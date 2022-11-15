Read full article on original website
Buterin suggests new ways of securing users’ funds on CEX
In the wake of the raising pressure on Centralized Exchanges (CEX), Co-Founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin has suggested ways of addressing proof-of-solvency issues. In a discussion, the Co-Founder of Ethereum encouraged the establishment of cryptographic proofs of on-chain funds. According to Buterin, the funds can help Centralized exchanges battle liabilities at the needed time.
CoinDCX to allow users store crypto in self-custody
Popular crypto exchange, CoinDCX has announced that it will start allowing its users to store their crypto assets in self-custody. The CEO of the exchange, Sumit Gupta gave the hint in a Friday Twitter post. According to Gupta, the developing team of CoinDCX are currently working towards making self-custody of cryptocurrencies possible in no distant time.
What is Fantom crypto?
Amidst its inherent volatility, the level of adoption of cryptocurrencies and its related projects have continued to soar. This development paves the way for the industry to rank high amidst other industries across the globe. Worth noting, as people continue to embrace crypto projects, developers and builders are encouraged to launch more innovations and projects, thereby driving the expansion of the industry. As of today, there are thousands of of cryptocurrencies, with many of them running as native tokens of their respective protocols. These protocols usually harness their native cryptocurrencies to power their networks, availing their holders, in most cases, with governance rights. For instance, Fantom crypto (FTM), is the native crypto of Fantom protocol, thereby facilitating the operations on the network.
‘Rampant profiteering’: Unite asks Ofgem to cap power distributors’ profits
The companies responsible for bringing electricity to UK homes have been accused of “rampant profiteering” by a leading union that is calling for the energy regulator to cap their earnings. Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, has written to Ofgem to ask it to clamp down on “excessive”...
BC.GAME’s World Cup Carnival Offers $2.1M and a Tesla in Prizes
Willemstad, Curaçao, 18th November, 2022, Chainwire. To mark the FIFA World Cup 2022, online gaming platform BC.GAME is offering multi-million dollar prizes via its Coco’s Carnival portal. Crypto Casino BC.GAME is a major World Cup advocate thanks to its sponsorship of the Argentine Football Association. Throughout 2022, BC.GAME...
