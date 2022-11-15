Read full article on original website
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
My Favorite Wood Fired Pizza is Located in South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Silver Cross Hospital breaks ground on medical facility in Orland Park
The Village of Orland Park set the wheels in motion for a major medical facility to be built in town during its Nov. 7 board meeting. One week later, there was a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Medical facility, located on the corner of 171st Street and LaGrange Road.
seniorresource.com
Adult Day Care Centers Near Chicago: Top 8!
According to a study from NASEM, nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. Here’s the good news: adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. Studies prove that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from the Windy City, you’re already in the right place! Here are the top EIGHT highest-rated adult day care centers near Chicago.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: State Farm could soon see record auto insurance losses
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. If trends continue, State Farm could soon see record auto insurance losses. The Bloomington-based insurer saw $8.6 billion in underwriting losses through the first nine months of this year, according to Crain’s. State Farm’s auto unit posted a $5 billion loss during the period.
End in sight for historic Janesville hotel renovation delayed due to supply chain issues
JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you saw the inside of an old hotel in Janesville 18 months ago, you might have argued demolition was the best option. To put it simply: it was incredibly deteriorated. Since then, the building’s owner has worked to restore it. “This is the neatest old building in Janesville,” owner Jim Grafft said. “This is probably the...
fox32chicago.com
Hundreds fill the streets in downtown Aurora as the city transforms into a winter wonderland
AURORA, Ill. - The magic of the holiday season is in the air, after hundreds of people filled the streets in downtown Aurora Friday evening to watch the city transform into a winter wonderland. "We just came to watch fireworks and light up the Christmas tree," said Arianna Virgen, who...
Turkey, Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Friday
There are several places to get free Thanksgiving turkeys again Friday.
purewow.com
The 16 Best Places to View Christmas Lights Around Chicago￼
It’s not for nothing that people often sing of Christmastime in the city. Between the festive window displays (we’re looking at you, Macy’s on State Street), the hustle and bustle of holiday shoppers and the snow falling softly down, Christmas is a special time of year in the Toddlin’ Town and its surrounding neighborhoods—especially if you know where to find the best Christmas lights near Chicago. Whether you want to take the family on a whimsical hike through a forest rigged with automated lights or stay in the car and admire some truly stellar illumination patterns from afar, you’ll undoubtedly be enchanted by these 16 spots for holiday bulb viewing.
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
athleticbusiness.com
'What are you going to do with a facility that has three pools and a locker room?': Fitness Center's Announced Closure Frustrates Members
A fitness center in an Illinois city has announced that it will close at the end of the year, frustrating some residents and facility-goers, who say there's a lack of other options in the area. The Northwestern Medicine Fitness Center in Crystal Lake notified its members on Oct. 28 that...
Humboldt Park's Spinning J Bakery wins GMA's United States of Pie contest
It was sweet, sweet victory for Dinah Grossman when her Spinning J Bakery got its just desserts by winning Good Morning America's United States of Pie contest.
Rescued dogs looking for adoption arrive in suburbs
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill — A suburban animal shelter has welcomed four new guests just in time for the holidays. Friday afternoon Anderson Humane received three dogs from South Korea and one from Florida at their main shelter in South Elgin. The trio from South Korea consists of two male...
Wasabi Restaurant and Bar Expanding to Clarendon Hills
The company's second site hopes to open in the end of December
fox32chicago.com
Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
fox32chicago.com
Bloomie's opens at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday at Old Orchard Mall. It marked the grand opening of Bloomie's, a smaller concept store from Bloomingdale's that used to anchor the mall. Shoppers got a chance to enjoy food trucks, a DJ and some photo booths as they shopped.
New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule
A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
Person shot at Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center
CHICAGO - A person was found shot at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center Tuesday night in suburban Westmont. Westmont police were called to the hotel located at 3500 block of Midwest Road for a person with a gunshot wound, officials said. The male, whose age was...
michiganradio.org
CDC study: Adults recently infected with COVID often wrong about transmission risks
A new U.S. Centers for Disease Control study finds that many people in southeast Michigan had the wrong idea about COVID-19 community transmission levels — even though they had just been infected. The study surveyed thousands of adults in Metro Detroit, and DuPage County, Ill., in June and July...
fox32chicago.com
Police warn of pick-pocket thefts targeting the elderly in suburban Chicago
COOK COUNTY - Police in suburban Chicago are warning the public about a series of pick-pocket thefts that have recently occurred in retail stores and restaurants. The crimes appear to be targeting the elderly community. The pick-pockets recently occurred in Northbrook, but police say it's the same pattern of thefts...
1 Illinois County Rises to ‘High' COVID Alert Level Under CDC Guidelines
One Illinois county has risen to a "high" COVID alert level this week, sparking new masking guidelines and marking a shift after the state had no counties at such a level last week. Winnebago County, just outside the Chicago area along the Illinois-Wisconsin border, was listed at a "high" community...
