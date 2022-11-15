Amidst its inherent volatility, the level of adoption of cryptocurrencies and its related projects have continued to soar. This development paves the way for the industry to rank high amidst other industries across the globe. Worth noting, as people continue to embrace crypto projects, developers and builders are encouraged to launch more innovations and projects, thereby driving the expansion of the industry. As of today, there are thousands of of cryptocurrencies, with many of them running as native tokens of their respective protocols. These protocols usually harness their native cryptocurrencies to power their networks, availing their holders, in most cases, with governance rights. For instance, Fantom crypto (FTM), is the native crypto of Fantom protocol, thereby facilitating the operations on the network.

5 HOURS AGO