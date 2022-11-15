Read full article on original website
Happi
Sustainable Skincare Brand 2250 Launches in Beauty Market
The latest sustainable skincare brand to hit the beauty scene is 2250. According to the indie company, 2250 is one of the first skincare companies launching its rewards program on blockchain and will use this technology to include its community in some of the decision-making process by giving them voting rights on new products.
Happi
The Microbiome and Its Role in Skin and Hair Care
Skin and hair microbiomes were put under the microscope during a seminar developed by the New York Chapter of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC). The event was developed and moderated by session chair Mythili Nori of BASF. Nutrafol’s Nicole Townsend opened the evening with a virtual presentation on the...
Happi
Agent To Form Film on Skin Patented by LG
US Patent No. 11,497,704 B2 (Hyo-Jin Bong, Ki-Young Kim, Nae-Gyu Kang, No-Jin Park, Woo-Sun Shim, Hyeong-Jin Cho); LG Household & Health Care Ltd., Seoul, has patented a skin film forming agent comprising dimethiconol, hydride dimethicone and a cross-linking component. The skin film forming agent comprises 5 to 25% (w/w) of dimethiconol and 0.1 to 15% (w/w) of hydride dimethicone based on the total weight of the skin film forming agent. The dimethiconol has a viscosity of 10,000 to 100,000 cP or cSt at 25° C.
Happi
Beiersdorf Patents Cosmetic with Red Light-Filtering Dye and Anti-Inflammatory Active Ingredient
US Patent No. 11,497,942 B2 (Rainer Kröpke, Ludger Kolbe, Anette Bürger, Claudia Mundt); Beiersdorf AG has patented a preparation that can be used for the prophylaxis and treatment of sun-irritated skin and to aid the body's own repair mechanisms. The cosmetic or dermatological preparation comprises at least one...
Happi
Tween Beauty Brand Petite 'n Pretty Expands into Ulta Beauty Stores Nationwide
Gen Z-centric tween beauty brand Petite 'n Pretty has announced a nationwide launch at Ulta Beauty stores and online. Brand marketers say Petite 'n Pretty's product offering is developed to make aspiring creatives' first beauty experiences fun and safe with plenty of sparkles. To celebrate, YouTuber Piper Rockelle will host...
Happi
L’Oréal Appoints Amy Whang President of Maybelline New York, Garnier and Essie for the US
L’Oréal USA has appointed Amy Whang president of Maybelline New York, Garnier and Essie for the United States, reporting to Nathalie Gerschtein, president of the consumer products division for L’Oréal’s North America Zone. With this new appointment, Whang will also join the management committee of...
Happi
Composition For Treating Wrinkles Contains Commiphora mukul Resin
Formulation in US Patent No. 11,497,697 B2 also contains hyaluronic acid. US Patent No. 11,497,697 B2 (Tiffany Florence, Michelle Hines, David Gan, Wanli Zhao); Allustra Technologies LLC, Addison, TX, has patented method of treating a fine line or wrinkle in a person's skin that entails topically applying a composition that is comprised of: an effective amount of Commiphora mukul resin or an extract thereof that includes oleo gum resin, glycerin, water, and hyaluronic acid or a salt form thereof.
Happi
Billie Eilish Introduces No. 2 Fragrance
Following her signature fragrance Eilish in 2022, popstar Billie Eilish was inspired to explore other facets of her love of scent with her next creation, a woody floral called Eilish No. 2. In creating her second fragrance, Eilish was "guided by all senses," said the company. It is also vegan...
Happi
Eos Reformulates Lipcare Sticks and Spheres with Antioxidants
The lip balm market is estimated to grow to more than $3 billion in revenue by 2028, and Eos is helping lead the charge. A top 3 mass lip care brand on Amazon, it sold in nearly 50,000 doors in major national retailers like Walmart, Target and Ulta Beauty. In...
Happi
P&G Patents Shampoo with Sheet-Like Microcapsules
US Patent No. 11,497,691 B2 (Mark Anthony Brown, Pallavi Mohan Keole, David Scott Dunlop, Marco Caggioni); The Procter & Gamble Company has patented a shampoo composition, that is comprised of a detersive surfactant selected from the group consisting of anionic surfactants, amphoteric surfactants, nonionic surfactants, and mixtures. thereof; sheet like...
Happi
The Estée Lauder Companies and Nykaa Announce Winners of Inaugural Edition of Beauty & You Award in India
The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) and Nykaa, one of India's leading omnichannel beauty and lifestyle retailers, have announced the winners for Beauty & You India. Created by ELC's New Incubation Ventures and launched in partnership with Nykaa, Beauty & You India is an award program launched in July 2022, with an aim to discover, spotlight and propel the next generation of Indian beauty brands.
