Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth 'first look' as Geralt is making fans feel sad
Unless you've been living under a rock at the bottom of the Indian Ocean for the last several weeks, you'll no doubt have heard that Henry Cavill is leaving The Witcher. His replacement? A gentleman by the name of Liam Hemsworth. Netflix confirmed earlier this month that The Witcher season...
Sonic The Hedgehog creator Yuji Naka has been arrested
Yuji Naka, the former head of Sonic Team and one of the co-creators of Sonic the Hedgehog series has reportedly been arrested in Japan by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, in connection with insider trading charges (thanks, Kotaku). According to a report from FNN (translated via Google), Naka, 57,...
‘Wakanda Forever’ Posts $67M Second Weekend; ‘The Menu’ Rises Over ‘Chosen’; No Noise For ‘She Said’ – Sunday Box Office Update
SUNDAY WRITETHRU after Saturday Update, refresh for chart and more analysis: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s second weekend is coming in lower than its projected $70M+ with $67.3M, -63%. That’s not necessarily something to get worried about, however, as sources keep telling me this pic’s running time is what’s slowing it down a bit. At the same time, that second weekend is slightly ahead of Black Adam‘s $67M opening weekend. On the bright side, it’s Thanksgiving week, and if people aren’t seeing Wakanda Forever this weekend, then they’re making an appointment to see it sometime this week, hands down. Furthermore,...
Gears of War developer really doesn't want Chris Pratt in the Netflix show
Gears of War fans are eating good. It may have been a few years since the release of the last main instalment in the series, but it was recently announced that not only is Netflix teaming up with developers The Coalition on a Gears of War movie, but an “adult animated series” is also in the works. What’s more, there’s “potential for more stories to follow”. What a win.
Pokémon's worst monster finally has an evolution after 23 years
In just a few days time, the Paldea region will be ours to explore as Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is finally set to release. Have you picked out your starter Pokémon yet? There’s a lot of Sprigatito love, but I think I may opt for Fuecoco. That being said, Sprigatito’s leaked evolutions have left some fans feeling furious - and with good reason.
Pirates Of The Caribbean Margot Robbie reboot has been cancelled
Will another Pirates of the Caribbean film ever see the light of day? It’s growing increasingly unlikely. The series was once a major franchise for Disney but has dwindled in recent years. I’ll admit, On Stranger Tides and Dead Men Tell No Tales (Or Salazar’s Revenge for my fellow UK people) didn’t quite capture the magic of the original trilogy but they certainly achieved the kind of box office results Disney would’ve been looking for.
Doctor Who showrunner explains big David Tennant twist
Late last month, Doctor Who fans new and old all erupted with hype when the beloved 10th Doctor, David Tennant, returned after Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor regenerated. Except, he’s not the 10th Doctor anymore, he’s now the 14th. Even though he’s taken the same form. What?. Tennant...
Pokémon: Ash is finally leaving the series after 25 years
We’re mere days away from the release of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and I cannot wait for the very memeable Lechonk, Smoliv, and Fidough to enter my life. You may be aware that the internet is rife with leaks. Don’t worry, you won’t find any in this article. I will say though that Sprigatito’s leaked evolutions have elicited a very strong reaction from fans - and you can find out why if you’re curious.
Quentin Tarantino names the best movie he's ever made
In a press interview to promote his new collection of essays, director Quentin Tarantino has at long last revealed the film that he considers to be his best work, and the answer will certainly surprise you. To pick only one film from the storied career of Tarantino is a toughie....
Batman: Mark Hamill pays tribute to 'brother' Kevin Conroy following his death
Mark Hamill has shared a heartwarming tribute to his Batman co-star Kevin Conroy, following the actor's shocking passing over the weekend. On Friday (November 11), it was confirmed that Conroy had passed away following a lengthy battle with an undisclosed illness. He was 66 years old. While he enjoyed a prolific career on stage and screen, generations will no doubt know him best as the voice of Batman in multiple animated series and video games - most notably Batman: The Animated Series, and the Arkham games.
Sonic Frontiers is being review bombed by furious fans
Sonic Frontiers is being barraged with review bombs following YouTuber Videogamedunkey's criticisms of the game in a recent video, and the strangest thing is, no one's sure who is leaving the low scores. Rewind. So Dunkey was playing Sonic Frontiers and roasting it for a handful of its design choices,...
Stranger Things final season teaser sends Eddie fans wild
Spoiler warning: This article contains big spoilers for the fourth season of Stranger Things. If you’ve not already caught up with that…what are you waiting for? Scroll away from here and go watch that instead. Stranger Things season four, huh? I think it’s safe to say that there...
Terrifier 2 video game is already on the horizon, says director
With sickening visuals, an unforgettable villain and excellent performances from its leads, Terrifier 2 has stunned and shocked even the most steely of horror fans in the most astonishing ways. The third film is in the works, and now we know that we might be getting a video game version of Art the Clown's rampages through Miles County.
PewDiePie is no longer YouTube’s most subscribed content creator
Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg is now no longer the most subscribed person on YouTube as Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has surpassed his subscriber count, with over 111 million subscribers at the time of writing. In fact, Kjellberg was keen for Donaldson to take the throne. "Come on, I’ve...
The Devil in Me review: a sticky end to the superb horror series
Trapping five down-on-their-luck documentary crewmembers in sadistic traps under the guise of a glorious historical hotel, The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me is the fourth and final entry in the first season of the horror smorgasbord from Supermassive Games. It is said that endings often come with either a bang or a whisper, and in this instance, imagine the sound of someone almost slipping over on a wet floor.
Terrifier 2 director wants to work with Bruce Campbell
Damien Leone, the director of the sensationally successful Terrifier 2, has a number of horror heroes that he would love to work with in future films and namedropped Bruce Campbell in a interview with us this week. To be honest, a showdown between Art the Clown and Ash Williams would be a fever dream we actually want to see.
Far Cry 3 hailed a “masterpiece” on its 10 year anniversary
Ready to feel old? Later this month, on 29 November, Far Cry 3 will turn 10 years old. Ubisoft’s open-world FPS took players to the tropical Rook Islands, and threw them into the shoes of Jason Brody on a quest to save his friends. Right from its release, the...
Constantine director wants to make the sequel R-rated
The next Constantine movie will be R-rated as long as director Francis Lawrence has his way, and that news is going to be music to the ears of fans who have waited for adaptations to lean into the darkness and violence of the original Hellblazer comic book. Constantine's returned to...
Splinter Cell remake teaser dropped by Ubisoft
The world is very excited for the Splinter Cell remake. Ubisoft confirmed late last year that the title is being built from the ground up using the Snowdrop engine (the same one being used for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora). Until now, details about the game have been few and far...
