Colony Bank today announced that Deborah Clemons has been named Banking Center Manager for its Albany market. Commenting on the announcement, Tommy Clark, Regional President, said, “I am excited to welcome Deborah to the Colony team. I had the pleasure of working with her at HeritageBank of the South. Deborah’s extensive experience paired with her passion for delivering exceptional customer service will make her a great asset to our team and customers.”

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO