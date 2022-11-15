The Women’s Club of Great Falls celebrated the 40th anniversary of its Scholarship Fund at an Oct. 23 tea at River Bend Club in Great Falls. The organization was founded in 1980 as the Great Falls Woman’s Club and began its Scholarship Fund in 1982. The club in 2011 merged with Newcomers of Great Falls and became Great Falls Friends & Neighbors and later was renamed the Women’s Club of Great Falls.

GREAT FALLS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO