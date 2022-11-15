ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayslake, IL

southwestregionalpublishing.com

Silver Cross Hospital breaks ground on medical facility in Orland Park

The Village of Orland Park set the wheels in motion for a major medical facility to be built in town during its Nov. 7 board meeting. One week later, there was a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Medical facility, located on the corner of 171st Street and LaGrange Road.
ORLAND PARK, IL
seniorresource.com

Adult Day Care Centers Near Chicago: Top 8!

According to a study from NASEM, nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. Here’s the good news: adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. Studies prove that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from the Windy City, you’re already in the right place! Here are the top EIGHT highest-rated adult day care centers near Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: State Farm could soon see record auto insurance losses

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. If trends continue, State Farm could soon see record auto insurance losses. The Bloomington-based insurer saw $8.6 billion in underwriting losses through the first nine months of this year, according to Crain’s. State Farm’s auto unit posted a $5 billion loss during the period.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

End in sight for historic Janesville hotel renovation delayed due to supply chain issues

JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you saw the inside of an old hotel in Janesville 18 months ago, you might have argued demolition was the best option. To put it simply: it was incredibly deteriorated. Since then, the building’s owner has worked to restore it. “This is the neatest old building in Janesville,” owner Jim Grafft said. “This is probably the...
JANESVILLE, WI
purewow.com

The 16 Best Places to View Christmas Lights Around Chicago￼

It’s not for nothing that people often sing of Christmastime in the city. Between the festive window displays (we’re looking at you, Macy’s on State Street), the hustle and bustle of holiday shoppers and the snow falling softly down, Christmas is a special time of year in the Toddlin’ Town and its surrounding neighborhoods—especially if you know where to find the best Christmas lights near Chicago. Whether you want to take the family on a whimsical hike through a forest rigged with automated lights or stay in the car and admire some truly stellar illumination patterns from afar, you’ll undoubtedly be enchanted by these 16 spots for holiday bulb viewing.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report

A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Rescued dogs looking for adoption arrive in suburbs

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill — A suburban animal shelter has welcomed four new guests just in time for the holidays. Friday afternoon Anderson Humane received three dogs from South Korea and one from Florida at their main shelter in South Elgin. The trio from South Korea consists of two male...
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bloomie's opens at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday at Old Orchard Mall. It marked the grand opening of Bloomie's, a smaller concept store from Bloomingdale's that used to anchor the mall. Shoppers got a chance to enjoy food trucks, a DJ and some photo booths as they shopped.
SKOKIE, IL

