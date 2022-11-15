Read full article on original website
Schools & Military, 11/17/22 edition
News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces. •• Frank Macchiarola of McLean has been inducted into the University of Texas at Austin chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi all-discippline honor society. • Anton Kopti II of McLean was among members of the Oratorio...
Rarely a dull moment for retiring Park Authority spokesman
In 21 years as Fairfax County Park Authority’s public-information officer, Judy Pedersen visited nearly all of the agency’s 420 sites, hosted countless community meetings about park projects and was the media’s go-to person during natural and human-caused crises. “One thing I will say about this job is...
55+ News, 11/17/22 edition
55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. 55+ CENTERS CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY: Arlington County government 55+ centers will be closed on Thursday and Friday,...
Arlington schools lauded for supporting military families
Eight Arlington public schools have for the first time received the designation of “Virginia Purple Star School” for their commitment to military families. Arlington Career Center, Arlington Traditional School, Key Elementary School, Hoffman-Boston Elementary School, Kenmore Middle School, Oakridge Elementary School, Swanson Middle School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School have joined Discovery Elementary School, which in 2019 was the first Arlington public school to receive the Purple Star designation.
Arlington to scrap most COVID-testing kiosks
Citing a lack of demand and plentiful alternatives, the Arlington County government plans to shutter all but one of its COVID testing kiosks on Nov. 30. The lone remaining kiosk, at Arlington Mill Community Center, will remain open but only through the end of the year, County Manager Mark Schwartz said on Nov. 15.
Women’s Club celebrates 40th anniversary of scholarship fund
The Women’s Club of Great Falls celebrated the 40th anniversary of its Scholarship Fund at an Oct. 23 tea at River Bend Club in Great Falls. The organization was founded in 1980 as the Great Falls Woman’s Club and began its Scholarship Fund in 1982. The club in 2011 merged with Newcomers of Great Falls and became Great Falls Friends & Neighbors and later was renamed the Women’s Club of Great Falls.
County aims to avoid another summer-camp-registration disaster
With this past Feb. 23 remaining a date which will live in infamy for many Arlington parents who tried to sign their children up for county-government summer-recreation programs, county officials say they’re making changes in an effort to ensure a similar meltdown doesn’t occur again. Department of Parks...
Fairfax History, 11/17/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• A total of 29 Fairfax motorists have been stopped for failing to display the new state inspection decals. •• Fairfax officials are trying to work out a merger between the government’s parks program and its recreation program.
Just for the day, coffee will be a big bargain at Dulles
On Nov. 17, 1962, President John F. Kennedy and former President Dwight Eisenhower were on hand as the brand-spanking-new Dulles Airport was dedicated, becoming the nation’s first airport purpose-built for the jet age. And had they been asked to pay for their cups of joe that day, it would...
Letter: ‘Voters have spoken: We want Missing Middle’
Editor: The recently concluded Arlington County Board election was billed as a referendum on Missing Middle housing policies, which surged to become the most dominant and divisive issue in a county election since the streetcar eight years ago. The results are in: Arlington voters delivered a decisive win for pro-Missing...
Commentary: Arlington needs to support communications network
Increasingly, most people rely on their smartphones for daily communication and Internet access. Mobile-network operators report traffic grew 40 percent between 2021 and 2022. Demand grows as we rely on mobile networks to do more and connect more devices – from mobile phones to fitness trackers to the IoT [Internet of Things] devices that help run our cities, and so much more.
‘Big things are hard’: Former Fairfax board chair lauds Metro extension
Of the many people who have earned the right to take a personal victory lap with the extension of Metrorail service to Washington Dulles International Airport now complete, put Kate Hanley near the top of the list. With decades of service ranging from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors to...
Letter: Election results show Arlington embraces Missing Middle
Editor: Many have stated that this year’s Arlington County Board election was serving as a proxy vote for Missing Middle housing. The results are clear: Arlington voters overwhelmingly support Missing Middle housing. County Board member Matt de Ferranti, who takes a middle-of-the-road approach to Missing Middle housing, and independent...
American Legion Post hosts monthly breakfast buffet
American Legion Post 180 will host a breakfast buffet on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. to noon at the post, 330 Center St., N., in Vienna. Custom omelets, scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, biscuits-and-gravy and the monthly Post 180 cake (featuring pumpkin and cranberries this month) are on the menu, with proceeds used to defray costs of sending local high-school students to the American Legion Girls State program.
Editor’s Notebook: Do they really need more than five?
One of the proposals that has been floated by the Arlington County Civic Federation to modernize Arlington’s governance is increasing the number of County Board members and School Board members from the current five to at least seven. Now, let’s not get ahead of ourselves: Making that happen would...
Editorial: MCA does right thing looking at school enrollment
“There ain’t no good guy. There ain’t no bad guy. There’s only you and me, and we just disagree.” Therewith another 1970s song lyric that has relevance all these decades later. Based on our coverage last week, the McLean Citizens Association (MCA) sure does seem to...
Editor’s Notebook: Governance proposal gets qualified support
The number of “nay” votes (20) certainly seemed to surprise supporters, but with 57 “ayes” the Arlington County Civic Federation’s three-year-long effort to propose changes in Arlington governance was approved last night. The package, covered by yours truly at length and by lesser members of...
Letter: County Board being hypocritical on housing
Editor: If the Arlington County Board is so concerned about affordable housing, as it claims to be, why did its members approve the plan for 40 $2-million-dollar homes on the old Rouse estate? Why didn’t they require Toll Brothers to build townhouses and multi-units there?. And why let another...
Smackdown of county governance draws both praise, flak
A proposal by five former presidents of the Arlington County Civic Federation to demand more accountability of county-government leaders itself has run into criticism from some quarters. And the result could be a grab-your-popcorn-here-comes-a-battle December meeting as the measure is considered for a vote by the Civic Federation’s membership.
Condo proposal remains work in progress in Vienna
For a fleeting moment Nov. 14, it looked as if a developer had scaled back a proposed residential-condominium project enough so it would pass muster with the Vienna Town Council. Two hours and a brief recess later, the Council allowed the ball to come closer to the goal line, but...
