Read full article on original website
Related
Modern Warfare 2 is making the same 'mistake' as MW2019, say fans
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II community are concerned that Activision going to "make the same mistake" as it did with Modern Warfare 2019 - combining the game into the launch of Warzone 2.0 and eventually eclipsing the most recent main game when the battle royale becomes more and more lucrative.
Warzone 2 is locking players out and asking them to buy Modern Warfare 2
Even if they've already bought it.
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that their team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
I worked for Elon Musk in the early days of SpaceX. Twitter execs need to be ready to work with 2 different people — good Elon and bad Elon.
This as-told-to essay is based on a transcribed conversation with Jim Cantrell about his time working with Elon Musk as one of the founding employees at SpaceX. It's been edited for length and clarity. When Elon first called me in 2001 I didn't know who he was — I'd never...
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
dotesports.com
That didn’t take long: Dr Disrespect is already furious about one ‘awful’ Warzone 2 feature
Warzone 2 has barely been out for more than a day, and Dr Disrespect has already found something he doesn’t like about it—the loot system, or rather, the “loot experience,” as he called it. It soured his excitement almost immediately. “I don’t know what the fuck...
The Warzone 2 nuke is real: someone just detonated it live on stream
Involves collecting three cores and painting a giant target on your squad's back.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ players frustrated by Shoot House’s invisible walls
As part of its first major update, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has just introduced the Shoot House map. However, players are reporting issues with several invisible walls blocking projectiles across the map. The Shoot House map is a re-release of the original, which was introduced to Modern Warfare...
Warzone 2.0's Gulag features a big twist on the original
Earlier this week, Activision published a whole lot of information on Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, covering the location, the new DMZ mode, gameplay changes, third-person playlists, six new Operators and more. What has piqued players' curiosity is the overhauled Gulag which will put two random duo squads against each other, or go for victory by battling a bigger enemy together.
New Modern Warfare 2 gun can only be unlocked by playing Warzone 2
You'll have to give DMZ a try to get the M13B assault rifle.
A classic Ubisoft game is free to download and keep right now
For its 20th birthday, Ubisoft is giving away Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell for free and honestly that's not the most exciting Splinter Cell news we've gotten today. A shiny new developer roundtable video reveals a little more about the highly anticipated remake that is on the horizon. Previously, we were aware that the team want to maintain the "spirit of the early games" in the series in the new entry, however, there is an impetus to improve a selection of the gameplay mechanics to modernise these for present players. "We can look back at the plot, the characters, the overall story of the game [and] make some improvements - things that might not have aged particularly well, small things - but the core of the story, the core of the experience will remain as it was in the original game," said creative director Chris Auty.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets 2 Day One Releases at the Same Time
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained not just one new day-one release, but two. As Game Pass members have come to expect from Xbox, new titles have been joining the subscription service on the same day of their actual launch for quite some time. And while this will surely continue to be a trend moving forward, Game Pass subscribers have today seen a rare double-helping of brand-new games to check out.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games for November 2022
Xbox revealed another set of new Xbox Game Pass Games this week that are planned for the second half of November 2022. A total of 10 new games consisting of a mix of Xbox, cloud, and PC games were confirmed with some of those being day-one releases or game preview games, too. The first of the second batch of November games are out today with more to come throughout the rest of the month, and now that the next lineup has been revealed, all of the November 2022 games announced previously for the first half of the month are in the subscription service by now.
ComicBook
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
ComicBook
Top-Rated PS4 Game from 2020 Drops to Just $10
A PlayStation 4 game from 2020 which just so happens to be one of the best games to come to the PlayStation platform this year is on sale now for only $10. What's more, the game even comes with some extra content, too, since it's the "Definitive Edition" of the original. The game in question is a Dragon Quest title called Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive – Definitive Edition, a game which normally goes for $39.99.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Cult Classic From 2009 Being Re-Released
An Xbox 360 cult classic from 2009 is being re-released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions, however, the game will be playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility. As for the game, it's the fantasy-themed action RPG Risen from Piranha Bytes and Deep Silver. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's a series comprised of three games, but one that hasn't been seen since 2014.
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
GAMINGbible
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 1