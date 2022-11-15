Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ohio.edu
Leighton Heiner introduces first-year students to pre-law community at OHIO
Leighton Heiner believes in the "community" part of being a pre-law learning community leader for first-year students who are new to Ohio University. "I’m not a particularly social person by nature, so it was when I found 'community' at OHIO that I feel like I truly had that ‘ah ha’ moment. I will always remember the sense of connection I felt to my teammates after my first rugby game and mock trial tournament. It was incredibly comforting and empowering to my shy freshman self," said Heiner, who is a philosophy major pursuing a Law, Justice and Culture Certificate in the College of Arts and Sciences.
ohio.edu
New partnership allows seminar participants to earn credit towards Ohio University online graduate certificate
A new partnership between Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication and Hennes Communications will allow communication professionals the opportunity to earn one credit hour towards a 12-hour graduate certificate in crisis communication. Anyone attending certain seminars taught by Hennes Communications, a crisis communications firm based in Cleveland, Ohio, can...
ohio.edu
OHIO researcher receives more than $1 million in funding from the National Institute on Drug Abuse
Berkeley Franz, Ph.D., a researcher in Ohio University’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and the Appalachian Institute to Advance Health Equity Science (ADVANCE), was awarded over $1 million by the National Institute on Drug Abuse for two separate studies that are aimed at helping provide resources to combat the opioid epidemic.
ohio.edu
NYC TV Reporter Greg Mocker says he learned how to find a story at Ohio University and WOUB
As a reporter at WPIX 11 in New York City, Greg Mocker searches for unique stories that answer questions both he and the audience are curious about. It is the perfect job for Mocker, who grew up in Warren, Ohio and came to Ohio University with a desire to learn everything he could about journalism.
ohio.edu
Presenters needed for virtual accessibility conference
The seventh annual Envision Access Conference: Supporting Students with Disabilities in the Tri-State, will be held virtually Friday, March 3, 2023. Experts are needed to submit proposals sharing experiences and best practices with topics that address equal access and opportunity for individuals with disabilities in all aspects of secondary, post-secondary education and employment.
ohio.edu
Fall Commencement parking and transportation information
Ohio University’s Fall Commencement will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Convocation Center on the Athens campus. Here is information about parking information and transportation resources for Fall Commencement. Campus parking accommodations for Fall Commencement. Disability parking and disability drop off: Disability parking spaces will be available...
ohio.edu
WellWorks to host open house Dec. 5
WellWorks at Ohio University will host an open house on Monday, Dec. 5, from 4-7 p.m. All OHIO employees are invited to stop by to learn more about the facility, the fitness instructors and the wide menu of wellness services. The WellWorks open house will feature:. Group fitness class demonstrations.
ohio.edu
Wilson Hall wins campus recycling competition
Ohio University’s annual Recycling Battle Royale competition was a success. The competition was between each residence hall and ran from Sept. 26 through Oct. 23. A combined total of 62,095 pounds of materials were recycled by all the residence halls over the 28 days of the competition. The residence...
ohio.edu
Ohio University Golf and Tennis Center to open for winter season
For the first time since 2019, the Indoor Tennis Center at Ohio University will be open for limited hours over the winter season. Former Tennis Center members, as well as OHIO students, faculty and staff, can buy memberships online beginning Monday, Nov. 21, at www.recshop.ohio.edu. General memberships will be available for purchase beginning Monday, Nov. 28 at the OHIO Golf and Tennis Center Clubhouse.
ohio.edu
Athena Cinema receives special grants from Ohio Arts Council, looks to grow
One industry that was particularly affected by the pandemic was local cinemas. Not only was there a major slow-down on film production while Hollywood figured out how to make movies in the new circumstances, in-person showings were virtually impossible for the first few months, and even after things opened up again, capacity was greatly reduced to allow for social distancing.
ohio.edu
Deadline for faculty-led study abroad and away proposals is Dec. 1
The proposal deadline for credit-bearing study abroad and away programs designed to take place during winter break, spring break and spring semester of the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years is Dec. 1, 2022. Proposals for summer study abroad and away programs also will be encouraged, and a separate proposal period...
ohio.edu
Chemical engineering graduate becomes master distiller
“Making whiskey is a pretty rewarding career. At the end of the day, people connect over great food and drink,” said Ian Stirsman, BSChE ’10. As a chemical engineering graduate, Stirsman started his career as a process engineer at Glatfelter, a paper mill in Chillicothe, Ohio. While he really enjoyed the paper making process, he knew he wanted to work in a growing industry that combined his interests and skills in engineering. When he got a call from a recruiter from MGP Ingredients, the parent company of Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, Stirsman’s career goals started to come to fruition.
ohio.edu
Power in representation proven through successful screening of Black Panther sequel
During the evening on Friday, Nov. 11, Ohio University's Athena Cinema was filled with the happy faces of students excited to see the new Marvel film: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. There were 520 tickets to see the highly anticipated sequel film available for OHIO students, faculty and staff at...
Fox 19
Investigation underway after report of student being touched inappropriately at UC’s Blue Ash campus
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati students received an alert Monday about an alleged sexual imposition on the school’s Blue Ash campus that now has police investigating. In an email to students from the Director of Public Safety and UC’s Chief of Police Eliot Isaac, a person reportedly came...
Multiple Dollar General stores in Ohio fail second inspections, accused of still overcharging customers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General stores in central Ohio have been called out once again after failing follow-up inspections for allegedly overcharging customers. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano’s office announced Monday afternoon that five Dollar General stores failed a second inspection. The office claims that scanned prices for particular products were more expensive than […]
ohio.edu
Russ College graduate Drake Purdum pursues dreams to work at NASA
“I applied for an internship with NASA, and I wasn’t expecting to get it. I asked Dr. Chris Bartone if he could put me in contact with someone there and he did. Next thing I knew, I got a call from NASA to be an intern,” said Drake Purdum.
Man accused of West Virginia, Ohio murders indicted in Meigs County
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A Meigs County grand jury has indicted a man accused of murders in both Ohio and West Virginia. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney said that Wayne Leib, Jr. was indicted for aggravated murder and murder in the death of Dwayne Qualls on Sept. 30, 2022. He was arrested […]
2 sentenced for murder in Meigs County, Ohio
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – Two men accused of murder in the death of a Meigs County man will spend the rest of their lives behind bars. The sentences for Jaquan Hall and Keontae Nelson were handed down in Meigs County Court this afternoon. Hall charged in connection to the Easter, April 4, 2021, shooting death […]
Fox 19
New Costco opens Wednesday in Butler County
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A new Costco store will open on Wednesday morning along Interstate 75 in Liberty Township. “This is a big deal. It’s the first one in Butler County. The residents are extremely excited about having a Costco closer to home,” said Liberty Township Trustee President Tom Farrell.
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
Comments / 0