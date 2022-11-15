Len Goodman announces retirement from 'Dancing with the Stars'

Len Goodman is stepping down as head judge on " Dancing with the Stars ."

Goodman, 78, revealed the news during Monday's episode of the Disney+ series, telling the ballroom that this season will be his last and opening up about why now was the right time for him to step away from "DWTS."

"I've been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show, but I've decided I'd like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain," he said, with the audience, the cast and his fellow judges -- Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough -- giving him a standing ovation.

Raymond Liu/ABC - PHOTO: Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli are seen on "Dancing with the Stars" season 31.

"I cannot thank you enough, the 'Dancing with the Stars' family," he continued. "It's been such a wonderful experience for me."

Goodman has been head judge on "DWTS" since season 1, only missing out on seasons 21 and 29.

Host Tyra Banks called Goodman a "living legend" and noted that he's judged more than 3,000 routines on "DWTS" and left a lasting impact on the show.

"You've inspired generations of dancers around the entire globe through your passion, through your expertise and through your laser-focused eye," Banks said. "And they are going to carry on that commitment to excellence forever."

The "Dancing with the Stars" season 31 finale will air Nov. 21 on Disney+ .