Athens, OH

Leighton Heiner introduces first-year students to pre-law community at OHIO

Leighton Heiner believes in the "community" part of being a pre-law learning community leader for first-year students who are new to Ohio University. "I’m not a particularly social person by nature, so it was when I found 'community' at OHIO that I feel like I truly had that ‘ah ha’ moment. I will always remember the sense of connection I felt to my teammates after my first rugby game and mock trial tournament. It was incredibly comforting and empowering to my shy freshman self," said Heiner, who is a philosophy major pursuing a Law, Justice and Culture Certificate in the College of Arts and Sciences.
New partnership allows seminar participants to earn credit towards Ohio University online graduate certificate

A new partnership between Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication and Hennes Communications will allow communication professionals the opportunity to earn one credit hour towards a 12-hour graduate certificate in crisis communication. Anyone attending certain seminars taught by Hennes Communications, a crisis communications firm based in Cleveland, Ohio, can...
Presenters needed for virtual accessibility conference

The seventh annual Envision Access Conference: Supporting Students with Disabilities in the Tri-State, will be held virtually Friday, March 3, 2023. Experts are needed to submit proposals sharing experiences and best practices with topics that address equal access and opportunity for individuals with disabilities in all aspects of secondary, post-secondary education and employment.
Fall Commencement parking and transportation information

Ohio University’s Fall Commencement will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Convocation Center on the Athens campus. Here is information about parking information and transportation resources for Fall Commencement. Campus parking accommodations for Fall Commencement. Disability parking and disability drop off: Disability parking spaces will be available...
WellWorks to host open house Dec. 5

WellWorks at Ohio University will host an open house on Monday, Dec. 5, from 4-7 p.m. All OHIO employees are invited to stop by to learn more about the facility, the fitness instructors and the wide menu of wellness services. The WellWorks open house will feature:. Group fitness class demonstrations.
Wilson Hall wins campus recycling competition

Ohio University’s annual Recycling Battle Royale competition was a success. The competition was between each residence hall and ran from Sept. 26 through Oct. 23. A combined total of 62,095 pounds of materials were recycled by all the residence halls over the 28 days of the competition. The residence...
Ohio University Golf and Tennis Center to open for winter season

For the first time since 2019, the Indoor Tennis Center at Ohio University will be open for limited hours over the winter season. Former Tennis Center members, as well as OHIO students, faculty and staff, can buy memberships online beginning Monday, Nov. 21, at www.recshop.ohio.edu. General memberships will be available for purchase beginning Monday, Nov. 28 at the OHIO Golf and Tennis Center Clubhouse.
Athena Cinema receives special grants from Ohio Arts Council, looks to grow

One industry that was particularly affected by the pandemic was local cinemas. Not only was there a major slow-down on film production while Hollywood figured out how to make movies in the new circumstances, in-person showings were virtually impossible for the first few months, and even after things opened up again, capacity was greatly reduced to allow for social distancing.
Deadline for faculty-led study abroad and away proposals is Dec. 1

The proposal deadline for credit-bearing study abroad and away programs designed to take place during winter break, spring break and spring semester of the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years is Dec. 1, 2022. Proposals for summer study abroad and away programs also will be encouraged, and a separate proposal period...
Chemical engineering graduate becomes master distiller

“Making whiskey is a pretty rewarding career. At the end of the day, people connect over great food and drink,” said Ian Stirsman, BSChE ’10. As a chemical engineering graduate, Stirsman started his career as a process engineer at Glatfelter, a paper mill in Chillicothe, Ohio. While he really enjoyed the paper making process, he knew he wanted to work in a growing industry that combined his interests and skills in engineering. When he got a call from a recruiter from MGP Ingredients, the parent company of Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, Stirsman’s career goals started to come to fruition.
Multiple Dollar General stores in Ohio fail second inspections, accused of still overcharging customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General stores in central Ohio have been called out once again after failing follow-up inspections for allegedly overcharging customers. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano’s office announced Monday afternoon that five Dollar General stores failed a second inspection. The office claims that scanned prices for particular products were more expensive than […]
2 sentenced for murder in Meigs County, Ohio

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – Two men accused of murder in the death of a Meigs County man will spend the rest of their lives behind bars. The sentences for Jaquan Hall and Keontae Nelson were handed down in Meigs County Court this afternoon. Hall charged in connection to the Easter, April 4, 2021, shooting death […]
New Costco opens Wednesday in Butler County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A new Costco store will open on Wednesday morning along Interstate 75 in Liberty Township. “This is a big deal. It’s the first one in Butler County. The residents are extremely excited about having a Costco closer to home,” said Liberty Township Trustee President Tom Farrell.
