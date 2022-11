Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 21-2-498 and SEB Rule 183-1-15-.04, the Athens-Clarke County Elections Office will conduct a Risk-Limiting Audit (RLA) of the November 8, 2022 General Election.

The General Election Audit is scheduled to begin Thursday, November 17, 2022, 9am until 6pm daily until completion at the Athens-Clarke County Facilities Management Building, 2555 Lexington Road in Athens, GA 30605.

The audit shall be open to the public and the press.