wear makeup, a bow tie or paint their nails regardless of their gender. The company has worked with their employees to update guidelines on attire, from wearing a three-day beard to allowable accessories and makeup, a company spokesman said in a brief statement.
TRA 2022: New “smart” shipping containers reduce CO2 and improve logistics
Innovative shipping containers promising to be more efficient and sustainable were demonstrated at the TRA 2022, the biggest European Research and Technology Conference on transport and mobility, that took place in Lisbon from 14-17 November. During these days, TRA is welcomed researchers, policy makers and industry representatives to get together and contribute to the discussion on how research and innovation can reshape the transport and mobility system.
