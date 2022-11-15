ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
musicalamerica.com

Kaufman Music Center Announces New Members to Its Leadership Team

-- For immediate release — New York, NY – Kaufman Music Center Executive Director Kate Sheeran says, “I am thrilled to welcome such experienced, knowledgeable and passionate individuals to Kaufman Music Center. Their collective depth of expertise is the perfect complement to our leadership team, and their values are aligned with our mission. Emily, Christine and Dianna will help us make even more impact as we continue to expand both the breadth and depth of our reach.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
musicalamerica.com

The Cecilia Chorus of New York Presents Margaret Bonds’s The Ballad of the Brown King: A Christmas Cantata and J.S. Bach's Christmas Oratorio (Part V)

The Cecilia Chorus of New York, led by Music Director and Conductor Mark Shapiro, will present The Ballad of the Brown King: A Christmas Cantata (1954) by American composer Margaret Bonds on a text by Langston Hughes and in Bonds’s original orchestration, along with J.S. Bach’s Magnificat and part five of his Christmas Oratorio on Sunday, December 11 at 2:00PM in Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall on 57th Street in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy