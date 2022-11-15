Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
NASDAQ
Insurance Giant Flashes Powerful 'Buy' Signal
Following a strong performance in October, markets have built on the momentum into November as better-than-expected inflation data has caused bond yields to fall. Today’s release of the October producer price index figures came in less than expected, bolstering the case that inflation has seen a peak. In turn, equities have put together a short-term rally as they attempt to gain back some of the ground lost earlier in the year.
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: KMB,PEP,HD,MSI,SYY
The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.16 per share. The dividend is payable on January 4, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 9, 2022. This represents the 50th consecutive year that Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend and the 88th straight year that the company has paid a dividend to shareholders. The company also announced that it will hold its next annual shareholder meeting on April 20, 2023.
NASDAQ
Is CalMaine Foods (CALM) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NASDAQ
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (Symbol: CERE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.07, changing hands as high as $29.91 per share. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CERE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 18th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:. WhiteHorse Finance WHF: This business development company which focuses on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
HP Inc. (HPQ) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
HP Inc. HPQ is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 22. The company expects fiscal fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share between 79 cents and 89 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 84 cents, indicating a decline of 10.6% from the year-ago quarter. The...
NASDAQ
Interesting SHO Put And Call Options For January 2023
Investors in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (Symbol: SHO) saw new options become available today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SHO options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXD
The First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 117,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of FXD were up about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday...
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF Movers: IHF, MCHI
In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tenet Healthcare, up about 4.5% and shares of Certara, up about 4.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
NASDAQ
Buckle (BKE) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Buckle (BKE) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -0.80%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Is Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
Republican Virginia Foxx Sold These 2 Energy Stocks in October
Republican Virginia Foxx, a businesswoman and politician serving as the U.S. representative from North Carolina’s 5th Congressional district, is known to be an avid trader (buy and sell) of stocks. Her recent trading activity shows that the congresswoman sold chunks of two energy companies in mid-October. The first one is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) and the other is Canadian-based Capital Power Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) (TSE:CPX).
NASDAQ
How The Parts Add Up: VIG Targets $168
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (Symbol: VIG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $167.57 per unit.
NASDAQ
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, BLNK, MDB
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 23,386 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.6% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
3 Stocks That Could Double
When Las Vegas opened up after pandemic lockdowns, people came out in droves, which led to record gambling revenue in Las Vegas over the past year. As rumblings continue that China could be ending its zero-COVID policy in 2022, it's possible Macao's gambling stocks Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS), Melco Resorts (NASDAQ: MLCO), and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) could double if the region returns to pre-COVID levels of activity.
NASDAQ
4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High That Can Climb Further
Stocks hitting their 52-week high and delivering consistent performance in the past few quarters offer attractive opportunities to investors while building a portfolio. This is because stocks near that level are perceived to be winners. However, stocks touching a new 52-week high are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals.
NASDAQ
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat
What if you could sit back and earn money when you sleep? It's possible through passive income. One of the easiest ways to earn passive income is by investing in dividend stocks, or stocks in companies that make regular cash payments to their shareholders. One company with a history of regularly paying and increasing its dividend is ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).
NASDAQ
Here's Why Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Comments / 0