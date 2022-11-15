Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘God Of War Ragnarok’ is the biggest launch of the series in the UK
God Of War Ragnarok has officially become the series’ biggest launch in the UK after being released less than one week. According to GamesIndustry.biz, the latest addition to the God Of War franchise from Sony Santa Monica is already the fourth number one title for the series out of the previous 12 games. This includes six main games, two portable titles, and a series of remakes.
God Of War Ragnarök: What's The Best Armor Set?
In the original "God of War" series, players didn't have the option to switch Kratos' look. In fact, minus a few small variations here and there, Kratos had only one outfit for those first few games: his trademark tattoos, sandals and a loincloth. When Santa Monica Studio first came up with a plan to revive the series, they knew they had to switch things up. So, with both 2018's "God of War" and 2022's "God of War Ragnarök," the studio did just that.
Modern Warfare 2 planning feature Call Of Duty fans have wanted for years
It’s a major week for Call of Duty fans. In just two days, Modern Warfare II will launch its first battle pass to coincide with the release of the highly-anticipated Warzone 2.0. If you haven’t yet heard, Warzone 2.0’s file size is absolutely huge - over 115GB to be exact so you’ll need plenty of time to download this lad.
ComicBook
Dr Disrespect Trashes Call of Duty: Warzone 2's New Mode
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just released, but Dr Disrespect is already ringing the alarm bells about one of the game's new modes. In a recent Tweet, the streamer said the "new gimmicky DMZ mode is already dead" and that "nobody wants to play that 6th grade design." When questioned by fellow streamer Dr. Lupo about these comments, Dr Disrespect went on a tangent about all the reasons he thinks the mode has "no chance after week 1," including its skill-based matchmaking, AI opponents, lack of footstep audio, and lack of ranked playlist.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Modern Warfare 2 is making the same 'mistake' as MW2019, say fans
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II community are concerned that Activision going to "make the same mistake" as it did with Modern Warfare 2019 - combining the game into the launch of Warzone 2.0 and eventually eclipsing the most recent main game when the battle royale becomes more and more lucrative.
dotesports.com
How to find Odin’s Raven in the Abandoned Village in God of War Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök is finally here to conclude Kratos’ journey through Norse mythology. In the 2018 God of War reboot, Santa Monica Studios first hinted at the All-father’s omnipresence by incorporating Odin’s ravens as a collectible achievement. Scattered throughout the realms, players were tasked with dispatching the symbolic ravens, which are commonly believed to act as Odin’s eyes.
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: 17 Essential Combat Tips (Early Game)
God of War Ragnarok builds on the foundation of 2018’s reboot, but adds quite a bit new combat options to keep track of, so we’ve assembled 17 essential combat tips for the early game in God of War Ragnarok. We’re trying to stay as spoiler free as possible...
Digital Trends
God of War Ragnarok: best Runic Abilities
Runic attacks are back from God of War 2018, and they’re more varied and potent than ever. These special moves are unique to each weapon in the game and offer various forms of attack that deal different amounts of damage, stun, and elemental afflictions. You can equip two per weapon — one light and one heavy — and each one can be upgraded using XP to make them even stronger. You’ll need that extra edge in combat, especially when facing off against the tougher bosses in God of War Ragnarok.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka among former Square Enix employees arrested over Dragon Quest-related insider trading
They are alleged to have bought stock in a developer right before the public announcement it would make a Dragon Quest spinoff.
Sonic The Hedgehog creator Yuji Naka has been arrested
Yuji Naka, the former head of Sonic Team and one of the co-creators of Sonic the Hedgehog series has reportedly been arrested in Japan by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, in connection with insider trading charges (thanks, Kotaku). According to a report from FNN (translated via Google), Naka, 57,...
Why is Warzone 2.0 Locked?
We have finally reached the Nov. 16 release date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, but players are puzzled as to why it's still locked. Don't worry, we know the exact reason why. Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 begins on Nov. 16 and brings with it a treasure trove of new content. For those playing Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer, classic maps such as Shoot House and Shipment make a welcomed return. Players will also get to test their might in the Tier 1 playlist filled with more challenging settings and players.
Pokémon's worst monster finally has an evolution after 23 years
In just a few days time, the Paldea region will be ours to explore as Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is finally set to release. Have you picked out your starter Pokémon yet? There’s a lot of Sprigatito love, but I think I may opt for Fuecoco. That being said, Sprigatito’s leaked evolutions have left some fans feeling furious - and with good reason.
Call Of Duty Black Ops II hailed as 'COD's golden age' on its 10th Birthday
Call of Duty: Black Ops II is now 10 years old and we're taking a trip back in time to what made this game just so good and a part of the "golden age" of gaming. Very cool that there even is a "golden age" of gaming, very cool indeed. I'm sure such a statement won't lead to some of our audience placing their heads in their hands and wondering where the years went.
Warzone 2.0 players are already confused by game's install process
The wait is almost over - the sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone, Warzone 2.0, is finally releasing tomorrow, to the horror of people with jobs (and their employers) everywhere. Seriously, on a Wednesday? To those who thought ahead and already got the day off, I salute you. Anyway, ahead...
ComicBook
God of War Developer Teases New PS5 Game
Sony's Santa Monica Studio just released God of War Ragnarok, but it seems the developer is already looking towards the future. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, creative director of video game development Cory Barlog teased that the team is "spread out on a lot of different things." Unfortunately, Barlog did not go into further detail about those things, or specifically mention what the developer will be working on next. However, fans should be happy to know that the team's influence on PlayStation will be felt in a number of different ways. God of War Ragnarok director Eric Williams followed Barlog's comment by teasing that the further adventures of Kratos could remain the team's primary focus.
What Difficulty Level Should You Choose for God of War Ragnarök?
There are several different difficulty modes to play in God of War Ragnarök, but which one is the best for your play style?
GAMINGbible
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0