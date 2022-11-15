Step Up Savannah is excited to announce the receipt of $10,000 from Bank of America to support its work for economic inclusion across Chatham County. These funds will be used for workforce development and financial literacy to support the work Step Up Savannah is doing to address economic equity, advocacy, and economic mobility for low wealth communities. “Households of Color in Savannah have an asset poverty rate of 43.5% compared to their white counterparts at 19.8%. Our goal is to increase the number of positive economic mobility outcomes through our direct servicing programs and address the gap of economic equity in our community. Bank of America’s continued commitment to economic inclusion and workforce development in our region is a prime example of why they were selected for a 2022 Opportunity Award awarded at the 2022 Step Up Savannah Annual Meeting. We are grateful for their continued support and partnership in this critical work,” said Executive Director, Alicia M. Johnson.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO