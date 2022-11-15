Read full article on original website
Georgia Lottery Celebrates Record First Quarter, $389.9M raised for HOPE and Pre-K
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the Georgia Lottery Corporation’s most profitable first quarter since its inception in 1993. Profits transferred to the State Treasury’s Lottery for Education Account will amount to $389.9 million, surpassing last year’s first quarter transfer by $25.1 million. "As we celebrate another...
November Virtual Presentation “The Georgia Archives: A Brief Overview and Update”
Join us for the Georgia Archives November webinar, “The Georgia Archives: A Brief Overview and Update” by State Archivist and Assistant Vice Chancellor of the University System of Georgia, Christopher Davidson on Wednesday, November 30, from noon to 1:00 p.m. State Archivist Christopher Davidson will give a brief...
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation Announces Its 2023 List of State's 10 'Places in Peril'
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released today its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state. Sites on the list include: 229 Auburn Avenue in Atlanta; Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville; Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221; Dasher High School in Valdosta; Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin; Lee's Mill Ruins on the Flint River in Forest Park; McConnell-Chadwick House in Milton; Old Campbell County Courthouse in Fairburn; Wilkes County Training School in Washington; and the Yates House in Ringgold.
Georgia Power ranked #1 by J.D. Power for Business Customer Satisfaction
Georgia Power has been ranked number one for business customer satisfaction among Large Utilities in the South by J.D. Power in its 2022 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction StudySM. This year’s recognition marked a year-over-year improvement for the company, even as the broader industry experienced a significant decline in overall customer satisfaction according to J.D. Power.
Charlie Harper: A Belated Thank You Note To Speaker David Ralston
David Ralston became Speaker of Georgia’s House in 2010. While most outsiders were secure in knowing that Georgia had spent the past 8 years flipping to a solidly Republican state, there were serious problems below the surface. The GOP front runner to succeed Governor Sonny Perdue was mired in...
USG Executive Leadership Institute Welcomes the 2022-23 Class
The University System of Georgia (USG) has named the 2022-2023 class of its Executive Leadership Institute (ELI), including 35 faculty and staff members from 25 USG institutions and the University System Office. For over a decade, USG has hosted ELI for faculty and staff to develop new leaders within the...
