Leighton Heiner believes in the "community" part of being a pre-law learning community leader for first-year students who are new to Ohio University. "I’m not a particularly social person by nature, so it was when I found 'community' at OHIO that I feel like I truly had that ‘ah ha’ moment. I will always remember the sense of connection I felt to my teammates after my first rugby game and mock trial tournament. It was incredibly comforting and empowering to my shy freshman self," said Heiner, who is a philosophy major pursuing a Law, Justice and Culture Certificate in the College of Arts and Sciences.

ATHENS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO