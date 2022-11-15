Read full article on original website
Colony Bank Names Deborah Clemons Banking Center Manager
Colony Bank today announced that Deborah Clemons has been named Banking Center Manager for its Albany market. Commenting on the announcement, Tommy Clark, Regional President, said, “I am excited to welcome Deborah to the Colony team. I had the pleasure of working with her at HeritageBank of the South. Deborah’s extensive experience paired with her passion for delivering exceptional customer service will make her a great asset to our team and customers.”
ASU to Begin Construction on Nursing & Health Sciences Simulation Facility
In accordance with “The Standard,” Albany State University’s 2025 Strategic Plan’s Goal 2: Institutional Sustainability and Responsible Stewardship, we are excited to share that construction on our newest educational facility will begin on Monday, November 21, 2022. During this time, the West Campus Entrance "East Access...
Georgia Southwestern Announces 2023 Outstanding Alumni Award Winners
Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) has announced its most outstanding alumni for their professional and personal achievements as well as their contributions to the University. These individuals will be recognized Saturday, Jan. 21 during the inaugural Gold Force Gala in the GSW Storm Dome. "It is indeed an honor to...
Albany State University Career Services Implements Student Success Initiatives
The Albany State University (ASU) Office of Career Services remains committed to student success and is implementing new enhancement initiatives during the fall semester. The initiatives include a new career resources platform, classification checklists, signature events, and more. Career Services’ revitalization is spearheaded by the new director, Dr. Julie Francis-Pettway....
Phoebe Earns Seventh Straight 'A' Hospital Safety Grade
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital (PPMH) received an “A” Hospital Safety Gradefrom The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction is PPMH’s seventh straight Leapfrog ‘A’ and celebrates the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. “While I have only been at Phoebe a...
