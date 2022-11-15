Len Goodman announces retirement from 'Dancing with the Stars'
Len Goodman is stepping down as head judge on " Dancing with the Stars ."
Goodman, 78, revealed the news during Monday's episode of the Disney+ series, telling the ballroom that this season will be his last and opening up about why now was the right time for him to step away from "DWTS."MORE: Who won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Full list of former 'DWTS' winners
"I've been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show, but I've decided I'd like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain," he said, with the audience, the cast and his fellow judges -- Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough -- giving him a standing ovation.
"I cannot thank you enough, the 'Dancing with the Stars' family," he continued. "It's been such a wonderful experience for me."
Goodman has been head judge on "DWTS" since season 1, only missing out on seasons 21 and 29.MORE: 13 'Dancing With the Stars' facts every fan should know
Host Tyra Banks called Goodman a "living legend" and noted that he's judged more than 3,000 routines on "DWTS" and left a lasting impact on the show.
"You've inspired generations of dancers around the entire globe through your passion, through your expertise and through your laser-focused eye," Banks said. "And they are going to carry on that commitment to excellence forever."
The "Dancing with the Stars" season 31 finale will air Nov. 21 on Disney+ .
