L’Oréal Appoints Amy Whang President of Maybelline New York, Garnier and Essie for the US
L’Oréal USA has appointed Amy Whang president of Maybelline New York, Garnier and Essie for the United States, reporting to Nathalie Gerschtein, president of the consumer products division for L’Oréal’s North America Zone. With this new appointment, Whang will also join the management committee of...
Sustainable Skincare Brand 2250 Launches in Beauty Market
The latest sustainable skincare brand to hit the beauty scene is 2250. According to the indie company, 2250 is one of the first skincare companies launching its rewards program on blockchain and will use this technology to include its community in some of the decision-making process by giving them voting rights on new products.
Bath & Body Works Reports Net Sales of $1.60 Billion in Q3
Bath & Body Works reported net sales of $1.60 billion for the third quarter ended October 29, 2022. The figure represents a 5% decrease compared to net sales of $1.68 billion for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021, but an increase of 46% compared to the third quarter of 2019.
Amorepacific Nets Two Beauty Tech Awards Ahead of CES 2023
Two tailored technologies developed by have been announced winners of Innovation Awards at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 (CES 2023.) This marks the fourth consecutive year for Amorepacific to be the recipient of the CES Innovation Award, which is announced ahead of the world’s largest appliance and technology exhibition.
Eos Reformulates Lipcare Sticks and Spheres with Antioxidants
The lip balm market is estimated to grow to more than $3 billion in revenue by 2028, and Eos is helping lead the charge. A top 3 mass lip care brand on Amazon, it sold in nearly 50,000 doors in major national retailers like Walmart, Target and Ulta Beauty. In...
TRESemme Enters the Metaverse
Aimed at establishing a strong footing in the web3 space to help ‘TRESsetters’ lead trends from the front using new and innovative techniques. TRESemmé has become the first brand in Pakistan to join the metaverse, an integrated network of 3D worlds that brings together various multiple virtual spaces.
Composition For Treating Wrinkles Contains Commiphora mukul Resin
Formulation in US Patent No. 11,497,697 B2 also contains hyaluronic acid. US Patent No. 11,497,697 B2 (Tiffany Florence, Michelle Hines, David Gan, Wanli Zhao); Allustra Technologies LLC, Addison, TX, has patented method of treating a fine line or wrinkle in a person's skin that entails topically applying a composition that is comprised of: an effective amount of Commiphora mukul resin or an extract thereof that includes oleo gum resin, glycerin, water, and hyaluronic acid or a salt form thereof.
The Estée Lauder Companies and Nykaa Announce Winners of Inaugural Edition of Beauty & You Award in India
The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) and Nykaa, one of India's leading omnichannel beauty and lifestyle retailers, have announced the winners for Beauty & You India. Created by ELC's New Incubation Ventures and launched in partnership with Nykaa, Beauty & You India is an award program launched in July 2022, with an aim to discover, spotlight and propel the next generation of Indian beauty brands.
P&G Patents Shampoo with Sheet-Like Microcapsules
US Patent No. 11,497,691 B2 (Mark Anthony Brown, Pallavi Mohan Keole, David Scott Dunlop, Marco Caggioni); The Procter & Gamble Company has patented a shampoo composition, that is comprised of a detersive surfactant selected from the group consisting of anionic surfactants, amphoteric surfactants, nonionic surfactants, and mixtures. thereof; sheet like...
