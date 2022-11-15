Read full article on original website
Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission Becomes 4th Age-Friendly Region in Georgia
MT. VERNON, GEORGIA - The AARP Network of Age-Friendly States & Communities welcomed the Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission (HOGARC) into the network during an in-person designation ceremony and Council Meeting. The 17 counties represented by the Commission serving over 299,000 Georgians will now be designated Age-Friendly Counties. They join over 700 other communities across the nation that have committed to preparing for an aging population.
Andrea Earl Joins AARP Texas Advocacy Team
AUSTIN, Texas -- AARP Texas, the leading organization for older adults, has announced that Andrea Earl of Austin has joined its State-Federal Advocacy Team as an associate state director of advocacy. “We proudly welcome Andrea Earl to the AARP Texas state office team, and I am confident that her knowledge...
Many Nursing Home Residents and Staff in Michigan Are Not “Up To Date” on COVID-19 Vaccinations
Lag Creates Significant Vulnerability as Winter Approaches. Lansing, MI - Troubling new data on rates of “up to date” COVID-19 vaccinations shows significant vulnerability to the virus among nursing home residents and staff nationwide, including here in Michigan, according to AARP's Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard. Only two in five residents (40%) and less than one-quarter of health care staff (24%) nationwide were up to date on their COVID vaccines as of the week ending October 23. For this Dashboard, “up to date” means someone has gotten the new bivalent booster or had a completed primary series of vaccines or previous booster within the past two months. Here in Michigan, 33.5% of nursing home residents and 14.9% of staff are up to date going into the winter season.
Arizona is Last in the Country for Residents in Long Term Care Facilities being “Up-to-Date” on COVID-19 Vaccinations
Arizona is Last in the Country for Residents in Long Term Care Facilities being “Up-to-Date” on COVID-19 Vaccinations. Lag Creates Significant Vulnerability as Winter Approaches. PHOENIX, Arizona – Troubling new data on rates of “up to date” COVID-19 vaccinations shows significant vulnerability to the virus among nursing home...
How to Register, Vote and Track Your Ballot in Colorado
En español | Colorado has several ways to register to vote, including at the polls and automatically when you apply for or renew your driver’s license. Every registered voter is sent a ballot by mail, but you can vote early in person if you prefer. The 2022 midterms...
Encore Creativity for Older Adults Offers Free Holiday Concert Series
Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation's largest choral organization for adults over 55, is pleased to announce its free holiday concert series that kicks off December 3rd and runs through December 17th, 2022. Encore’s local choral ensembles – Encore Chorales, Encore ROCKS and Sentimental Journey Singers - will perform crowd-pleasing holiday songs with live musical accompaniment in a variety of venues in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., New York City and its two newest locations in Wilmington, Del. and Santa Clarita, Calif. For a detailed schedule and tickets, visit Upcoming Events › Performances (encorecreativity.org/events/category/performances)*
A forgotten defense when it comes to the health of nursing home residents – updated vaccinations
RALEIGH – Newly published figures from the AARP Public Policy Institute finds that at the end of October, less than 44 percent of nursing home residents in North Carolina were up to date on their vaccinations and confirmed COVID-19 cases were on the rise. When it comes to nursing home staff, 46 percent were vaccinated and boosted, but only 19 percent are currently up to date.
AARP Day of Action at the Idaho Legislature - February 7
Join us on February 7 and meet with state legislators, attend committee hearings or take a tour of the Capitol. There is something for everyone at AARP Idaho's Day of Action at the Idaho legislature. Enjoy lunch in the Capitol rotunda and see the legislative process in action. The event...
Apply For Pennsylvania's Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program By Dec. 31
Earlier this year, AARP Pennsylvania successfully advocated for the use of American Rescue Plan Act dollars as a one-time bonus rebate to Pennsylvanians who qualify for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The measure was passed when Governor Wolf signed Act 54 of 2022 into law this past summer. On October...
