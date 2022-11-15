6 Truth Social rants that show why Trump should never return to White House

When former president Donald Trump got kicked off Twitter in 2021, he pivoted to his own platform where he could share any thought he had without concern about censorship.

Although it got off to a rocky start, Trump eventually adopted Truth Social like Twitter and quickly returned to his old antics of sharing rants.

But when Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October, he hinted that he would reinstate the accounts of those banned, including Trump.

The former president claims he doesn't intend to revisit Twitter as his source of communication and based on some of his Truth Social rants, it's clear why.

With a presidential run expected to be announced tonight - we thought we'd revisit some of them.

1. Shamelessly pushing election fraud claims two years after Big Lie

Despite the 2024 election coming up, Trump continues to claim the 2020 election was stolen and elections since then are at risk of fraud.

Because the Republican "red wave" did not happen during the midterm elections, Trump has cried voter fraud just as he did during the 2020 election.

On Monday, Trump accused votes in Arizona of being fraudulent insisting that Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake would have had an "easy election win" if not for "mail in Ballots, long election counts, many day elections, machines that very few people understand, massive counting centers, and more."

2. Unhinged anti-Biden memes

One of Trump's favorite ways of sharing his opinions without directly sharing them is by "re-truthing" from people.

Now and then Trump will get into a silly, goofy, mood where he'll share a plethora of anti-Joe Biden memes mainly reposted from other Truth Social users.

In August, Trump shared 15 memes about Biden within two hours.

Trump also will share memes that mock Democrats or "RINOS".

3. Full-tilt anger at any attempt to hold him accountable

When former White House aid Cassidy Hutchinson testified to the January 6th House Committee about Trump's behavior in the days leading up to the insurrection, he took to Truth Social.

In three long posts, Trump claimed he did not know Hutchinson, her story was fake and claimed multiple points of her testimony were lies

"I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and "leaker")," Trump wrote.

4. Leaning into almost cult-like memes

Like sharing anti-Biden memes, Trump also enjoys re-truthing pro-Trump memes.

Now and then, Trump will share a plethora of memes from fans that paint him in a godlike light.

In October, the former president re-truthed a post that photoshopped him facing a lion proclaiming God chose "the perfect man for the job".

Trump called it "interesting".





Another post was a prayer for Trump that thanked God for Trump and asked that he "turn America back to the only living God that has so richly blessed her".

5. Claiming most news outlets are "Fake News"

Trump has maintained that several news sites, like New York Times , Washington Post , CNN , and more are all "fake news" websites that report incorrectly.





But he's added to that list on Truth Social.

Fox News , New York Post , Wall Street Journal , and more have joined the ranks of "fake news" outlets.



6. Throwing insults and tired nicknames like confetti

Famously, Trump loves to bestow an insulting nickname to people he does not like.

While ranting about political figures, the former president will use ridiculous, and sometimes derogatory, nicknames.

Trump used his platform to refer to Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, as "China-loving wife, Coco Chow." Chao served as the Secretary of Transportation under his administration.





He's also referred to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and "Ron DeSanctimonious", McConnell as "Old Crow", New York Attorney General Letita James as "Peekaboo", and more.





