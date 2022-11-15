Read full article on original website
Savannah SCORE Announces Winners of “BizPitch Savannah 2022” Entrepreneurial Competition
It’s official! Savannah SCORE has announced the winners of the organization’s 5th Annual ”BizPitch Savannah” entrepreneurial competition, Savannah’s version of TV’s “Shark Tank.”. On Wednesday, November 16, at Savannah State University’s Torian Auditorium, eight aspiring local entrepreneurs, selected from a field of 24...
YMCA of Coastal Georgia Promotes Richard Somerville to Branch Director
The YMCA of Coastal Georgia is promoting Richard Somerville to the position of branch director for its Liberty County / Armed Services YMCA branch. A self-described “military brat,” he is a native of Newark, N.J., and graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in business. “Richard...
Step Up Savannah Awarded Grant from Bank of America
Step Up Savannah is excited to announce the receipt of $10,000 from Bank of America to support its work for economic inclusion across Chatham County. These funds will be used for workforce development and financial literacy to support the work Step Up Savannah is doing to address economic equity, advocacy, and economic mobility for low wealth communities. “Households of Color in Savannah have an asset poverty rate of 43.5% compared to their white counterparts at 19.8%. Our goal is to increase the number of positive economic mobility outcomes through our direct servicing programs and address the gap of economic equity in our community. Bank of America’s continued commitment to economic inclusion and workforce development in our region is a prime example of why they were selected for a 2022 Opportunity Award awarded at the 2022 Step Up Savannah Annual Meeting. We are grateful for their continued support and partnership in this critical work,” said Executive Director, Alicia M. Johnson.
Local Veteran Owned Company Launches Advocacy Campaign to Help Military Families Afford Housing
With Veterans Day approaching, a local veteran owned company is launching an advocacy campaign to raise awareness of the housing crisis and seek emergency funding from the Department of Defense for active military families at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. American Veteran Properties is not profiting from this advocacy...
Jack Daniel’s, Plant Riverside District to Celebrate the Holidays with Lighting of Barrel Tree
Jack Daniel’s and Plant Riverside District are bringing the Lynchburg holiday spirit to Savannah, Ga. for the very first time with the lighting of a special Barrel Tree in Montgomery Park, located on Savannah’s historic riverfront at 400 W. River St., on Friday, November 25 at 5:45 p.m.
Dr. Delana Gajdosik-Nivens, Ph.D of Georgia Southern University Talks About Three New Degrees
Dr. Delana Gajdosik-Nivens, Ph.D of Georgia Southern University talks about three new degrees offered by the College of Science and Mathematics. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Elizabeth Summerell on the Junior League of Savannah & Serving the Community
Elizabeth Summerell of the Junior League of Savannah talks about their value of community service and volunteering opportunities. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
JCB Hosts Record-Breaking Tournament to Benefit the Lady Bamford Center
JCB North America recently held its 16th annual golf tournament benefitting the Lady Bamford Center, raising more than $220,000 in another record-setting year. The tournament, held at the Club at Savannah Harbor, was overwhelmingly supported by a full field of golfers and corporate sponsors, led by Diamond Sponsors, Sunbelt Rentals, PNC, DLL and Keen a Wallenius Wilhelmsen company.
2022 Tourism Awards Finalists Announced
We received so many amazing stories of wonderful individuals who make our tourism community great. It was very difficult to narrow it down to the top finalists in each category. Please keep scrolling to see if your nominee is a finalist!. A Word About the Selection Process. Each nomination is...
Zunzibar in Savannah Transforms Into Ski House for Winter
Zunzibar, the festive bar adjacent to Zunzi’s in downtown Savannah, invites guests to gear up for cooler temps and embrace a wintery theme just in time for the holiday season. Opening Nov. 15 and continuing through Feb. 15, 2023, Zunzibar will transform into a ski lodge to give guests the fresh-off-the-slopes feeling.
Savannah State University Honors Distinguished Alumni at Annual Founders’ Day
Savannah State University (SSU) recently celebrated its 132nd Founders’ Day honoring two esteemed alumni with prestigious awards - The Richard R. Wright Award of Excellence and The Cyrus G. Wiley Distinguished Alumni Award. Presented to alumna Tatia Adams Fox, Class of ’03, and named for the first president of...
Dewitt Tilton Group Shows Appreciation to Pooler Firefighters with Thanksgiving Meal Delivery
Continuing a tradition of showing gratitude to first responders, the award-winning Dewitt Tilton Group, a commercial and industrial construction firm in the Southeast, will deliver a Thanksgiving-week lunch for 28 firefighters and support staff on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m., at the Pooler Fire Department, 1093 S. Rogers St.
The 20th St. Joseph’s/Candler SmartWomen Luncheon & Expo Raises Record Amount
The SmartWomen Luncheon & Expo once again raised a record amount of money - $201,345 - through event proceeds and donations, all for the benefit of uninsured or underinsured women who need lifesaving mammograms and other breast health services. Traditionally held in October, SmartWomen is an annual fundraiser for St....
Savannah Music Festival Announces Lineup & Schedule for 2023
The Savannah Music Festival (SMF) is pleased to announce its 2023 season, which runs from March 23 through April 8, 2023. Tickets start at $31 and can be purchased online at savannahmusicfestival.org, by phone at 912.525.5050 or in person at the Savannah Box Office, located at 216 E. Broughton St. A pre-sale for SMF supporters begins on November 17, with tickets available to the public on December 1 at 10 a.m. ET.
