Lag Creates Significant Vulnerability as Winter Approaches. Lansing, MI - Troubling new data on rates of “up to date” COVID-19 vaccinations shows significant vulnerability to the virus among nursing home residents and staff nationwide, including here in Michigan, according to AARP's Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard. Only two in five residents (40%) and less than one-quarter of health care staff (24%) nationwide were up to date on their COVID vaccines as of the week ending October 23. For this Dashboard, “up to date” means someone has gotten the new bivalent booster or had a completed primary series of vaccines or previous booster within the past two months. Here in Michigan, 33.5% of nursing home residents and 14.9% of staff are up to date going into the winter season.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO